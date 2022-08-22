Read full article on original website
18-year-old charged with attempted homicide over alleged Snapchat insult
Montoursville, Pa. — Members of the U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) Fugitive Task Force arrested Mandon Jacob Watts, 18, at 6:30 a.m. Thursday without incident on the 200 block of W. Foothill Drive, Drums, Pa., according to a U.S. Marshals Service news release. Watts was turned over to the Pennsylvania State Police to await a hearing. State Police in Montoursville said an August 17 investigation into a Snapchat account provided the...
Driver charged with DUI in April crash into Nesquehoning home
NESQUEHONING, Pa. - A driver is now facing DUI charges after a crash into a home in Carbon County. The driver of the SUV that veered off of Route 54 and ended up completely inside a Nesquehoning home was drunk at the time of the April 22 crash, police said Thursday.
Police investigating dump truck set on fire near church
TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are investigating an arson incident where they say a suspect set a dump truck on fire near a church in Tannersville. According to the Pocono Township Police Department, on August 22 around 12:20 a.m. the suspect went into a business yard near Cherry Lane Church. Police say the suspect was […]
Reading police seek to ID men in connection with homicide
READING, Pa. — Reading police are seeking the public's help in their investigation of the city's latest homicide. RPD investigators on Friday released surveillance video of two men they said they are trying to identify in connection with the killing of Josmar Ceballos. Ceballos, 28, and a 49-year-old man...
Head-on crash sends multiple people to hospital in Scranton, police
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Officials say a two-car head-on crash in Scranton has sent multiple people to the hospital, one with a suspected “severe” head injury. Police tell Eyewitness News a vehicle going up Myrtle Street in Scranton crashed into a car going across Clay Avenue at 5:38 pm on Thursday afternoon. Officials said the […]
Mom in abuse case charged with false rape accusation
Berwick, Pa. — A mother who was recently arrested for allegedly abusing her infant is now facing another set of charges for falsely accusing her ex-boyfriend of rape, police say. Kimberly Elizabeth Lander, 31, called police on Jan. 23 to report that she’d been raped by her ex-boyfriend, George Spickard, the previous night. Lander told Berwick Det. Reagan Rafferty that she’d gotten into a fight with her current boyfriend, Christopher Lindsay, and had left their house on Catherine Street around 4 p.m. ...
Bucks DA arrest man for pair of carjackings
BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. -- A man was charged with committing two carjackings in Bucks County. A carjacking on Friday, August 19, 2022 in Bristol Borough left an 83-year-old woman hospitalized. She said she was walking back to her car following an appointment at the medical clinic when a male came up to her window and asked for a dollar to get a drink. After she refused, the man opened her car door and got inside, telling her that “he has AIDS,” and was going to give her a shot. She again refused to give him money, and the male grabbed her keys. The woman started beeping her horn, and the male backed away and placed her keys on the ground. When she got out of the car to retrieve the keys, the male grabbed them off the ground, jumped into her car, and drove away, knocking her to the ground. She suffered lacerations to her right leg and right arm and bruising to her right leg.
Man arrested on stalking, terroristic threat charges
POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Stroud Area Regional Police Department announced the arrest of a man that was wanted for stalking and terroristic threat charges. Police issued a warrant for 45-year-old Brian Muffley’s arrest on July 25 for allegedly making threats toward multiple protected parties. Officials said Muffley, a Stroudsburg resident, was arrested […]
Graffiti tagger who caused costly headaches in Downtown Easton faces 48 charges, cops say
A 20-year-old man with ties to Easton and the Bronx was charged Wednesday with 48 counts of criminal mischief after causing more than $3,500 in damage with graffiti tagging in the city’s Downtown, Easton police report in court papers. The man had been seen by witnesses and video cameras...
ID Sought For Suspect In Delaware Water Gap Car Burglary Spree, Tens Of Thousands In Theft: NPS
Authorities are seeking the public’s help identifying the suspect in a spree of car burglaries and tens of thousands of dollars' worth of theft in the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area. The individual pictured above was identified as a person of interest in a spree of break-ins of...
Wrench and knife fight leads to one arrest in Luzerne Co.
SWOYERSVILLE, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A man from Luzerne County is facing charges after allegedly engaging in a fight involving a wrench and a knife. According to our newsgathering partners at the Times Leader, Swoyersville Police responded to the area of Owen and Main Streets just before 11 AM on Sunday to find a bloody man who was later identified as Donald Crymer.
Teen faces several charges after alleged carjacking
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The Scranton Police Department arrested a teen they say was involved in a carjacking and robbery in Lackawanna County. The Scranton Police Department said they responded to a report of a carjacking that happened on the 3000 block of Colliery Avenue on July 31. Through investigation, officials said they were able […]
Man sentenced in hot oil assault in Lackawanna County
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — A man will spend time at least 15 months behind bars for an attack involving hot oil in Lackawanna County. Richard Charkowsky was sentenced Tuesday. Last year, he was frying potatoes at a home in Thornhurst Township. He offered some to the victim, who declined.
Slate Belt Regional PD needs help to ID suspects in retail theft
NORTHAMPTON, Pa. -- The Slate Belt Regional Police Department is investigating a retail theft incident that happened on August 15, 2022. Three male suspects entered the CVS on South Broadway in Wind Gap Borough, Northampton County. They placed over-the-counter medications into reusable bags and fled the store. The estimated total...
Police searching for suspects in Monroe County shooting
STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Police in Monroe County are searching for two people after shots were fired in Stroudsburg two weeks ago. Police say Kylan Coombs and Alexandra Hidalgo, along with a third person had an altercation with another man outside a bar in the borough on August 7. Police...
Night out in Stroudsburg leads to rifle shot with intent to kill, police said
A Stroudsburg resident fired a rifle shot from a truck, attempting to kill a man with whom he was involved in a dispute in a bar, Stroud Area Regional Police said. Police said three Stroudsburg residents were charged with attempted homicide after the incident around 1:40 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, in the 600 block of Main Street in Stroudsburg.
Road rage incident investigated in Lackawanna County
The investigation into shots fired during what is being described as a road rage incident continues. PA State Police were called to the area of Sandy Beach and Clifton Beach Roads in Clifton Township last evening. Police say two drivers had been arguing on the side of the road. One person was taken for treatment for a gunshot wound. No other information has yet been released.
Road rage incident turns violent with a gunshot
CLIFTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police responded to a road rage incident that turned violent when one driver ended up with a gunshot wound to the leg, Tuesday evening. According to Lackawanna County Police Communications, just after 6:00 p.m., Tuesday evening, a call came in for a road rage incident at the […]
PSP: Driver in Shoey crash distracted by opened compartment
SHOEMAKERSVILLE, Pa. — The driver of a truck that hit a twin home in Berks County on Monday became distracted when a compartment inside the truck opened, according to the Pennsylvania State Police. The crash happened shortly before 1 p.m. on East Noble Avenue at Franklin Street in Shoemakersville.
Coroner called for crash that closed Route 248 in Lehigh Township
The Northampton County Coroner’s Office was called for a crash Thursday afternoon on Route 248, a county 911 dispatch supervisor confirmed to lehighvalleylive.com. The coroner’s office responds to incidents involving a death. Two people were taken by ambulance following the two-vehicle crash reported about 4:05 p.m., according to...
