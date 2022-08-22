Read full article on original website
Warriors Now At 1-1 After Loss To Raiders
Sports – The Warriors traveled to Mt Airy last night for a non-region battle with the Habersham Central Raiders in the second game of the season. It was an exciting night of high school football last night as the Warriors took the early lead with a 78-yard touchdown run from Caysen Duvall. A blocked extra point try would have the Warriors struggling to get back that missing point, however, a second touchdown gave White County a two-score margin. The Raiders would cut that down by a touchdown before the end of the first quarter with 7 points of their own.
Football: Wildcats face stiff challenge from bigger Stephens County
TIGER, Ga. — Rabun County head coach Michael Davis says Stephens County is good everywhere. In the aftermath of Week 1, where Rabun County rolled over Haralson like a freight train and Stephens County stopped Habersham Central in its tracks, most might think this contest is the Indians' defense versus the Rabun County offense.
Glenda Brooks, Age 80 Cleveland
Glenda Janice Brooks, age 80, of Cleveland, passed away on Thursday, August 25, 2022. Mrs. Brooks was born on April 14, 1942, in Gainesville, Georgia, to the late Harry Glenn Nix and Mary Ruth Dorsey Nix. She was an educator and administrator for the White County Board of Education. In addition to her parents, Glenda was preceded in death by her grandparents, Flora and Guy Dorsey; and brother, Jerry Nix.
Is UGA ignoring its history and are there concerns about the future?
Welcome to Gimme 5, a weekly Q&A where one member of the DawgNation team answers your questions about the Georgia football program. To ask questions, simply check out the DawgNation forum and your questions could be featured in a future edition of Gimme 5. Brandon Adams answers this week’s questions,...
Mildred Alexander Barnes, Age 84 Cleveland
Mildred Alexander Barnes, Age 84, of Cleveland passed away on August 25, 2022. Mildred was born on August 2, 1938, in White County, Georgia to the late Charlie and Jessie Mae Alexander. In addition to her parents, Mildred was preceded in death by her brother, Wayne Alexander; son, Jerry Trigg; granddaughter Jessica Lambert, and grandsons, Brian Rich and James Matthew Mize.
Novella Emmett Simmons, age 93, of the Hollingsworth Community
Novella Emmett Simmons, age 93, passed away peacefully at her home, where she had lived for 75 years, in the Hollingsworth Community of Banks County, on Friday August 26, 2022. Mrs. Simmons was born in the Mount Carmel Community of Banks County on November 8, 1928, to the late John...
6 Great Steakhouses in Georgia
What is your favorite thing to order when you go out? If the answer is a good, nice steak then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about. If you live in Georgia, I have put together a list of six amazing steakhouses in Georgia that you should definitely visit in case you haven't already. Here's what made it on the list.
Mary Ruth “Nanny Ruth” Winkler, age 98, of Cleveland
Mary Ruth “Nanny Ruth” Winkler, age 98, of Cleveland, passed away on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. Mrs. Winkler was born on September 24, 1923, in Cleveland, Georgia, to the late Virgil and Mary Lloyd Ramey. She was a homemaker. In addition to her parents, Ruth was preceded in death by her husband and father of her children, Pat Dixon; husband, Fred Winkler; siblings, Jack Ramey, Dewey Ramey, Herbert Ramey, R.B. Ramey, Harold Ramey, Betty Sue Freeman, Ruby Ravan; great-grandson, Dristen Dixon.
Athens restaurant roundup: Johnny’s Pizza reopens, Hendershot’s Double Punch Mondays and more
August is coming to a close and the fall season is almost in grasp. Here’s this week’s roundup of restaurant news. Johnny’s Pizza is holding its grand reopening on August 25-26. Thursday night will feature team trivia at 6:30 p.m. and giveaways of Georgia Theatre tickets, Creature Comforts goodies, University of Georgia football tickets and gift cards. Friday night is $4 pint night at 6:30 p.m. and giveaways include Atlanta Braves tickets, UGA football tickets, Terrapin Beer goodies and gift cards.
Be bear aware! Experts say more bears spotted in residential areas this time of year
ATLANTA — Bears have been spotted several times recently in Georgia, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Resources Division. The department says this part of a yearly trend as the species gets ready for the winter. According to the release, female bears increase food intake and...
Cleveland Police Investigating A Death At M Star Motel
(Cleveland)- Cleveland Police report they are awaiting autopsy results to determine the cause of death of a Cleveland woman who was found dead in a guest room at the M Star Motel in Cleveland. Cleveland Police Chief Jeff Shoemaker said in a news release that officers were dispatched to 300...
Peggy Crump, age 82, of Baldwin
Peggy Crump, age 82, of Baldwin, Georgia passed away on Monday, August 22, 2022 following an extended illness. Mrs. Crump was born on April 11, 1940 in Asheville, North Carolina to the late Charles Belton Davis and Opal McElrath Davis. Peggy had been employed with Standard Telephone with over 10 years of service. She was a member of Baldwin Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday School for a number of years. Peggy loved her grandchildren greatly, they called her “Nanny”. She was a wonderful cook, spending numerous hours in her vegetable garden and her kitchen; and she also loved to spend time working in her flower garden.
NE Ga police blotter includes shooting in Athens
Athens-Clarke County Police say a teenager was shot and wounded in downtown Athens: it happened late Thursday night on Clayton Street. Police say the 17 year-old was taken to an Athens hospital for treatment of what were said to be non life-threatening injuries. Another 17 year-old has been taken into custody and, for now, is facing various weapons-related charges. Police say it is not known if he was involved in the shooting.
Nan Augusta Moyer Hurley, Age 90 Clarkesville
Nan Augusta Moyer Hurley, age 90 of Clarkesville, Georgia passed away on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. Born in True, West Virginia on November 27, 1931, she was a daughter of the late Walter H. & Ethel Mae Tickle Moyer. Nan was a graduate of Van High School, Class of 1949. She furthered her education at Morris Harvey College studying science and also studied nursing at Kanawha Valley Hospital, School of Nursing. Nan was a 1993 graduate of Southern Utah University where she majored in history, minored in English literature and also taught as a professor with the college for over 2 years. In her spare time, she enjoyed reading, knitting, and crocheting. Nan also wrote an autobiography. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
Darius Rucker spotted in downtown Greenville
Country music artist Darius Rucker was spotted in downtown Greenville Wednesday.
Mr. Robert “Bob” Hunsinger, Age 75 Dahlonega
Mr. Robert “Bob” Hunsinger, age 75 of Dahlonega, Georgia passed away on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. He was born on July 10, 1947, in Dahlonega. Bob was a proud veteran of the US ARMY and retired as “Sergeant First Class”. He was well known around North Georgia for his hard work and craftsmanship on headliner and vinyl top restorations on cars. He loved his Lord, his wife and kids, and will forever be remembered as a great man.
White County Purchases Additional Property In Cleveland
(Cleveland)-White County has agreed to purchase some additional property in the city of Cleveland that could be promising for White County Tax Commissioner Cindy Cannon in getting a new building that she has been seeking for years. During their meeting Tuesday the commissioners announced they entered into a contract back...
No Injuries In Tractor Trailer Wreck On Richard Russell Highway
(Cleveland)-No injuries were reported after a tractor-trailer overturned Tuesday night on Richard Russell Highway. Bryce Barrett White County Public Safety Public Information Officer advised in an email that the 9-1-1 dispatchers were notified about the accident at 8:19 PM. Barrett said the tractor-trailer overturned across the roadway blocking both lanes...
GSP: Tractor-trailer ‘following too closely’ caused rear-end wreck on GA 365
A tractor-trailer following too closely is to blame for a chain reaction rear-end wreck on GA 365 Wednesday morning, state troopers say. The crash sent three people to the hospital with minor injuries. The three-vehicle wreck happened around 9 a.m. at the intersection with GA 384/Duncan Bridge Road. The Georgia...
