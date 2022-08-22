Sports – The Warriors traveled to Mt Airy last night for a non-region battle with the Habersham Central Raiders in the second game of the season. It was an exciting night of high school football last night as the Warriors took the early lead with a 78-yard touchdown run from Caysen Duvall. A blocked extra point try would have the Warriors struggling to get back that missing point, however, a second touchdown gave White County a two-score margin. The Raiders would cut that down by a touchdown before the end of the first quarter with 7 points of their own.

WHITE COUNTY, GA ・ 14 HOURS AGO