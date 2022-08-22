ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boca Raton, FL

247Sports

Duncanville's Dakorien Moore named nation's No. 1 WR in initial 2025 ranking

Dakorien Moore came to Duncanville last season with a big reputation. The 2025 wide receiver made a name for himself as a middle schooler performing highlight reel plays during camps and 7-on-7 tournaments as an eighth grader. Moore debuted in the 2025 Top 100 for 247Sports today as the No. 8 player in the country and No. 1 wide receiver. His ranking also designates him as the top overall player in the state. After being ranked early, Moore said he's blessed but won't rest on his laurels.
DUNCANVILLE, TX
247Sports

SEC head coach says Devin Leary has 'Josh Allen arm talent'

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Heading into the 2022 season, Devin Leary has slowly but surely built steam as one of the top quarterbacks not only in the ACC, but in the entire country. The preseason ACC Player of the Year can't fly below the radar anymore this fall, but instead has a chance to propel NC State to new heights and improve his NFL Draft stock in the process.
RALEIGH, NC
247Sports

Former Florida high school head coaches being on staff paying dividends for UF

The Florida Gators coaching staff had a set plan on the recruiting front heading into the 2023 cycle. Take back the state of Florida. So far, that plan has been executed flawlessly. Of the 20 members of Florida's 2023 recruiting class, 16 of those members reside from the state of Florida. All but one of the remaining members sit inside of that footprint area of 500 miles outside of Gainesville, which is the area head coach Billy Napier wanted to target.
FLORIDA STATE
Boca Raton, FL
Football
Boca Raton, FL
Sports
City
Boca Raton, FL
#College Football#American Football#College Sports#Florida Atlantic#Cisco Webex#Fau
247Sports

Paul Billups Becomes Third Wideout to Commit to UNC

During a ceremony held in his high school cafeteria on Wednesday afternoon, high-three-star wide receiver Paul Billups announced his North Carolina commitment. In May, Billups, a 6-foot-2, 185-pounder from Chesapeake (Va.) Western Branch High, named Duke, Florida State, Michigan State, UNC, Penn State, South Carolina, Virginia Tech, and West Virginia his top eight schools. He knocked that down to three -- MSU, UNC, and VT -- in June.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
247Sports

Ten Takeaways from USC 2022 Fall Camp

USC's 2022 fall camp reached its conclusion on Saturday, capping off the final building block for Lincoln Riley and the Trojans before the season opener. Here are 10 takeaways from my perspective of fall camp. Freshmen Firepower. USC's 2022-23 offense is LOADED with experienced and dynamic talent. But it's also...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
247Sports

Vanderbilt football: How to watch Hawaii game on TV, streaming

Vanderbilt football is back on Saturday when the Commodores take the field for their season opener against Hawaii. Coach Clark Lea and Co. badly need a win here in order to take advantage of a relatively soft early-season schedule for recruiting purposes, and they will face a team that has all kinds of question marks after an offseason of change, both to its roster and coaching staff. Here is how to watch the game on TV as well as live streaming.
HONOLULU, HI
247Sports

Taylor Lewis enters transfer portal

Arkansas defensive lineman Taylor Lewis has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. He joins Jaquayln Crawford as the latest Hog to explore their options in the portal during fall camp. Lewis, a redshirt junior from Chicago (Ill.) transferred to Arkansas in the offseason from the JUCO ranks. He attended Kenwood Academy...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Nebraska edges Big Ten foes for blue-chip defender Cameron Lenhardt

Cameron Lenhardt’s journey will take him to Nebraska. After starting his prep career off at New Jersey’s Don Bosco Prep and electing to finish it off at the national powerhouse that is Florida’s IMG Academy, the New York native announced a verbal commitment to Scott Frost and the Cornhuskers on Thursday night, less than 24 hours before the first official game of his senior season.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

4-star WR Demitrius Bell de-commits from Michigan State

A day after adding a four-star prospect to its 2023 recruiting class, Michigan State had a four-star recruit back away from his commitment to the Spartans. Wide receiver Demitrius Bell of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, on Tuesday announced he has de-committed from MSU and will explore other options. Bell had been committed to the Spartans since June 8 following an official visit to East Lansing.
EAST LANSING, MI
247Sports

Vols commits make 247Sports' list of 'freakiest' recruits in 2023 class

College football fans might be familiar with longtime college football writer Bruce Feldman’s annual “Freaks List” spotlighting some of the sport's most impressive athletes. Last year, 247Sports put its own spin on Feldman's feature by assembling a list of the freakiest recruits in the 2022 class. This...
NFL
247Sports

Ohio RB Sean Martin holds two early offers

Cleveland (Ohio) St. Ignatius is one of the most storied programs in the state of Ohio and in the 2024 class athlete Sean Martin looks to be the next Division I prospect to come out of the Wildcats’ program. The 6-foot-1 and 175-pound Martin already holds two offers from...
COLLEGE SPORTS

