Lawsuit asks judge to block marijuana legalization from appearing on Missouri ballot

Read full article on original website
Related
Six More States Could Legalize Recreational Marijuana This Fall
Voters in at least five states will decide whether to legalize recreational marijuana this fall, and a similar measure may yet qualify for the ballot in one more state. If all six initiatives are successful, recreational use will be legal in half of the states, underlining the untenability of continuing federal prohibition.
Missouri marijuana campaign made ballot with tactic that surprised longtime observers
In a span of a little over two weeks, an initiative petition to legalize recreational marijuana in Missouri made an unexpected comeback. In late July, unofficial tallies showed the Legal Missouri campaign 2,275 signatures short of the threshold for getting on the ballot, leading many to believe its hopes were dashed. By Aug. 9, the […] The post Missouri marijuana campaign made ballot with tactic that surprised longtime observers appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Lawsuit seeks to force Jay Ashcroft to begin review of 2024 Missouri initiative petitions
A Columbia attorney hoping to enshrine abortion rights in the Missouri Constitution is suing Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft to force a review of his initiative petition prior to the November election. In the case filed Aug. 10, Jeff Basinger wrote that he submitted his proposal with all the required paperwork on July 29, only […] The post Lawsuit seeks to force Jay Ashcroft to begin review of 2024 Missouri initiative petitions appeared first on Missouri Independent.
NAACP, League of Women Voters sue to block Missouri’s new election law
The League of Women Voters of Missouri and Missouri NAACP filed a lawsuit Monday attempting to block a wide-ranging elections bill they argue violates the right to core political speech by curtailing voter engagement. The lawsuit focuses on provisions of the law, which is set to go into effect on Aug. 28, that prohibit compensating […] The post NAACP, League of Women Voters sue to block Missouri’s new election law appeared first on Missouri Independent.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Independent John Wood leaves Missouri's U.S. Senate race
John Wood, a Republican running as an independent in the U.S. Senate race in Missouri, announced Tuesday that he was withdrawing from the race. Wood said on Twitter that he decided not to challenge Republican Attorney General Eric Schmitt and Democratic nominee Trudy Busch Valentine in the race to replace retiring U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt. Wood said he has significant differences with Schmitt and Valentine but “it has become evident there is not a realistic path to victory for me as an independent candidate.” Wood, a lifelong Republican, former U.S. attorney and most recently a top investigator for the U.S. House committee examining the Jan. 6 riot, said he entered the race when disgraced former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens was the front runner for the Republican nomination.
Iowa nursing home named one of the nation’s worst after emergency shut-down
An Iowa nursing home that closed last month in the wake of an emergency court ruling that residents there were at risk has been added to a list of the nation’s worst care facilities. The 125-bed Touchstone Healthcare Community in Sioux City was added July 27 to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services’ list […] The post Iowa nursing home named one of the nation’s worst after emergency shut-down appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Federal Judge Rejects Wisconsin Governor’s Request for $106,000 in Attorneys’ Fees in ‘Kraken’ Case
The federal judge who presided over the Wisconsin “Kraken” case has rejected Gov. Tony Evers’ (D) request for more than $100,000 in attorney fees, finding that she lacked jurisdiction. U.S. District Judge Pamela Pepper said that even if she did have jurisdiction, she wouldn’t have awarded fees...
Report details threat to future Illinois taxpayers posed by excessive borrowing
(The Center Square) – A report shows the state of Illinois has one of the largest debt liabilities in the country. The American Legislative Exchange Council, or ALEC, released its annual State Bonded Obligations publication, which highlights the risks posed to taxpayers by excessive borrowing. State governments borrow for...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Poll shows strong lead for Eric Schmitt in Missouri U.S. Senate race
Missourians are disgruntled with their government and pessimistic about the economy, a new poll from Saint Louis University and YouGov suggests. They also want tighter gun laws, fewer abortion restrictions and seem poised to send Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt to the U.S. Senate. The poll of 900 likely voters conducted between Aug. 8 and […] The post Poll shows strong lead for Eric Schmitt in Missouri U.S. Senate race appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Kansas recount confirms results in favor of abortion rights
Voters on Aug. 2 rejected a ballot measure that would have removed protections for abortion rights from the state's constitution.
Comments / 4