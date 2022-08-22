ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

fox34.com

A seasonable weekend ahead with an increase in rain chances

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Temperatures will be on a slight incline through the weekend, topping out in the upper 80s to lower 90s. The best rain chances for us will be next week, but some could see showers this weekend. Temperatures will begin to cool into the 60s overnight tonight,...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Top 5 Tips to Prepare for Lubbock’s Next Big Rain

Living somewhere like Lubbock, Texas, we don’t see much rain. Because of this, many people aren’t aware of the dangers associated with heavy rainfall or how to avoid them. Some of the biggest hazards associated with a lot of rain include but aren’t limited to: flooding, mold growth in your home, and poor driving conditions. These are things that aren’t just a slight inconvenience, but could be life-threatening.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Wish Wednesday: It’s almost performance time for the celebrity dancers

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Make-A-Wish Foundation’s biggest fundraiser of the year, the Waltzing for Wishes gala is Saturday night. Lady Raiders head coach Krista Gerlich and KAMC’s Ryan Chandler, along with four other celebrity dancers, will take the stage to entertain the crowd. They’ve been practicing for...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Trees ‘vandalized’ city said, chopped down at McCullough Park

LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock Parks and Recreation Department said someone “vandalized” 15 trees with an ax “or something similar.”. Images showed the trees downed or severely damaged Thursday at McCullough Park, 88th Street and Flint Avenue. “The Lubbock Police Department is currently investigating,”...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Quiet weather on the South Plains

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Mild weather will continue across the viewing area through the work week. Mornings will be a little cool, afternoons will be warm. Winds will be light. Clouds will come and go. A stray shower or two is possible each afternoon. Rain chances remain slim through the...
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

This Gorgeous Lubbock Home Comes With a Custom Dog Washing Station

One thing most dog owners dread just as much as their pets do is when your pup gets a little too stinky or gets into some sort of mess and requires a bath. You either feel terrible because you see the misery on your pooch’s face, or you both end up sopping wet after wrestling in the tub trying to get the process over with.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

100 Years: One of Texas’ Oldest Bakeries Is in Slaton

When I first moved to Lubbock, I knew nothing about this. But when I learned, man, how my life changed. If you haven't been out to Slaton, you're missing out for a lot of reasons. One of the big ones is The Slaton Bakery. It's actually one of the oldest bakeries in the state of Texas. opening up way back in 1923. That's also the same year Texas Tech University opened.
SLATON, TX
FMX 94.5

Love Rocks & Gems? Don’t Miss Out On This Lubbock Show & Sale

Now, this is a fun event I have been to and loved. The Lubbock Gem and Mineral Society puts on an annual show and sale event that is really cool to check out. The group is a 501c3 educational organization that seeks to provide guidance, education, and information, share ideas and techniques, and assist in developing and refining skills through the combined resources and knowledge, and experience of the Society’s Members. The Lubbock Gem and Mineral Society’s annual show and sale is the society’s largest fundraiser and thus the largest source of operating capital.
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Former Thai Pepper Owners Are Opening a New Lubbock Restaurant

Here in Lubbock, it seems like everyone goes crazy for Thai food. I'm excited to announce that the Hub City is getting a new Thai restaurant. The new restaurant is called Mam’s Thai Cuisine. We don't know a whole lot right now because they just popped up on my radar. They're going to be opening soon and will serve real authentic Thai cuisine. They do have a couple of pictures up on their Facebook and it already looks pretty delicious.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

5 Way Overrated Things About Lubbock, Texas

Just because these things are listed as overrated doesn't mean they're not great. Ohh, I'm about to step in it. I'm sure the trolls will say, "well...you're overrated!" So let me say that I am the first to agree with you. I'm the perfect example of something that is tops in Lubbock but would be swallowed up in a lot of other places.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

FMX 94.5

