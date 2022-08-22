Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
‘I should not be running any medical facility’: Man offering abortions at sea for Texas women
With most abortions officially being illegal in Texas as of Thursday, women are looking for options, and some are turning to "Abort Offshore." It's a for-profit organization that is taking women out on boats from the Galveston area into federal water to have abortions.
Why customers say Austin Whataburgers are the worst in Texas
The capital city has "below-average Whataburgers," according to a San Antonio Express-News analysis of Google data.
What The Heck? Texas Teachers Are Spending Big Bucks On School Supplies
According to News4SA, there was a new report showing that Texas teachers are now spending an average of $820 of their own money on school supplies - the largest amount ever. This is just absolutely ridiculous in my opinion. WHERE ARE THE PARENTS?. Schools across Texas are closed for another...
One of America’s Top Bars Is in Austin, Texas: Do You Agree?
Recently, Esquire magazine dropped their 2022 Best Bars in America list, and out of 25 watering holes across the country, a Central Texas drinking establishment made the list. More than one bar in the Lone Star State made the top 25 best list, as Diversion in Houston, Texas was also on the ranking.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Where to eat, play and stay in Brenham
Brenham offers small-town Texas charm when you want to get away from the city. Located about one-and-a-half hours away, it's perfect for a weekend getaway or even a day trip. Here's what to do and where to eat, drink and stay.Where to stay1. Happy Place CottageThis cozy barn is picturesque year-round and offers some rest and relaxation while still being near downtown.Features: Pond with shade and seating area, large porch, common workspace with Wi-Fi, three acres of property to roam.Rate: $125+ per night.Location: Near downtown Brenham. Photo courtesy of Airbnb Photo courtesy of Airbnb2. Antiquer's Cozy Self Contained CottageThis peaceful...
Why Ignoring Purple Paint on Trees Or Posts In Texas Could Land You In Jail
When out hunting, fishing, walking around, or just exploring there are some things that you need to be aware of when stepping foot on land that isn't yours. And in rural West Texas, you can often step foot on land that isn't yours and with hunting season around the corner, stepping foot where you shouldn't can get you in real trouble.
Increasing odds for rainfall next week
Limited rain chances through Sunday, but turning hotter next week. -- Nick Bann
Texas Lottery to move claim center to Capitol complex
The building in the Texas Capitol Complex is the new headquarters for the Texas Lottery Commission.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lakeway cookie maker wins $20,000 H-E-B prize
A Lakeway mom who began baking cookies after her son endured heart disease won a major prize Wednesday from Texas' largest grocery store chain.
KBTX.com
College Station City Council to discuss redevelopment of former Macy’s
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The City of College Station has an eye out for the space that used to house a major department store in Post Oak Mall. One popular topic at Thursday’s College Station City Council meeting is the city possibly acquiring the former Macy’s property. The city says this gives them the ability to redevelopment the property however they’d like.
Tasty Treats You May Not Know Are Made In Texas
Snickers - Waco, Texas. Texas, where it is said that everything is bigger, is home to the world's largest Snickers bar. This diabetes bomb is located in Waco, Texas. It's the equivalent of 43K worth of single size candy bars, weighs almost 5,000 pounds and looks to be about the size of the body of a formula 1 race car.
The Longest Car Wash In Texas Is A Football Field Long!
I guess we should not be surprised that the longest car wash in the world is here in Texas! And, we also should not be surprised that it's at a Buc-ee's! Makes so much sense. I knew they had a pretty big car wash, but I really didn't know it was known as the LARGEST!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KBTX.com
Navasota BBQ restaurant asking for help, cash register and tips stolen
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - A Navasota BBQ restaurant is asking for the public’s help after a break-in over the weekend. Mark McGinty, the owner of Best Things Smoking, posted the call for help on Facebook in hopes of identifying the criminals. The incident happened over the weekend. Two men...
Score 1 for The Good Guys, 3 Texas Top 10 “Most Wanted” Taken Down
The streets are a little more safe tonight thanks to the efforts of those working day and night to keep us protected. Three of Texas' "10 Most Wanted" criminals are now behind bars where they belong. Texas Department of Public Safety. In many ways, it's a thankless job. The men...
Take a Look Inside the Oldest Standing Mansion in Texas
If you cruise just northwest of Fredericksburg, Texas you'll find a little town called Mason. You'll also find the oldest standing mansion in the Lone Star State. Keep reading to check out the inside of this massive mansion. Located in the Texas Hill country, the Seaquist House, which became a...
wtaw.com
Motorcyclist Who Was Struck In College Station Two Weeks Ago Has Died
College Station police report a motorcyclist has died, two weeks after being struck by a pickup truck. CSPD identified the motorcyclist as 28 year old Brykeith Turner of Houston. CSPD previously reported the collision took place the night of August 16 at Texas and Southwest Parkway. The southbound motorcyclist was...
KVUE
Battleship Texas finally has a date set to leave La Porte home
LA PORTE, Texas — Battleship Texas finally has a set date to sail from its La Porte home. Initially, the historic ship was scheduled to be towed to the Gulf Copper Shipyard in Galveston for necessary repairs in mid-August. Those plans were pushed back to Wednesday, Aug. 31. While...
Anyone Look Familiar? These Are Texas’ Most Wanted Criminals
It is an unfortunate part of life in Texas, but crimes happen daily in the Lone Star State. Thanks the fine men and women in law enforcement, most suspects are eventually arrested and charged for their crimes. However, some escape justice and go on the run. Thankfully, it's easier than...
Did You Know Some of Your Favorite Restaurants Started in Texas?
You might be surprised to see how many of your favorite restaurant chains got their start here in Texas and have gone on to national success. It's got to start somewhere, and the Lone Star State seems to be a great place to do it. Texas, A Fine Place to...
‘Really had a lot of misconceptions’: Texas faith leaders visit southern border
A small group of Texas faith leaders was on the border in South Texas this week, hoping to help find common ground on the immigration crisis.
US105
Temple, TX
7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
US 105 New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Killeen and Temple, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0