Davis is up for Campbell Trophy
Redshirt-senior offensive lineman Dakota Davis is a Campbell Trophy nominee. The Campbell Trophy, nicknamed the academic Heisman, is awarded annually to the college football player that best combines academics, leadership and on-field performance. In addition to being a key player on the Orange's offensive line, Davis is enrolled in the...
Syracuse Makes Late Signing Splash with Team IMPACT
Syracuse University head football coach Dino Babers announced a new team member, signing 15-year-old Andrew Enright through Team IMPACT. Andrew, who has cerebral palsy, was officially introduced at a signing day event on Thursday, August 25th at the John A. Lally Athletics Complex. He will participate in many activities over the next two years, including games, practices, and other team events.
Four Orange Scorers In 4-1 Triumph Against Lafayette
Syracuse (2-1-0) scored four unanswered goals, including three in the first half, and went on to defeat Lafayette (0-3-0), 4-1, at the SU Soccer Stadium. Junior Kate Murphy led the Orange by scoring the first goal and assisting on the second. Four different players found the back of the net for Syracuse.
Syracuse Prevails Against Iona in Season Opener
SYRACUSE, N.Y. – New additions Nathan Opoku and Levonte Johnson made immediate impacts in their official Syracuse debuts as the Orange men's soccer team won the 2022 season opener over in-state foe Iona, 2-0. Johnson found Opoku in the middle of the box in the 13th minute of play to give Syracuse the early lead. Syracuse's backline contained the Iona attack to just four shots, while the Orange attack exploded for 19 shots on the night.
No. 10 Field Hockey Opens 2022 This Weekend
No. 10 Syracuse at Sacred Heart: Friday | August 26 | 1 p.m. | New Haven, Conn. | Yale's Johnson Field. No. 10 Syracuse vs. Vermont: Saturday | August 27 | Noon (Moved from 1 p.m.) | New Haven, Conn. | Yale's Johnson Field. TV: NEC FrontRow. Live Stats: Click...
'Cuse Represented on Senior Bowl Watch List
Three Syracuse players are represented on the Reese's Senior Bowl Watch List – with Matthew Bergeron, Mikel Jones and Eric Coley making the cut. In order to be eligible for the watch list, a player must be a 2018 or earlier high school graduate and have participated in five-or-more games in each of the last three seasons, making them a true senior. The watch list does not include true or redshirt juniors who could become eligible for the Senior Bowl as Dec. 2022 (or earlier) graduates.
Syracuse Kicks-Off Season Against Iona
SYRACUSE N.Y.- Syracuse is set to start the 2022 season against in-state foe Iona on Thursday, Aug. 25 at the SU Soccer Stadium. Kick-off is scheduled for 5 p.m. Admission to the match is free. The game will be broadcasted on ACC Network Extra. Fans who are unsure or unaware...
