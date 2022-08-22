Lawsuit asks judge to block marijuana legalization from appearing on Missouri ballot

John Wood, a Republican running as an independent in the U.S. Senate race in Missouri, announced Tuesday that he was withdrawing from the race. Wood said on Twitter that he decided not to challenge Republican Attorney General Eric Schmitt and Democratic nominee Trudy Busch Valentine in the race to replace retiring U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt. Wood said he has significant differences with Schmitt and Valentine but “it has become evident there is not a realistic path to victory for me as an independent candidate.” Wood, a lifelong Republican, former U.S. attorney and most recently a top investigator for the U.S. House committee examining the Jan. 6 riot, said he entered the race when disgraced former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens was the front runner for the Republican nomination.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO