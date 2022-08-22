Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fox34.com
A seasonable weekend ahead with an increase in rain chances
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Temperatures will be on a slight incline through the weekend, topping out in the upper 80s to lower 90s. The best rain chances for us will be next week, but some could see showers this weekend. Temperatures will begin to cool into the 60s overnight tonight,...
Are You Ready For Some Football, Lubbock? Friday Night Lights Are Back
This is one of my favorite times of the year in West Texas, because on Friday Nights, communities get together and celebrate pride in their school and town by filling stadiums that are just shy of NFL sized. High School Football has returned, and all is right in the world.
Top 5 Tips to Prepare for Lubbock’s Next Big Rain
Living somewhere like Lubbock, Texas, we don’t see much rain. Because of this, many people aren’t aware of the dangers associated with heavy rainfall or how to avoid them. Some of the biggest hazards associated with a lot of rain include but aren’t limited to: flooding, mold growth in your home, and poor driving conditions. These are things that aren’t just a slight inconvenience, but could be life-threatening.
everythinglubbock.com
Wish Wednesday: It’s almost performance time for the celebrity dancers
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Make-A-Wish Foundation’s biggest fundraiser of the year, the Waltzing for Wishes gala is Saturday night. Lady Raiders head coach Krista Gerlich and KAMC’s Ryan Chandler, along with four other celebrity dancers, will take the stage to entertain the crowd. They’ve been practicing for...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
everythinglubbock.com
Trees ‘vandalized’ city said, chopped down at McCullough Park
LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock Parks and Recreation Department said someone “vandalized” 15 trees with an ax “or something similar.”. Images showed the trees downed or severely damaged Thursday at McCullough Park, 88th Street and Flint Avenue. “The Lubbock Police Department is currently investigating,”...
KCBD
Quiet weather on the South Plains
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Mild weather will continue across the viewing area through the work week. Mornings will be a little cool, afternoons will be warm. Winds will be light. Clouds will come and go. A stray shower or two is possible each afternoon. Rain chances remain slim through the...
KCBD
Friday morning top stories: 2 motorcyclist seriously injured in separate crashes
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. It was announced during a Centennial kick-off celebration that the Goin’ Band from Raiderland will perform during next year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Tech was one of just ten marching band selected to take part in the parade. Details here:...
This Gorgeous Lubbock Home Comes With a Custom Dog Washing Station
One thing most dog owners dread just as much as their pets do is when your pup gets a little too stinky or gets into some sort of mess and requires a bath. You either feel terrible because you see the misery on your pooch’s face, or you both end up sopping wet after wrestling in the tub trying to get the process over with.
IN THIS ARTICLE
10 Things I Will Never Miss About Lubbock From ‘Back In the Day’
It's easy to get nostalgic and fall into the trap of thinking that things used to be better. Perhaps some things were, but I can assure you, many things were not. This includes my hometown of Lubbock, Texas. There's so much that I remember fondly. Calling my burger in on...
Levelland ISD bus vs. 18-wheeler, 3 minor injuries
LUBBOCK, Texas — Friday morning at approximately 6:15 a.m., an 18-wheeler and Levelland school bus collided at the intersection of US 62/82 and Farm to Market Road 211, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The bus had been traveling eastbound on FM 211, when it failed to yield right-of-way to the truck, coming […]
Don’t Want to Wait? Here Are 30 Lubbock Restaurants With Online Check-In or Reservations
If you're like me, you hate going to a place to eat and you have to wait a long time. Restaurants that offer reservations or online check-ins are my favorite. You can show up when you're told and sit right down. Here are all the places I could find that...
Lubbock’s 1st Tacos & Tequila Fest to Star Collective Soul, The Toadies & More
The first inaugural Tacos & Tequila Music Festival is coming to Lubbock's Lone Star Events Center (602 E 19th Street) Saturday, November 5th. Groups scheduled to appear include Collective Soul, The Toadies, Bowling for Soup, and Texas Hippie Coalition, with local support. Can I take a moment to say how obsessed I've always been with The Toadies? I'm obsessed.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
100 Years: One of Texas’ Oldest Bakeries Is in Slaton
When I first moved to Lubbock, I knew nothing about this. But when I learned, man, how my life changed. If you haven't been out to Slaton, you're missing out for a lot of reasons. One of the big ones is The Slaton Bakery. It's actually one of the oldest bakeries in the state of Texas. opening up way back in 1923. That's also the same year Texas Tech University opened.
1 Seriously Injured In Motorcycle Accident In Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)
Official reports from the Lubbock Police Department state that a crash involving a truck and a motorcycle took place at 19 Street and Idalou Road. The incident is reported to have taken place at around 7.53 PM on Thursday.
The South Plains Fair Is Almost Here & These Meatballs Are Calling My Name
I know, I know. Meatballs? It might sound weird if you've never had them. I'm still a turkey leg girl at heart, but I tried some deep-fried meatballs from Holy Meatballs last year, and holy smokes, those thangs are delicious. We're currently one month away from this year's South Plains...
Lubbock boutique working to keep up with inflation, supply delays
LUBBOCK, Texas – Local businesses have been working hard to combat the challenges of inflation and shipping delays. Sarah Womble, owner of Loolah’s boutique said she has been balancing the changing clothing trends while some of her items take a while to come in. “It’s been a roller coaster not gonna lie. It’s up and […]
Love Rocks & Gems? Don’t Miss Out On This Lubbock Show & Sale
Now, this is a fun event I have been to and loved. The Lubbock Gem and Mineral Society puts on an annual show and sale event that is really cool to check out. The group is a 501c3 educational organization that seeks to provide guidance, education, and information, share ideas and techniques, and assist in developing and refining skills through the combined resources and knowledge, and experience of the Society’s Members. The Lubbock Gem and Mineral Society’s annual show and sale is the society’s largest fundraiser and thus the largest source of operating capital.
Former Thai Pepper Owners Are Opening a New Lubbock Restaurant
Here in Lubbock, it seems like everyone goes crazy for Thai food. I'm excited to announce that the Hub City is getting a new Thai restaurant. The new restaurant is called Mam’s Thai Cuisine. We don't know a whole lot right now because they just popped up on my radar. They're going to be opening soon and will serve real authentic Thai cuisine. They do have a couple of pictures up on their Facebook and it already looks pretty delicious.
5 Way Overrated Things About Lubbock, Texas
Just because these things are listed as overrated doesn't mean they're not great. Ohh, I'm about to step in it. I'm sure the trolls will say, "well...you're overrated!" So let me say that I am the first to agree with you. I'm the perfect example of something that is tops in Lubbock but would be swallowed up in a lot of other places.
When It Rains, It Floods: Did You See This in West Texas?
We all know the saying, 'when it rains, it pours.' Well, in West Texas it's just a little bit different. This weekend we got some rain around the area and I was actually out in New Mexico in the mountains when it was all happening. When I finally got cell...
FMX 94.5
Lubbock, TX
10K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
FMX 94.5 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0