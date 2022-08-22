BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. -- A man was charged with committing two carjackings in Bucks County. A carjacking on Friday, August 19, 2022 in Bristol Borough left an 83-year-old woman hospitalized. She said she was walking back to her car following an appointment at the medical clinic when a male came up to her window and asked for a dollar to get a drink. After she refused, the man opened her car door and got inside, telling her that “he has AIDS,” and was going to give her a shot. She again refused to give him money, and the male grabbed her keys. The woman started beeping her horn, and the male backed away and placed her keys on the ground. When she got out of the car to retrieve the keys, the male grabbed them off the ground, jumped into her car, and drove away, knocking her to the ground. She suffered lacerations to her right leg and right arm and bruising to her right leg.

