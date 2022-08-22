Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania program sends out 10,000 anti-overdose medications
(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania has some of the highest rates of drug overdoses in the nation, and a program to distribute anti-overdose medication has hit a new milestone. The Wolf administration announced that its mail-based naloxone program has filled 10,000 requests for naloxone, which helps reverse overdoses. “Across...
California lawmakers compromise on housing production in commercial zones
(The Center Square) – California legislative leaders have announced support for two measures allowing housing development on much of the state’s commercial land, which could mean millions of new homes amid a housing crisis. Leading lawmakers announced Thursday that they would support two measures – Assembly Bill 2011...
State lawmakers approve $212M in flood relief funding for Eastern Kentucky
(The Center Square) – Kentucky lawmakers Friday concluded a three-day special session, voting to approve more than $212 million in funding for communities in Eastern Kentucky recovering from a massive flood that hit the region last month. There was, however, some controversy as a senator from the region sought...
Michigan quick hits: Appeals court declares unconstitutional retroactive application of state’s insurance reform
(The Center Square) – In a 2-1 decision Thursday, the Michigan Court of Appeals determined the reforms to the state’s catastrophic auto insurance claims are unconstitutional and cannot be applied retroactively. Automotive insurance reform legislation was passed 94-15 in the House and 34-4 in the Senate, before signed...
State checking more signatures on Nebraska medical marijuana petitions
Medical marijuana backers maintained a sliver of hope for making the November ballot after Secretary of State Bob Evnen agreed to review some petition signatures that were not checked earlier. Crista Eggers, the campaign coordinator for Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana, said Thursday that petition organizers asked for the additional review...
Ohio to spend $2 million on disabled college students
(The Center Square) – Ohio plans to spend more than $2 million to help Ohio college students with disabilities, Gov. Mike DeWine announced. The money, which is part of the Opportunities for Ohioans with Disabilities College2Careers program, will be divided into $1,000 grants that may be used for tuition or other educational expenses during the 2022-2023 school year. Students must be participating in OOD services to be eligible.
Tennessee AG Herbert Slatery joins lawsuit defending Idaho no-exceptions abortion ban
Dr. Amy Gordon Bono speaking at a Aug. 24 press conference about Tennessee's abortion ban. (Photo: John Partipilo) Herbert Slatery III joined 16 other states’ attorneys general in defending Idaho’s abortion ban against a lawsuit brought by the U.S. Justice Department, which claimed the measure violates federal rules that require hospitals receiving Medicare funding to provide lifesaving care, including abortions.
Steve Glazer spent more than any other Democratic State Senate candidate or officeholder in California
California Democratic State Senate candidates and officeholders have spent $33.3 million during the 2022 election cycle. Among state senators and candidates, Steve Glazer has spent more than any other Democrat. Glazer is the representative for California State Senate District 7 and ran for California Controller in 2022. Glazer raised $2.8...
Wasden warns Idahoans to beware of student debt forgiveness scams
BOISE — Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden is warning Idahoans that anyone contacting them about President Biden’s newly announced loan forgiveness program is likely a scammer. “You don’t need to do anything or pay anyone to sign up for the new Student Debt Relief Plan,” Wasden said on...
Hochul calls remote learning during pandemic 'a mistake'
(The Center Square) – New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Friday called it “a mistake” the state switched to remote learning in schools at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic more than two years ago. Hochul, a Democrat running to serve a full term in November, made...
Nebraska doctors' group supports preserving reproductive rights
The Nebraska Medical Association has adopted a resolution supporting the preservation of reproductive rights, marking a shift away from the group’s formerly neutral stance. Technically, the organization, which represents about 3,000 physicians, residents and medical students across the state, adopted three resolutions on the topic last week, said Dr. Daniel Rosenquist, the group’s newly elected president and a family medicine physician in Columbus.
Arizona Republican lawmaker candidate wants to raise teacher pay by $10,000 per year
(The Center Square) – A Republican state representative candidate wants to increase Arizona's teacher pay. Matt Gress, who is running in District 4, recently announced his "Pay Teachers First Plan." The plan would provide every Arizona public school teacher with a $10,000 raise. It would do so by providing "100 percent of the new state dollars going directly to the teachers, rather than bureaucracy, and significantly boosting starting teacher pay," according to his campaign's website.
New toll discount program to go into effect Sept. 1 in Florida
(The Center Square) – A new toll discount program will go into effect Sept. 1 to reduce costs for Floridians using the state’s turnpike system and toll facilities to help offset inflation. Florida commuters will be able to take advantage of a new rewards program called “SunPass Savings”...
Indiana rated 7th on economic outlook; 22nd on performance
(The Center Square) – Indiana ranks 7th among all states in economic outlook but 22nd in economic performance, according to a report by American Legislative Exchange Council. Indiana outscored its regional neighbors on economic outlook, including Michigan, 17th; Ohio, 19th; Kentucky, 34th; and Illinois, 45th. The report, “Rich States,...
Illinois is second in nation for small business owners unable to pay August rent
(The Center Square) – A new survey shows a record high rent delinquency rate in August among small business owners, especially in Illinois. Alignable, a small business referral network, asked 7,331 small businesses around the country and 40% indicated that they couldn’t pay their rent in August on time or in full, the highest rate in 18 months.
Arizona lawmaker to survey damage and assist in recovery in Duncan after flood
(The Center Square) – A state senator will be in Duncan, Arizona, in response to the Gila River overflowing and causing flood damage to homes and small businesses in the community. Duncan experienced an emergency mass evacuation on Monday after heavy monsoon rain caused the Gila River to overflow....
Betsy Johnson not on the ballot for Oregon governor — yet
The closing date to get on the General Election ballot is rapidly approaching, with the Oregon Secretary of State moving closer to the Aug. 30 deadline to qualify candidates for the Nov. 8 ballot. The biggest question still to be settled: Will former Sen. Betsy Johnson qualify to run as...
ArkLaTex Politics: Windmills in the Gulf
Shreveport, La -- Passing through the Louisiana Legislature during the most recent session was 'Act 443', providing for the building of a wind farm off Louisiana's coast in the Gulf of Mexico. 25,000 acres of offshore water would be dedicated to the project; each wind turbine could weigh up to...
Illinois quick hits: Springfield has most gun dealers; bear spray foils abduction; 'Beersbee' state's favored drinking game
A new study shows that Springfield has the most gun stores in Illinois. According to the Firearm Industry Trade Association, as of the beginning of the year, there were 29 federally licensed firearm dealers in Springfield, or about 25.2 for every 100,000 people. There are 1,324 licensed gun dealers in the entire state.
Minnesota identifies 371 schools needing extra support
(The Center Square) – The Minnesota Department of Education identified 371 public schools, including 15 entire school districts, that will get various extra support through the North Star program over the next three years. "While our lives are returning to a sense of normalcy, we know our schools are...
