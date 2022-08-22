Brenham offers small-town Texas charm when you want to get away from the city. Located about one-and-a-half hours away, it's perfect for a weekend getaway or even a day trip. Here's what to do and where to eat, drink and stay.Where to stay1. Happy Place CottageThis cozy barn is picturesque year-round and offers some rest and relaxation while still being near downtown.Features: Pond with shade and seating area, large porch, common workspace with Wi-Fi, three acres of property to roam.Rate: $125+ per night.Location: Near downtown Brenham. Photo courtesy of Airbnb Photo courtesy of Airbnb2. Antiquer's Cozy Self Contained CottageThis peaceful...

BRENHAM, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO