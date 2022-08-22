ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stroudsburg, PA

NorthcentralPA.com

18-year-old charged with attempted homicide over alleged Snapchat insult

Montoursville, Pa. — Members of the U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) Fugitive Task Force arrested Mandon Jacob Watts, 18, at 6:30 a.m. Thursday without incident on the 200 block of W. Foothill Drive, Drums, Pa., according to a U.S. Marshals Service news release. Watts was turned over to the Pennsylvania State Police to await a hearing. State Police in Montoursville said an August 17 investigation into a Snapchat account provided the...
MONTOURSVILLE, PA
WBRE

Police investigating dump truck set on fire near church

TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are investigating an arson incident where they say a suspect set a dump truck on fire near a church in Tannersville. According to the Pocono Township Police Department, on August 22 around 12:20 a.m. the suspect went into a business yard near Cherry Lane Church. Police say the suspect was […]
TANNERSVILLE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Reading police seek to ID men in connection with homicide

READING, Pa. — Reading police are seeking the public's help in their investigation of the city's latest homicide. RPD investigators on Friday released surveillance video of two men they said they are trying to identify in connection with the killing of Josmar Ceballos. Ceballos, 28, and a 49-year-old man...
READING, PA
WBRE

Head-on crash sends multiple people to hospital in Scranton, police

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Officials say a two-car head-on crash in Scranton has sent multiple people to the hospital, one with a suspected “severe” head injury. Police tell Eyewitness News a vehicle going up Myrtle Street in Scranton crashed into a car going across Clay Avenue at 5:38 pm on Thursday afternoon. Officials said the […]
SCRANTON, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Mom in abuse case charged with false rape accusation

Berwick, Pa. — A mother who was recently arrested for allegedly abusing her infant is now facing another set of charges for falsely accusing her ex-boyfriend of rape, police say. Kimberly Elizabeth Lander, 31, called police on Jan. 23 to report that she’d been raped by her ex-boyfriend, George Spickard, the previous night. Lander told Berwick Det. Reagan Rafferty that she’d gotten into a fight with her current boyfriend, Christopher Lindsay, and had left their house on Catherine Street around 4 p.m. ...
BERWICK, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Bucks DA arrest man for pair of carjackings

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. -- A man was charged with committing two carjackings in Bucks County. A carjacking on Friday, August 19, 2022 in Bristol Borough left an 83-year-old woman hospitalized. She said she was walking back to her car following an appointment at the medical clinic when a male came up to her window and asked for a dollar to get a drink. After she refused, the man opened her car door and got inside, telling her that “he has AIDS,” and was going to give her a shot. She again refused to give him money, and the male grabbed her keys. The woman started beeping her horn, and the male backed away and placed her keys on the ground. When she got out of the car to retrieve the keys, the male grabbed them off the ground, jumped into her car, and drove away, knocking her to the ground. She suffered lacerations to her right leg and right arm and bruising to her right leg.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man arrested on stalking, terroristic threat charges

POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Stroud Area Regional Police Department announced the arrest of a man that was wanted for stalking and terroristic threat charges. Police issued a warrant for 45-year-old Brian Muffley’s arrest on July 25 for allegedly making threats toward multiple protected parties. Officials said Muffley, a Stroudsburg resident, was arrested […]
STROUDSBURG, PA
WOLF

Wrench and knife fight leads to one arrest in Luzerne Co.

SWOYERSVILLE, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A man from Luzerne County is facing charges after allegedly engaging in a fight involving a wrench and a knife. According to our newsgathering partners at the Times Leader, Swoyersville Police responded to the area of Owen and Main Streets just before 11 AM on Sunday to find a bloody man who was later identified as Donald Crymer.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Teen faces several charges after alleged carjacking

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The Scranton Police Department arrested a teen they say was involved in a carjacking and robbery in Lackawanna County. The Scranton Police Department said they responded to a report of a carjacking that happened on the 3000 block of Colliery Avenue on July 31. Through investigation, officials said they were able […]
SCRANTON, PA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WFMZ-TV Online

Slate Belt Regional PD needs help to ID suspects in retail theft

NORTHAMPTON, Pa. -- The Slate Belt Regional Police Department is investigating a retail theft incident that happened on August 15, 2022. Three male suspects entered the CVS on South Broadway in Wind Gap Borough, Northampton County. They placed over-the-counter medications into reusable bags and fled the store. The estimated total...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
NewsRadio WILK

Road rage incident investigated in Lackawanna County

The investigation into shots fired during what is being described as a road rage incident continues. PA State Police were called to the area of Sandy Beach and Clifton Beach Roads in Clifton Township last evening. Police say two drivers had been arguing on the side of the road. One person was taken for treatment for a gunshot wound. No other information has yet been released.
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Road rage incident turns violent with a gunshot

CLIFTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police responded to a road rage incident that turned violent when one driver ended up with a gunshot wound to the leg, Tuesday evening. According to Lackawanna County Police Communications, just after 6:00 p.m., Tuesday evening, a call came in for a road rage incident at the […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

PSP: Driver in Shoey crash distracted by opened compartment

SHOEMAKERSVILLE, Pa. — The driver of a truck that hit a twin home in Berks County on Monday became distracted when a compartment inside the truck opened, according to the Pennsylvania State Police. The crash happened shortly before 1 p.m. on East Noble Avenue at Franklin Street in Shoemakersville.
SHOEMAKERSVILLE, PA

