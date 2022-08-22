Kenyan Drake speaks out about lack of 'fair shot' after cut 'either way Raiders have to pay me'

The news has come out the Raiders are moving on from Kenyan Drake after just a year with the team. And Drake is speaking up about it.

He spoke to Josina Anderson and had a few very pointed things to say about being released by the new staff:

Let’s pick through the more interesting parts of what Drake had to say here.

“Either way Raiders have to pay me”

That is quite a statement. I mean, he’s right, but it definitely isn’t something you hear guys say too often. And I could see how other teams could potentially be put off by that and be less likely to spend more money on him.

“there really wasn’t a role for me to have anymore because they had guys that they brought in, they traded for & I was kind of odd man out.”

It’s possible this is true. It’s also possible he saw all the additions and let it get to him so much that his effort was that of someone who had one foot out the door. He certainly didn’t look this preseason like someone playing for a roster spot either on this team or any other. Just unwise if he really thinks he can catch on somewhere else.

“I’m at peace”

He said this multiple times. But the words surrounding it suggest the contrary.

The best case scenario is if other teams give him the benefit of the doubt on a lot of this. That would mean he is not at peace, but in so much as he is angry about his time with the Raiders. That he is eager to prove he is better than the production he has put on the field, either this preseason or throughout last season when he was basically wasted as a gadget player.