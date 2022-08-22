Lawsuits mounting against unlicensed Missouri boarding schools accused of abuse

Read full article on original website
Related
Fake priest wanted for rape arrested in Missouri
A fugitive wanted for rape is in custody in Maryland Heights, Missouri, and awaiting extradition back to Georgia.
KMOV
Missouri doctor sentenced to 1 year in prison for giving patients unapproved Orthovisc
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A Missouri doctor will serve time for healthcare fraud. Reports say, Dr. Abdul Naushad, 58, and his wife Wajiha Naushad, 47, injected patients with cheaper, foreign Orthovisc that had not been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Approved injections come in a pre-filled syringe, and it is inserted into the knee to relieve osteoarthritis pain and is only available by prescription.
KYTV
NEW LAWS: Several new laws into effect Sunday across Missouri
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Several new laws will go into effect on Sunday across Missouri. SB987 - Current law defines a “nonfloating facility” for the purposes of licensing excursion gambling boats as a structure within one thousand feet of the Missouri or Mississippi River. This act requires such structure to be within one thousand feet from the closest edge of the main channel of the Missouri or Mississippi River. This act also allows the water beneath or inside of such facility to be in tanks in addition to rigid or semirigid storage containers or structures.
gladstonedispatch.com
This Is the City With the Most Gun Stores in Missouri
There are over 393 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to estimates from the Small Arms Survey, far outnumbering the national population of 327 million. In the United States - the only country in the world home to more civilian-owned guns than people - guns are big business.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wrul.com
Tate Facing New Charges Out Of Missouri
Ray Tate, the 42-year-old man convicted of murdering Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputy Sean Riley last year, pleaded not guilty in Clinton County Court, on Monday, to 30 felony charges stemming from events following the crime spree that started after Deputy Riley was shot to death on Interstate 64. Tate is currently serving a life sentence in Menard Correctional Center for Deputy Riley’s first-degree murder but is attempting to withdraw his guilty plea in the Wayne County case and to have his life sentence tossed out. Prosecutors claim that after shooting Deputy Riley and stealing his squad car, Tate forced a truck driver to take him to Missouri where he allegedly shot another person and stole their vehicle. Missouri prosecutors have filed 14 felony charges against Tate and have expressed a strong desire to bring him to trial. Tate then crossed back into Illinois where he reportedly carjacked another person taking the driver and his car to Clinton County, where he allegedly forced his way into a rural Carlyle home, holding both the car driver and the homeowner captive during a police standoff. The two men were ultimately released unharmed. But Clinton County authorities have charged Tate with 13 Class X felonies for aggravated kidnapping and also home invasion, four Class 1 felonies for residential burglary and possessing stolen firearms, Class 2 felonies for being a felon in possession of a firearm with a prior conviction, Class 3 felonies for aggravated battery, and aggravated unlawful restraint, and three Class 4 felonies for reckless discharge of a firearm. Tate is prohibited from having any contact with his alleged kidnapping victims Leonard Cox or Joseph Reagan. The defense noted in court Monday they expect Tate to be transferred soon to St. Charles, Missouri from Menard to be arraigned on the charges he faces there. A video hearing in the Clinton County case is scheduled for September 28 and a status hearing on the Wayne County case is set for September 15.
northwestmoinfo.com
New Missouri Law to Expand Property Rights Protections
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson signs legislation limiting the during of local public health orders during a ceremony Tuesday, June 15, 2021, outside the state Capitol in Jefferson City, Mo. The new law took effect immediately and was passed in response to local restrictions imposed during the coronavirus pandemic. Among its supporters were state Sen. Sandy Crawford, left, and House Speaker Pro Tem John Wiemann. (AP Photo/David A. Lieb)
KYTV
Missouri law bans books, calls for jail time and fines for any educators found in violation
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A new Missouri law goes into effect Sunday. Missouri SB 775 calls for a limit on reading materials in public and private schools. “Books are and always have been a gateway to the past and the future,” said Colleen Norman. She and other members of...
Missouri declines help from summer meals program; Gov. Parson defends decision
The Summer Food Service Program provides grab-and-go meals for students in need during the summer break in 49 of 50 states. Missouri was the only state to opt out of the program, according to exclusive analysis released Tuesday by NBC News.
RELATED PEOPLE
kttn.com
Missouri man pleads guilty to multiple fraud schemes in order to buy drugs and gamble
A Missouri man on Tuesday admitted using stolen identities in a series of frauds that cost victims $281,669. From October 2019 through November 2021, Michael Worsham, 33, St. Louis County bought vehicles using stolen identities, took out bank loans in the names of others and stole checks, and then altered and cashed them.
northwestmoinfo.com
Missouri Attorney General Alleges FBI is Trying to Access Concealed Carry Permit Information but the FBI says it is not
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt. Photo provided by Eric Schmitt. (MISSOURINET) – The FBI says it is not trying to access information about Missouri concealed carry permits, like Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt is alleging. The FBI says it is doing a routine audit to inspect for compliance with policies and is taking a small sampling of system transactions. Schmitt, a Republican running for U.S. Senate, wrote a letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray about the auditing of local sheriff’s offices.
kttn.com
Missouri Department of Corrections announces death of an offender at Chillicothe Correctional Center
The Missouri Department of Corrections has announced the death of an offender at the Chillicothe Correctional Center. Authorities say offender Paula Stark (DOC No.1357975) was pronounced dead at the St. Luke’s Hospital of Kansas City. The 51-year-old was serving a seven-year sentence for first-degree endangering the welfare of a child from Jackson County.
KMOV
Community reacts after Rockwood School Board member appears in video making hateful statements
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- Rockwood School District Board Member Jessica Clark faces calls to resign regarding a video that shows her making controversial statements at a speaking engagement earlier this week. In a five-minute speech, she comments on the school district trying to control students, critical race theory in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KYTV
CATCH-A-CROOK: Detectives say a thief found an easy way into a southwest Springfield garage.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County detectives are investigating a motorcycle theft in the 3300 block of South Rinks Lane. The neighborhood is west of Kansas Expressway and Walnut Lawn in Springfield. Security video from the victim’s doorbell camera shows a man on the property on July 30 just after...
933kwto.com
Eden Village Files Lawsuit Against Attorney General, State of Missouri
After a recently passed bill was signed by Governor Mike Parson, a local business that combats homelessness is attempting to fight it. House Bill 1606 was signed on July 29th of this year. According to The Gathering Tree, which provides shelter to the homeless, the bill will negatively affect the organization.
Eden Village and others react to controversial Missouri House Bill
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Last week the Springfield nonprofit Eden Village filed a lawsuit against the state of Missouri, over a portion of the bill that they say will limit how much they can help the homeless. Nate Schlueter, Chief Visionary Officer, said that while House Bill 1606 was overall good, a last-minute addition will work to […]
KOMU
Rally held to advocate for change within Missouri's Child Protective Services system
JEFFERSON CITY – The fight for change within the Missouri foster care, family court and other Child Protective Services systems is an uphill battle for many advocates. That's why they gathered at the Capitol to raise awareness Monday afternoon. "A lot of times there are really good people who...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ktvo.com
Missouri attorney general says Biden is declaring war on American energy
ATLANTA, Mo. — Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt made a stop in Atlanta, Mo., Wednesday night. KTVO had a chance to speak with Schmitt about a lawsuit that Missouri is a part of against the Biden administration. Seventeen states filed a lawsuit in May seeking to overturn the president's...
ksmu.org
You now need a photo ID to vote in Missouri. Here’s a guide to help you get one
Under a new law set to go into effect at the end of this month, Missourians will need to present a government-issued photo ID when casting their ballots in November and in future elections. Republicans in the state legislature have attempted to pass a photo ID law a number of...
Woman accused of attacking walker in Rountree neighborhood gets trial date
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Jimicia Wells, who is accused of assaulting a pedestrian she thought was leaving her ex-boyfriend’s house, received an Oct. 11 trial date. A probable cause statement about the Nov. 8, 2021 incident reported that Wells was collecting some of her belongings from an ex-boyfriend’s house in the Rountree neighborhood when she saw […]
921news.com
CAPITOL REPORT: REPRESENTATIVE PATRICIA PIKE
Special Session Planned to Provide Tax Relief and Support Agriculture. Dear Citizens: For several weeks now the members of the Missouri House of Representatives have anticipated the need to return to Jefferson City for a special session to make historic income tax cuts and extend key agriculture tax credit programs. Gov. Mike Parson has officially issued the call for the extra session that is set to begin Tuesday, September 6 at noon.
Comments / 0