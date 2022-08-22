ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One of America’s Top Bars Is in Austin, Texas: Do You Agree?

Recently, Esquire magazine dropped their 2022 Best Bars in America list, and out of 25 watering holes across the country, a Central Texas drinking establishment made the list. More than one bar in the Lone Star State made the top 25 best list, as Diversion in Houston, Texas was also on the ranking.
AUSTIN, TX
Axios Houston

Where to eat, play and stay in Brenham

Brenham offers small-town Texas charm when you want to get away from the city. Located about one-and-a-half hours away, it's perfect for a weekend getaway or even a day trip. Here's what to do and where to eat, drink and stay.Where to stay1. Happy Place CottageThis cozy barn is picturesque year-round and offers some rest and relaxation while still being near downtown.Features: Pond with shade and seating area, large porch, common workspace with Wi-Fi, three acres of property to roam.Rate: $125+ per night.Location: Near downtown Brenham. Photo courtesy of Airbnb Photo courtesy of Airbnb2. Antiquer's Cozy Self Contained CottageThis peaceful...
BRENHAM, TX
US105

Why Ignoring Purple Paint on Trees Or Posts In Texas Could Land You In Jail

When out hunting, fishing, walking around, or just exploring there are some things that you need to be aware of when stepping foot on land that isn't yours. And in rural West Texas, you can often step foot on land that isn't yours and with hunting season around the corner, stepping foot where you shouldn't can get you in real trouble.
TEXAS STATE
KBTX.com

College Station City Council to discuss redevelopment of former Macy’s

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The City of College Station has an eye out for the space that used to house a major department store in Post Oak Mall. One popular topic at Thursday’s College Station City Council meeting is the city possibly acquiring the former Macy’s property. The city says this gives them the ability to redevelopment the property however they’d like.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Tasty Treats You May Not Know Are Made In Texas

Snickers - Waco, Texas. Texas, where it is said that everything is bigger, is home to the world's largest Snickers bar. This diabetes bomb is located in Waco, Texas. It's the equivalent of 43K worth of single size candy bars, weighs almost 5,000 pounds and looks to be about the size of the body of a formula 1 race car.
TEXAS STATE
Awesome 98

Take a Look Inside the Oldest Standing Mansion in Texas

If you cruise just northwest of Fredericksburg, Texas you'll find a little town called Mason. You'll also find the oldest standing mansion in the Lone Star State. Keep reading to check out the inside of this massive mansion. Located in the Texas Hill country, the Seaquist House, which became a...
TEXAS STATE
wtaw.com

Motorcyclist Who Was Struck In College Station Two Weeks Ago Has Died

College Station police report a motorcyclist has died, two weeks after being struck by a pickup truck. CSPD identified the motorcyclist as 28 year old Brykeith Turner of Houston. CSPD previously reported the collision took place the night of August 16 at Texas and Southwest Parkway. The southbound motorcyclist was...
KVUE

Battleship Texas finally has a date set to leave La Porte home

LA PORTE, Texas — Battleship Texas finally has a set date to sail from its La Porte home. Initially, the historic ship was scheduled to be towed to the Gulf Copper Shipyard in Galveston for necessary repairs in mid-August. Those plans were pushed back to Wednesday, Aug. 31. While...
LA PORTE, TX
US105

Anyone Look Familiar? These Are Texas’ Most Wanted Criminals

It is an unfortunate part of life in Texas, but crimes happen daily in the Lone Star State. Thanks the fine men and women in law enforcement, most suspects are eventually arrested and charged for their crimes. However, some escape justice and go on the run. Thankfully, it's easier than...
TEXAS STATE
US105

US105

