Society

Ben Tabor
3d ago

Of course, when all else fails, claim racism if you’re a person of color. It’s like playing the lottery it with a much higher winning percentage. Seriously, I’m willing to bet there’s a lot more to this story.

Sensum Communem
3d ago

Funny story. We hired a Black guy to wash dishes.... After a few days we noticed that we were missing lots of plates and silverware.... So I decided I'm going to look in his trash barrel to see what was in there.... Sure enough, plates and silverware. When confronted with the facts on hand his response was "Oh, cause I'm black?" as if that has anything to do with it at all. This is a programed response. this is a rehearsed response.

Beth Flanagan
3d ago

When are they gonna stop blaming others for the way they are treated just because they are black. I’m sure there is more to this story and it’s really getting old.

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flight Attendants#Racism#Racial Injustice#Racial Issues#Swoop Airlines
The Independent

Man drives all night to brother’s wedding after American Airlines changes flight destination to wrong country

A man set on getting his family to his brother’s wedding drove all night to arrive in time after American Airlines allegedly rebooked them flights to the wrong country.The botched travel plans led Grady Heins to rent a car and drive all night so he and his three children could attend the big day.In January, the lawyer booked tickets for a connecting flight from Seattle across almost the entirety of the US to Burlington, Vermont, for the wedding in May.Shortly before their departure, he was shocked to get an email from the airline that asked him to prepare for...
BURLINGTON, VT
RadarOnline

'No Remorse': Monkeypox-Infected Man Visits Burger King In NEW VIDEO After Defending Trip To L.A. McDonald's

A man infected with the Monkeypox virus boldly took to TikTok with a damning new video of himself visiting Burger King after defending his trip to a Los Angeles-based McDonald's, Radar has discovered.Duane Cali shared a clip of himself sipping on a beverage from the fast food chain's competitor on Thursday, doubling down on his decision to hit up the drive-thrus. One furious commenter told him they were going to call the cops, to which he replied in the clip, "Well you must not like Doja Cat, the queen of pop. Remember she made a song No Police." Cali...
RESTAURANTS
CBS News

Couple accused by Black firefighter say their Juneteenth party wasn't racist — but wife admits to "blatantly racist" tweets

A Rochester, N.Y., couple who a Black firefighter accused of throwing a racist pool party this summer mocking the Juneteenth holiday said Tuesday that the party was intended to ridicule liberal politicians but wasn't bigoted. The couple, dentist Nicholas Nicosia and real estate agent Mary Znidarsic-Nicosia, said their July 7 party had been mischaracterized, but Znidarsic-Nicosia confessed to running a racist Twitter account.
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
The Independent

Woman says American Airlines barred her from flight as they ‘didn’t like her tone of voice’

A woman has accused American Airlines staff of barring her from boarding a flight as they “didn’t like her tone of voice”. Kyleema Norman tweeted on Sunday (7 August) about her experience when catching an AA flight from LaGuardia Airport, New York, to Grenada in the Caribbean.Ms Norman, who is Black, called the interaction with one airline manager an “outrage of racism”.“BANNED from boarding American three-hour-delayed flight because I spoke up!” Ms Norman wrote on Twitter.A deputy superintendent at New Visions school in Brooklyn, she was travelling with her daughter, Bobbie.“All the other passengers except my daughter and I were...
BROOKLYN, NY

