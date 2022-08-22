Read full article on original website
Beshear breaks ground on latest expansion for Mountain Parkway
When finished, it will create 78 miles of four-lane highway from Winchester to Salyersville.
Bourbon bottling facility to open 2nd location in Lancaster
On Tuesday, Gov. Andy Beshear's office said that it will give $6.25 million towards the expansion project, as part of the state's $1.1 billion investment into the spirits industry.
