Three Syracuse players are represented on the Reese's Senior Bowl Watch List – with Matthew Bergeron, Mikel Jones and Eric Coley making the cut. In order to be eligible for the watch list, a player must be a 2018 or earlier high school graduate and have participated in five-or-more games in each of the last three seasons, making them a true senior. The watch list does not include true or redshirt juniors who could become eligible for the Senior Bowl as Dec. 2022 (or earlier) graduates.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO