foxnebraska.com
Nebraska Volleyball announces team captains
LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska volleyball program announced its three team captains for the 2022 season on Tuesday: senior outside hitter Madi Kubik, senior defensive specialist Kenzie Knuckles and sophomore libero Lexi Rodriguez. Kubik was an AVCA third-team All-American in 2021, and she received first-team AVCA North All-Region and...
foxnebraska.com
Big Red Rundown: Nine Huskers awarded Blackshirts
LINCOLN, Neb — In true Nebraska Football tradition, the first set of Blackshirts have been handed out ahead of the Huskers' season opener in Ireland. Myles Farmer, Garrett Nelson, Colton Feist, Luke Reimer, Nick Henrich, Quinton Newsome, Marques Burford, Caleb Tannor and Ty Robinson have all received those honorary jerseys.
foxnebraska.com
Blackshirts have new energy as Huskers land in Ireland for season opener
Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — The Nebraska football team landed in Dublin, Ireland on Tuesday ahead of their season opener against Northwestern this Saturday at Aviva Stadium. With a new college football season once again upon us, Husker fans will be hoping the team can finally get back to winning ways after some dubbed last seasons squad as "the best 3-9 team ever."
foxnebraska.com
Farming Today with KRVN, August 26, 2022
LINCOLN, Neb. — Alex Voichoskie with KRVN has a look at agriculture headlines. - AKRS Equipment, Zipline Brewing Co. launch AKRS Ale made with Nebraska-grown corn. - Free safety workshop to focus on youth working in agriculture. - Irish agriculture industry welcomes Nebraska Cornhuskers.
foxnebraska.com
Nebraska Diaper Bank expands services to help more families with diaper needs
KEARNEY, Neb. — After serving the Omaha metro area for the past seven years, Nebraska Diaper Bank is expanding services to Kearney, Norfolk and Scottsbluff. Nebraska Diaper Bank members said their mission is to provide diapers through collaborative partnerships to change lives and empower families in need. The organization...
foxnebraska.com
Parent concerned over new archdiocese policy language
OMAHA—The Archdiocese of Omaha has a new set of policies that requires its 70 schools to conform to the Catholic teachings that biological sex and gender identity are the same. The rules, which Archbishop George Lucas signed off on, could result in students and teachers being dismissed from school...
