If you have spent any time in Arcata lately, you will have noticed a lot of changes, many of which cause no shortage of griping among the citizenry. I'm talking about new construction and roadwork, and one of my own private gripes: address plaques with numerical fonts that summon visions of tony SoCal neighborhoods, here in the Alaska of California. One addition to the town that should be uncontroversial and well-received by the polis is the rapid expansion of public art, most notably murals — though without an accompanying festival as in Eureka ("Murals Under the Bridge," Aug. 11, 2022). From basketball courts to cafes, colors and images are cropping up everywhere across the 95521, with the scuttlebutt saying more art is coming down the pipeline. This is probably a good thing, even if the quality or content of some of the pieces turns out to be bad. I say this because, like many folks out there, I secretly enjoy an eyesore, having been born with the genetic American urge to gawk at the big bright thing. I love a spectacle.

