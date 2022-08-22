Read full article on original website
3 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
4 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Dashcam video shows FoCo deputy chase and arrest of 4 women wanted for shopliftingJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Private chef to major celebs set to open multiple restaurants in GeorgiaKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
Meeting Ernest Hemingway: Author Jim O'Kon RemembersDoc LawrenceAtlanta, GA
MLB has the Braves near their bottom of their updated farm system rankings
As expected, the outlook on the Braves farm system isn’t exactly great. Thankfully, this results from being aggressive with promotions, making trades, and generally graduating contributors. Other teams aren’t as lucky (the Angels at 30th). Now, the Braves farm sits at 27th on MLB Pipeline’s Rankings:. The...
Kyle Wright 'has been a godsend' to Braves' rotation
As this season reaches its final month the Braves rotation has kicked it into high gear and impressed many in the League, but truly how good are their numbers?
Hot stretches collide as Cardinals open series vs. Braves
Two of baseball’s hottest teams will square off on Friday night when the St. Louis Cardinals host the Atlanta Braves.
The Braves are back and so is their soft serve machine
In local fashion news, you can wear a T-shirt that speaks to the taste of our city's red-hot baseball team. BreakingT, an apparel company that captures a viral sports moment on a shirt, released a new design this week that plays on the popular slogan, "For the A!" Of course,...
Braves rookie Vaughn Grissom thankful Mets didn't draft him: 'That would have been terrible'
Atlanta Braves rookie Vaughn Grissom has been tearing it up as the team tries to catch the Mets in the NL East, whom Grissom is quite thankful did not draft him three years ago.
PF Chris Silva agrees to terms on new deal with Hawks
The Hawks have agreed to terms on a contract with free agent power forward Chris Silva, the team announced in a press release. Terms of the contract have not been disclosed. Atlanta has 13 players signed to guaranteed contracts, plus Tyrese Martin on a partially guaranteed deal. Should Martin stick with the Hawks through Jan. 10, his contract will become fully guaranteed for the rest of the 2022/23 season.
Former teammates Tagovailoa, Hurts enter pivotal NFL seasons
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — During the special teams period of Wednesday’s joint practice between the Eagles and the Dolphins, the quarterbacks from both teams gathered on the Dolphins practice field. Among them were Tua Tagovailoa, Miami’s starter, and Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia’s starter, both wearing red jerseys with the No. 1 on the back. “I talked to him during practice. They were telling me it was hot,” Tagovailoa later joked. The two have been linked since their time as Alabama quarterbacks. And in their young careers, they have used each other as resources to navigate the NFL landscape.
