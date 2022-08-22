ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Talk 1340

8 Lubbock Ready to Eat Products

This was a fun one to put together. Basically what I was looking into here were products that originated or are here that are packaged and ready to go. I didn't include beer, booze, or even most butcher shops, focusing on how renowned and professional the products are. I actually...
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Top 5 Tips to Prepare for Lubbock’s Next Big Rain

Living somewhere like Lubbock, Texas, we don’t see much rain. Because of this, many people aren’t aware of the dangers associated with heavy rainfall or how to avoid them. Some of the biggest hazards associated with a lot of rain include but aren’t limited to: flooding, mold growth in your home, and poor driving conditions. These are things that aren’t just a slight inconvenience, but could be life-threatening.
LUBBOCK, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
South Plains, TX
City
Lubbock, TX
Talk 1340

This Gorgeous Lubbock Home Comes With a Custom Dog Washing Station

One thing most dog owners dread just as much as their pets do is when your pup gets a little too stinky or gets into some sort of mess and requires a bath. You either feel terrible because you see the misery on your pooch’s face, or you both end up sopping wet after wrestling in the tub trying to get the process over with.
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Love Rocks & Gems? Don’t Miss Out On This Lubbock Show & Sale

Now, this is a fun event I have been to and loved. The Lubbock Gem and Mineral Society puts on an annual show and sale event that is really cool to check out. The group is a 501c3 educational organization that seeks to provide guidance, education, and information, share ideas and techniques, and assist in developing and refining skills through the combined resources and knowledge, and experience of the Society’s Members. The Lubbock Gem and Mineral Society’s annual show and sale is the society’s largest fundraiser and thus the largest source of operating capital.
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

5 Way Overrated Things About Lubbock, Texas

Just because these things are listed as overrated doesn't mean they're not great. Ohh, I'm about to step in it. I'm sure the trolls will say, "well...you're overrated!" So let me say that I am the first to agree with you. I'm the perfect example of something that is tops in Lubbock but would be swallowed up in a lot of other places.
LUBBOCK, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Love Rain
Talk 1340

Former Thai Pepper Owners Are Opening a New Lubbock Restaurant

Here in Lubbock, it seems like everyone goes crazy for Thai food. I'm excited to announce that the Hub City is getting a new Thai restaurant. The new restaurant is called Mam’s Thai Cuisine. We don't know a whole lot right now because they just popped up on my radar. They're going to be opening soon and will serve real authentic Thai cuisine. They do have a couple of pictures up on their Facebook and it already looks pretty delicious.
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Check Out Some Haunting Pictures of the South Plains Mall Blackout

When I lose electricity at my house, the first thing I notice is the silence. The silence is just deafening and I can't stand it. From that point, there is confusion, questions and usually whispering, because somehow whispering seems to be the correct thing to do at the time. This is followed shortly by the temperature beginning to rise or fall because, of course, the HVAC is not working. The next thing is a trip outside to see if the power is out on the whole block and/or if any bombs dropped nearby.
LUBBOCK, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Talk 1340

Texas Tech’s Newest Sponsor Brings the Energy

Things have been changing in Lubbock over the last two years in regards to the energy in the city. First, Lubbock changed its ways by converting to the ERCOT grid and will begin to let Lubbock citizens choose their own energy providers. Then, Texas Tech traded a coach with moderate energy to the most energetic coach in the Big 12 and maybe the entire country.
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Lubbock Mother of Three Indicted After Leaving her Children Alone

A Lubbock mother of three was indicted after leaving her children home alone. KAMC news reported the Lubbock Police Department received a call about children wandering around a roadway in July. Officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of 36th Street where they observed a child in the roadway with just a diaper and no shoes on while walking barefoot on hot asphalt.
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Storms In Dallas Delay Flights To and From Lubbock Monday

If you are planning on flying out of Lubbock on Monday to Dallas, or simply connecting to a flight from DFW Airport or Dallas Love Field, there is a chance you will be delayed. And it's not just flights out of Lubbock that are delayed. Flights to Lubbock have been delayed as of Monday morning and the delay's are now moving into the afternoon for an American Airlines flight from Dallas to Lubbock.
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Talk 1340

Lubbock, TX
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
694K+
Views
ABOUT

Talk 1340 is where Lubbock talks Texas Tech sports, financial new along with news from KFYO and Texas State Network. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy