By Terry Eliasen, Meteorologist, WBZ-TV Exec. Weather ProducerBOSTON - The WBZ Weather Team is issuing a NEXT Weather Alert for the risk of thunderstorms on Friday.We will be watching radar all day...we expect a line of storms to be entering western MA around midday. Peak time for storm activity in central and eastern MA will be between 2-8 p.m. Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued in Bristol, Essex, Middlesex, Norfolk, Suffolk and Worcester counties. A tornado warning was issued for parts of Connecticut and Hampden County in Massachusetts.There are several events going on Friday evening, most notably a Sox game at...

