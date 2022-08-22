ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

coloradoboulevard.net

A Larger Vision To Connect Los Angeles to Las Vegas Is Shaping Up

LOS ANGELES – ColoradoBoulevard.net:. The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority Board today unanimously approved its membership in a new Joint Powers Authority to help deliver the High Desert Multipurpose Corridor Project. By News Desk. Concluding a months-long effort led by Supervisor Kathryn Barger. the new High Desert Corridor...
TripAdvisor Blog

What to do in 6 of America's biggest Chinatowns

From Honolulu to Houston, get to know these communities—and their museums, shops, restaurants, and more. For nearly 100 years, Chinatowns have dotted the country, from Portland, OR, to Boston, MA, all offering rich insights into Chinese culture and cuisine. And while most of these neighborhoods attract tourists now, it’s...
birchrestaurant.com

8 Best Cuban Restaurants in Los Angeles, CA

It doesn’t take a long-time local to know that Los Angeles cares a lot about food. Although it’s not exactly Miami when it comes to Cuban cuisine, LA is quickly becoming one of the major Cuban dining hubs—and for a good reason. With flavor that stands out...
CBS Sacramento

"Death of downtown" study has worrying results for California

SACRAMENTO – Have you been downtown lately?A new UC Berkeley study shows people are not coming back fast enough to downtown districts across the state.Experts say this is mainly because workers are being allowed to work from home and aren't roaming around downtown.Out of 62 North American cities, Salt Lake City in Utah is doing the best at recovering.Sacramento ranked 16th while Los Angeles came in at 28th place. San Francisco is having the most difficult time getting people back downtown, coming in dead last at 62. 
kcrw.com

Anajak Thai named Restaurant of the Year by the Los Angeles Times

LA Times restaurant critic Bill Addison says that when considering his pick for Restaurant of the Year, he is looking for a spot that has a clear sense of place within its community. “It has a confluence of elements to it that include delicious food, of course, but also something more — a connection to L.A. that feels not only an absolute part of the city but is driving the culinary conversation forward in a really impactful way.”
No Film School

How Much Money Do You Need to Survive in Los Angeles?

When you're making a budget to move to Hollywood, keep these things in mind. I moved to Los Angeles in 2012 and got a job as an assistant. When I look back on those days, the only thing that shocks me is how little money I was paid and how little I could live on. If you want to move to Hollywood, you must realize that the expenses will be high. But it can be hard to make an accurate budget for a place you know only little about. Well, that's where I want to help today.
KRMG

Desert flooding damages Los Angeles to Phoenix highway

DESERT CENTER, Calif. — (AP) — The main highway from Los Angeles to Phoenix was damaged by a flash flood that washed out part of the road through the Southern California desert in the latest bout of punishing monsoonal thunderstorms that have hit the region this summer. The...
californiaglobe.com

Gov. Newsom Announces $694 Million for New Project Homekey Housing Units

During a visit to Los Angeles on Wednesday, Governor Gavin Newsom announced that $694 million would be given to 35 Project Homekey projects across the state, amounting to around 2,500 new units for people in need. However, this latest award of funds also renews opposition against Project Roomkey/Homekey. Since 2020,...
brentwoodnewsla.com

Westside BBQ Joint Expanding to Redondo Beach

Holy Cow BBQ opening in the South Bay at the end of the month. Holy Cow BBQ is opening a new location in Redondo Beach at the end of the month. The “Comfort Food California Style” restaurant already has locations in West Los Angeles, Santa Monica, and Culver City. As their website states, their food is made with “slow smoked goodness” and the restaurant’s philosophy is that “BBQ is the quintessential American fate and everyone has a favorite style, flavor, cooking method, and sauce. At Holy Cow BBQ, we’ve been on a mission to find the best of the U.S. and bring it to Los Angeles….in a relaxed, welcoming ‘NO ATTITUDE’ restaurant ideal for friends and family to dig in, get messy, be loud and enjoy the king of comfort foods.”
