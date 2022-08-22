Read full article on original website
Amazon Wants Your Palm Print Scanned To Pay at 65 Whole Foods in CaliforniaLet's Eat LA
3 Great BYOB Restaurants In Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
The Fast-Food Chain With the Best Mexican Food According to New Survey (and It’s Not Who You Think)Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Most romantic restaurants in Los Angeles to wine and dine Your dateVivid SnacksLos Angeles, CA
A Larger Vision To Connect Los Angeles to Las Vegas Is Shaping Up
LOS ANGELES – ColoradoBoulevard.net:. The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority Board today unanimously approved its membership in a new Joint Powers Authority to help deliver the High Desert Multipurpose Corridor Project. By News Desk. Concluding a months-long effort led by Supervisor Kathryn Barger. the new High Desert Corridor...
This is the Most Expensive Restaurant in Los Angeles in 2022
Chef Jordan Kahn's Vespertine is one of the most expensive restaurants in Los Angeles—and it's more than just a mouthful. (Los Angeles, CA) - When it comes to dining, Los Angeles is a city that loves to push the limits.
Google currently experiencing largest COVID outbreak of any employer in LA County
There are now 302 COVID-19 cases at Google, the most known cases of any employer in Los Angeles County.
What to do in 6 of America's biggest Chinatowns
From Honolulu to Houston, get to know these communities—and their museums, shops, restaurants, and more. For nearly 100 years, Chinatowns have dotted the country, from Portland, OR, to Boston, MA, all offering rich insights into Chinese culture and cuisine. And while most of these neighborhoods attract tourists now, it’s...
8 Best Cuban Restaurants in Los Angeles, CA
It doesn’t take a long-time local to know that Los Angeles cares a lot about food. Although it’s not exactly Miami when it comes to Cuban cuisine, LA is quickly becoming one of the major Cuban dining hubs—and for a good reason. With flavor that stands out...
"Death of downtown" study has worrying results for California
SACRAMENTO – Have you been downtown lately?A new UC Berkeley study shows people are not coming back fast enough to downtown districts across the state.Experts say this is mainly because workers are being allowed to work from home and aren't roaming around downtown.Out of 62 North American cities, Salt Lake City in Utah is doing the best at recovering.Sacramento ranked 16th while Los Angeles came in at 28th place. San Francisco is having the most difficult time getting people back downtown, coming in dead last at 62.
Billboards in San Francisco and Los Angeles warn against moving to Texas by invoking mass shooting
Billboards in San Francisco and Los Angeles warn against moving to Texas by invoking mass shooting. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. CALIFORNIA #LOSANGELES #MOVING #SANFRANCISCO...
Anajak Thai named Restaurant of the Year by the Los Angeles Times
LA Times restaurant critic Bill Addison says that when considering his pick for Restaurant of the Year, he is looking for a spot that has a clear sense of place within its community. “It has a confluence of elements to it that include delicious food, of course, but also something more — a connection to L.A. that feels not only an absolute part of the city but is driving the culinary conversation forward in a really impactful way.”
How Much Money Do You Need to Survive in Los Angeles?
When you're making a budget to move to Hollywood, keep these things in mind. I moved to Los Angeles in 2012 and got a job as an assistant. When I look back on those days, the only thing that shocks me is how little money I was paid and how little I could live on. If you want to move to Hollywood, you must realize that the expenses will be high. But it can be hard to make an accurate budget for a place you know only little about. Well, that's where I want to help today.
Desert flooding damages Los Angeles to Phoenix highway
DESERT CENTER, Calif. — (AP) — The main highway from Los Angeles to Phoenix was damaged by a flash flood that washed out part of the road through the Southern California desert in the latest bout of punishing monsoonal thunderstorms that have hit the region this summer. The...
This is the Best Cheesecake in California
Their diverse gourmet cheesecake offerings include over 60 flavors. Where can you buy the best cheesecake in California?Adobe. (Los Angeles County, Calif.) - You know what they say: "There's no such thing as a bad cheesecake."
This is the Best Pizza Place in California
When it comes to the best in California, this pizza place in Los Angeles came out on top. A unique pizza place in Los Angeles with delicious fusion pizzas. (Los Angeles, CA) - Let's face it — pizza is really a blank canvas in the art of food.
3 Los Angeles Steak Restaurants Where You Can Get Your Hands On Prime Cuts Of Meat
Where to go for the best steak in Los AngelesRoméo A./ Unsplash. (Los Angeles, CA) - If you're looking for the best place to get your hands on some prime cuts, look no further than these three steak restaurants in Los Angeles.
Gov. Newsom Announces $694 Million for New Project Homekey Housing Units
During a visit to Los Angeles on Wednesday, Governor Gavin Newsom announced that $694 million would be given to 35 Project Homekey projects across the state, amounting to around 2,500 new units for people in need. However, this latest award of funds also renews opposition against Project Roomkey/Homekey. Since 2020,...
The Romantic Restaurant With Waterfront Views in Long Beach That is Perfect for First Dates
Imagine it’s a beautiful afternoon and you and your date are seated at one of the tables on Parker’s Lighthouse Restaurant patio in Long Beach. You notice that the restaurant staff is courteous and kind, and they greet every customer that enters with a warm smile.
SoCal to see some morning fog, afternoon sunshine Friday
Southern California will see some morning fog on Friday, with a slim chance of thunderstorms in the mountain and desert communities.
Popeyes Expanding to LA Malls with Three New Sites
This is the latest from International Restaurant Management Group
Westside BBQ Joint Expanding to Redondo Beach
Holy Cow BBQ opening in the South Bay at the end of the month. Holy Cow BBQ is opening a new location in Redondo Beach at the end of the month. The “Comfort Food California Style” restaurant already has locations in West Los Angeles, Santa Monica, and Culver City. As their website states, their food is made with “slow smoked goodness” and the restaurant’s philosophy is that “BBQ is the quintessential American fate and everyone has a favorite style, flavor, cooking method, and sauce. At Holy Cow BBQ, we’ve been on a mission to find the best of the U.S. and bring it to Los Angeles….in a relaxed, welcoming ‘NO ATTITUDE’ restaurant ideal for friends and family to dig in, get messy, be loud and enjoy the king of comfort foods.”
This Is California's Signature Cheap Food
Cheapism put together a list of the most popular cheap food in each state.
