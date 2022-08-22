Read full article on original website
Duncanville's Dakorien Moore named nation's No. 1 WR in initial 2025 ranking
Dakorien Moore came to Duncanville last season with a big reputation. The 2025 wide receiver made a name for himself as a middle schooler performing highlight reel plays during camps and 7-on-7 tournaments as an eighth grader. Moore debuted in the 2025 Top 100 for 247Sports today as the No. 8 player in the country and No. 1 wide receiver. His ranking also designates him as the top overall player in the state. After being ranked early, Moore said he's blessed but won't rest on his laurels.
College football expert picks for Week 0: Nebraska vs. Northwestern
As Nebraska and Northwestern head across the pond to play in Ireland (12:30p.m. ET, FOX), 247Sports' Brian Christopherson breaks down why he thinks the Cornhuskers (-13) will win and by how much.
SEC head coach says Devin Leary has 'Josh Allen arm talent'
RALEIGH, N.C. -- Heading into the 2022 season, Devin Leary has slowly but surely built steam as one of the top quarterbacks not only in the ACC, but in the entire country. The preseason ACC Player of the Year can't fly below the radar anymore this fall, but instead has a chance to propel NC State to new heights and improve his NFL Draft stock in the process.
Former Florida high school head coaches being on staff paying dividends for UF
The Florida Gators coaching staff had a set plan on the recruiting front heading into the 2023 cycle. Take back the state of Florida. So far, that plan has been executed flawlessly. Of the 20 members of Florida's 2023 recruiting class, 16 of those members reside from the state of Florida. All but one of the remaining members sit inside of that footprint area of 500 miles outside of Gainesville, which is the area head coach Billy Napier wanted to target.
Kansas football WRs Tanaka Scott, Trevor Wilson arrested for alleged aggravated assault, per report
Kansas football players Tanaka Scott and Trevor Wilson were arrested on charges of aggravated assault with use of a deadly weapon, according to the Topeka Capital-Journal. Exact details of the incident are not yet clear, though the Capital-Journal says the reports were confirmed through the Douglas County (Kansas) Sheriff's Office.
247Sports Crystal Ball Forecast: Four-star WR to Notre Dame
WATCH: UNC Basketball Players Reveal Which Teammate They'd Want With Them in a Fight
Which North Carolina' basketball player would you want alongside you in a fight? It was a question posed to the actual team in am entertaining video posted to the UNC basketball Instagram account. Their answers might surprise you. After "needing some time to think," senior Armando Bacot said, 'I want...
The big three remaining 2023 Ohio State recruits; surprises and flips? The finish; and more...
As usual we were talking Ohio State football recruiting for two hours on Wednesday morning. Here are the transcripts. Bearded_fella: Carnell tate some vol fans seem to think he will flip. BK: Yes, there has been some talk of that on the Tennessee board and some on social media that...
Herbstreit sees Huskers able to emerge from Big Ten West fray
ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit acknowledged during the annual broadcast of his Herbie Awards that the Big Ten West is a potential car crash of several teams at the top of the division, but Herbstreit had an interesting team to emerge from the fray and get to the Big Ten title game against Ohio State.
Paul Billups Becomes Third Wideout to Commit to UNC
During a ceremony held in his high school cafeteria on Wednesday afternoon, high-three-star wide receiver Paul Billups announced his North Carolina commitment. In May, Billups, a 6-foot-2, 185-pounder from Chesapeake (Va.) Western Branch High, named Duke, Florida State, Michigan State, UNC, Penn State, South Carolina, Virginia Tech, and West Virginia his top eight schools. He knocked that down to three -- MSU, UNC, and VT -- in June.
Ten Takeaways from USC 2022 Fall Camp
USC's 2022 fall camp reached its conclusion on Saturday, capping off the final building block for Lincoln Riley and the Trojans before the season opener. Here are 10 takeaways from my perspective of fall camp. Freshmen Firepower. USC's 2022-23 offense is LOADED with experienced and dynamic talent. But it's also...
Trio of big Texas high school football games on national TV this weekend
This weekend marks the beginning of the high school football season in Texas. And, with it, there are a lot of big nondistrict matchups as teams look to test themselves early. There will also be a trio of games with Lone Star State teams on national television this weekend, one each night.
Vanderbilt football: How to watch Hawaii game on TV, streaming
Vanderbilt football is back on Saturday when the Commodores take the field for their season opener against Hawaii. Coach Clark Lea and Co. badly need a win here in order to take advantage of a relatively soft early-season schedule for recruiting purposes, and they will face a team that has all kinds of question marks after an offseason of change, both to its roster and coaching staff. Here is how to watch the game on TV as well as live streaming.
Roman Wilson gives his take on the Michigan QB battle: 'Our best option is probably me'
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Cade McNamara, J.J. McCarthy ... Roman Wilson?. The quarterback competition has been the biggest storyline of fall camp for the Michigan football team, and Wilson wants to throw his name into the mix. Never mind that he's a wide receiver with zero career pass attempts.
Taylor Lewis enters transfer portal
Arkansas defensive lineman Taylor Lewis has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. He joins Jaquayln Crawford as the latest Hog to explore their options in the portal during fall camp. Lewis, a redshirt junior from Chicago (Ill.) transferred to Arkansas in the offseason from the JUCO ranks. He attended Kenwood Academy...
Nebraska edges Big Ten foes for blue-chip defender Cameron Lenhardt
Cameron Lenhardt’s journey will take him to Nebraska. After starting his prep career off at New Jersey’s Don Bosco Prep and electing to finish it off at the national powerhouse that is Florida’s IMG Academy, the New York native announced a verbal commitment to Scott Frost and the Cornhuskers on Thursday night, less than 24 hours before the first official game of his senior season.
4-star WR Demitrius Bell de-commits from Michigan State
A day after adding a four-star prospect to its 2023 recruiting class, Michigan State had a four-star recruit back away from his commitment to the Spartans. Wide receiver Demitrius Bell of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, on Tuesday announced he has de-committed from MSU and will explore other options. Bell had been committed to the Spartans since June 8 following an official visit to East Lansing.
Korey Foreman takes important step forward for Trojans +PHOTOS
Korey Foreman trotted out of the McKay Center tunnel past the All-American Walk and took a notable step toward maybe one day seeing his name on the wall among the USC’s greats. The former top recruit in the nation came out the tunnel in full pads for a second...
Vols commits make 247Sports' list of 'freakiest' recruits in 2023 class
College football fans might be familiar with longtime college football writer Bruce Feldman’s annual “Freaks List” spotlighting some of the sport's most impressive athletes. Last year, 247Sports put its own spin on Feldman's feature by assembling a list of the freakiest recruits in the 2022 class. This...
Ohio RB Sean Martin holds two early offers
Cleveland (Ohio) St. Ignatius is one of the most storied programs in the state of Ohio and in the 2024 class athlete Sean Martin looks to be the next Division I prospect to come out of the Wildcats’ program. The 6-foot-1 and 175-pound Martin already holds two offers from...
