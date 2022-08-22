Read full article on original website
KMOV
Community reacts after Rockwood School Board member appears in video making hateful statements
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- Rockwood School District Board Member Jessica Clark faces calls to resign regarding a video that shows her making controversial statements at a speaking engagement earlier this week. In a five-minute speech, she comments on the school district trying to control students, critical race theory in...
KMOV
First-of-its-kind study on racial equity underway at the St. Louis County Justice Center
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) – A first-of-its-kind study on racial equity is happening at the St. Louis County Justice Center. The 18-month study is a collaboration funded by a grant from the MacArthur Foundation. It aims to improve jail culture and reduce the jail population. The study team is...
FOX2now.com
St. Louis County researchers looks for volunteers for new flu vaccine clinical trials
As with Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccines, St. Louis will play a big role in developing new flu vaccines. St. Louis County researchers looks for volunteers …. Blair’s Social Second: What football team have you …. Humphrey’s returns to Saint Louis University. Missouri Botanical Garden’s new visitor center opens...
St. Louis organizations help Missourians sign up for photo IDs needed to vote
ST. LOUIS — Right now in Missouri, advocates are suing the state of Missouri and the secretary of state to block its new photo identification requirement for voters. The Missouri legislature passed HB 1878, which takes effect Sunday. Just this week, the Missouri League of Women Voters and Missouri...
KMOV
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man sprints out of Ferguson store, shoots at would-be carjacker
Gov. Mike Parson is traveling around Missouri calling on financial relief for the state's biggest business. How rude! Website disses St. Louis while ranking best barbecue cities in America. Listwithclever.com ranked the best barbecue cities in America but didn’t include St. Louis in the top 15! The article placed St....
East St. Louis residents call for change after man dies in hit and run
East St. Louis residents are concerned about the safety of pedestrians and bicyclists along State Street after a man was killed in a hit and run.
gladstonedispatch.com
Masks are linked to satanic rituals, St. Louis County executive candidate claims in suit
ST. LOUIS — The Republican nominee aiming to take St. Louis County's top government job filed suit this week against her former employer over mask and vaccine mandates during the COVID-19 pandemic, claiming religious discrimination. Katherine Pinner, a 55-year-old political newcomer from unincorporated St. Louis County near Affton, sued...
KMOV
Body found near MLK Bridge in Metro East
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV) - An investigation is underway after a body was found in St. Clair County. Police found a body along Packers Avenue and North B Street near the Martin Luther King Bridge in East St. Louis around 3 a.m. Wednesday. Limited details surrounding the victim’s death and identity have been released.
Deadly argument inside a north St. Louis County home
A homicide investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed Monday afternoon in north St. Louis County.
Big Mama's in East St. Louis Thrives on Word of Mouth
The top-rated barbecue spot is renowned for its snoot, cooter sandwich and otherworldly pork steaks
KCTV 5
Missouri sued by state’s League of Women Voters, NAACP
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The state of Missouri and Secretary of State John “Jay” Ashcroft are being sued in Cole County Circuit Court by the League of Women Voters of Missouri and the Missouri State Conference of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People. The...
Cities in St. Louis County change panhandling laws after uptick
After a recent increase in panhandlers, several cities in St. Louis County have adjusted their rules to curb begging in the streets.
Execution date set for man convicted of 2005 killing of Kirkwood police sergeant
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri Supreme Court has set a Nov. 29 execution date for a man who shot and killed a suburban St. Louis police sergeant in 2005. The court announced Wednesday that Kevin Johnson, 36, is scheduled to die by lethal injection for the death of 43-year-old Kirkwood Police Sgt. Bill McEntee.
FOX2now.com
Thursday Forecast
Men charged in Mizzou hazing incident appear in court. Grand opening for the expanded visitor center at …. Decline of Missouri gas prices slows as crude oil …. Recent uptick in marijuana dispensary burglaries …. Grand opening for the expanded visitor center at …. Tim Ezell’s Inspirational Moments: The ingenuity...
CBS 46
Fake priest wanted for rape in Dunwoody arrested in Missouri
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The man who was wanted for posing as a priest and raping women in Dunwoody has been arrested in Missouri, according to Dunwoody Police Department. According to a press release, Dunwoody PD detectives received information that 46-year-old Marco Aries Johnson might be in St. Louis, Missouri. They reached out to police in the area and he was located and arrested in Maryland Heights, Missouri.
KMOV
Driver flees after hitting, killing bicyclist in East St. Louis
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (KMOV) - Authorities in the Metro East are searching for a driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run overnight Wednesday. At 1:30 a.m., a bicyclist was hit on State Street near 19th Street in East St. Louis. The driver took off, heading towards Missouri before police arrived.
FOX2now.com
Yo ho, ho and a bottle of Rum
ST. LOUIS — Happy Hour starts at Noon this fine Thursday. We have Naked Spirits on our Lakeside Renovation and Design Weather Deck. They are the only rum-only distillery in Missouri. Today they show host Chelsea Haynes their version of the “Beach Water” drink and a Gooey Butter Cake Rum Martini!
FOX2now.com
Aging pipes, weather changes lead to surge in water main breaks
Think winter and early spring are prime time for water main breaks? Missouri American Water says to think again.
A website says they found the Best Neighborhood in Missouri
There are thousands of neighborhoods across the state of Missouri, you have suburban neighborhoods, downtowns, and tons of cute small-town neighborhoods, so how could you possibly figure out which is the best in the Show-Me State? One website says they found the best neighborhood in all of Missouri, read about it here...
