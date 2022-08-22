ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay Saint Louis, MS

WLOX

Gulfport takes on George County in Port City Bowl to open the season

Coast airport, casino working together to bring more visitors to South Mississippi. The Beau Rivage Air Program celebrated its one millionth charter passenger at Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport on Thursday.
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Heavy rain pours throughout South Mississippi

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Roads turned into rivers as heavy rain passed through South Mississippi Thursday, making downpours result in dangerous conditions for drivers. Highway 90 was soaked in muddy water, leaving some stuck in its wake. ”A car comes, passes me in the left lane and they’re going 45,...
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Coast airport, casino working together to bring more visitors to South Mississippi

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Beau Rivage Air Program celebrated its one millionth charter passenger at Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport on Thursday. “This is such a momentous occasion not only for the airport, but for all of Coastal Mississippi,” said Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport executive director Clay Williams. “The Beau Rivage is a tremendous partner. They contribute almost 25% of the air service here at Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport.”
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

The Coast's top sandwich pick helps continue celebrating National Sandwich Month

Heavy rain will likely causing flooding issues today across parts of South Mississippi There is a Flash Flood Warning for southern Jackson County until 2:15 PM. There is a Flood Advisory for most of Jackson and Harrison Counties until 2:00 PM. A Flood Watch is in effect for all of South Mississippi through 7 PM. The ground is saturated in many parts of South Mississippi, so the today’s rain could lead to flooding, especially in low-lying and poorly drained areas. There will be a threat of rain flooding wherever the heaviest downpours happen. Rain amounts of 1 to 2 inches will be common today, with isolated higher amounts of 2 to 4 inches or more possible. The bad news: looks like we’re stuck rainy pattern. So, expect more downpours today, tomorrow and even Saturday. The good news: after today, even though we expect widespread rain, it looks like lower rainfall totals. But, it won’t take much rain to cause flash flooding. And, the rivers are rising. More heavy rain could shift the forecast, so pay close attention to the changing conditions.
WLOX

Bay St. Louis medical marijuana dispensary owner eyeing grand opening

It seems like the rain just won’t stop. Tonight, we are seeing scattered, light showers in South Mississippi. We should get a little break overnight from the rain. Temperatures are going to be the same overnight dropping into the 70s with this rain. It will be humid but almost pleasant. Plan on a wet Wednesday. Your rain gear will be needed. South Mississippi will see widespread coverage of rain for more hours in the day. We could see anywhere from 1″ to 3″ and locally higher amounts. Isolated spots could see three to five inches or more. Heavy rain, especially in already saturated areas, could cause flooding. Our wet weather pattern continues through the week courtesy of an upper disturbance and a tropical air mass which will keep high rain chances in our area.
BAY SAINT LOUIS, MS
WLOX

Jackson County Chamber hosts 2022 Anchor Awards for small businesses

Jeff Lewandrowski and his wife Victoria are both qualified for President Biden’s federal student loan forgiveness plan. With a coordinated effort between NASA, The National Forestry Service and Roosa’s Moon Tree Foundation, 1,000 "Moon Trees" will be planted upon Artemis I's arrival. Aldi rings up another grocery store...
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Local advocacy orgs demand body cam footage from officer-involved shooting

JACKSON COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Severe flooding across Coast after Thursday storms

BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Burlington schools searching for paraeducators

JACKSON COUNTY, MS
bslshoofly.com

What's Up, Waveland? September 2022

New contributor and Waveland resident Bruce Northridge shares info about five upcoming events in Waveland, a Highway 90 development report that’s under consideration by Aldermen, and upcoming city elections. ​- by Bruce Northridge. Highway 90 Corridor Development Plan. During a special Waveland Aldermen’s meeting on Tuesday, August 16, Bob...
WLOX

Aldi rings up another grocery store option in Ocean Springs

OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
WLOX

TRAFFIC ALERT: Backups reported on I-10 in Gulfport

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Multiple wrecks are blocking traffic on Interstate 10 in Gulfport Wednesday evening. Delays are being experienced in the westbound lanes near the Cowan-Lorraine exit, but traffic is backed up to the Woolmarket exit as of 5 p.m. Please use an alternate route while traveling in the...
GULFPORT, MS
KTBS

Hurricane forecasters tracking 2 disturbances

NEW ORLEANS - Hurricane forecasters on Thursday morning were tracking two disturbances in the Atlantic, with one expected to move into the Caribbean. It is too early to tell if they could eventually reach the continental U.S. The next available name is Danielle if either strengthens into at least a...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WJTV.com

Focused on Mississippi: Friendship Oak

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WJTV) – Fifty-three years ago last week, Hurricane Camille made landfall along the Mississippi Gulf Coast. One of Camille’s survivors has survived over 500 years of storms. I visited the Gulf Park campus of the University of Southern Mississippi (USM) in Long Beach. The campus is where the Friendship Oak is growing. The tree survived Camille in a couple of ways.
LONG BEACH, MS
NOLA.com

Kenner's boat launch on Lake Pontchartrain is slated for a $2 million makeover

The Jefferson Parish Council on Wednesday chose a contractor to demolish and rebuild the boat launch on Lake Pontchartrain at the end of Williams Boulevard in Kenner. The existing boat launch is in “complete disrepair,” and has long been a source of complaints for recreational boaters and law enforcement agencies, Parish Council member Dominick Impastato said.
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
WLOX

New Ocean Springs Aldi store holds soft opening

Aldi has about 2,200 stores all over...
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
WWL

New $2 surcharge expected on Slidell utility bills

SLIDELL, La. — Slidell is adding an up to $2 fuel surcharge to water and sewer bills, starting in September, according to a statement on the city's social media. The city says the fuel surcharge recovery fee is based on the cost of diesel and may vary each month, with $2 as the maximum amount.
SLIDELL, LA
NOLA.com

A New Orleans jazz landmark lost: Perseverance Hall collapses

The tattered, pale-blue façade of Perseverance Hall was all that was left intact of the bygone jazz venue on Wednesday afternoon. The rest of the wooden structure, at 1644 N. Villere St. in New Orleans' 7th Ward, had collapsed into rubble sometime in the two previous rainy days. The...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

