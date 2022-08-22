Read full article on original website
Restaurant From Chicago Opening SoonGreyson FChandler, AZ
New California Pizza Chain Opening SoonGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
A local family is helping their community by providing free car labor to those in needMadison VegaSurprise, AZ
Hollywood Based Restaurant Coming Soon To TownGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
A program is providing services to at risk families, giving them the opportunity to be successfulMadison VegaArizona State
AZFamily
Man arrested, another found dead after an overnight shooting in Glendale
Benjamin Franklin Charter School in Queek Creek invited the Avondale fire department to speak to students about heroism and the importance of a good education. People keeping their cars longer due to low supply, inflation. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Consumers are starting to keep their older vehicles for longer...
One dead, one hurt in double shooting near 24th Street and Van Buren
A woman is dead and another is hurt after a double shooting late Thursday night near 24th Street and Van Buren.
AZFamily
Phoenix man accused of pretending to be a cop, illegally detains man
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix man is facing charges after investigators say he pretended to be a police officer and illegally detained a man at a convenience store last week. On Sunday, just before midnight, security guards called the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office about a suspicious person. When they arrived, the guards showed them surveillance video from Friday of someone following their patrol car and stopping a man at a Circle K near 111th and Grand avenues in Youngtown. Video shows 22-year-old Anthony Michael Harper wearing a tactical vest and putting the man in handcuffs and searching him, investigators say.
Police: 27-year-old man killed at Phoenix apartment complex
PHOENIX — A 27-year-old man was shot and killed early Tuesday morning by an unknown person near 40th Street and McDowell Road, police say. Edgar Moreno-Perez was found at a local apartment complex shortly after 1 a.m. and was transported to a hospital, where he later died. Investigators have...
Phoenix New Times
Arizona Takes Initial Steps to Execute Murray Hooper
This spring, Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich resumed executions in Arizona after nearly eight years. So far, two longtime death row prisoners — Clarence Dixon and Frank Atwood — have been put to death by lethal injection. The next to face the death penalty, the attorney general’s office...
Phoenix New Times
Can Cactus and Cabeza Find an Audience on Mill Avenue? Tacos Calafia’s Newest Shop Says Yes
At Tacos Calafia on Mill Avenue, the newest location of the local street taco empire, the weekday lunch rush starts around 11:45 a.m. Upon entering, customers look up at the menu printed on white banners tacked to the walls. Of the five taco-filling options, there’s the familiar pollo, carne asada, and al pastor. The last two on the list are, like the restaurant itself, newcomers to the downtown Tempe Mexican food scene. Not many pick nopales, which is grilled cactus or cabeza, pulled beef cheek.
fox10phoenix.com
Man dies after fight leads to shooting in west Phoenix: police
During the fight, investigators say the gun went off, striking the man who brought the gun. He was pronounced dead at the scene by firefighters. The second man who was injured was taken to a hospital.
Desert flooding damages Los Angeles to Phoenix highway
DESERT CENTER, Calif. (AP) — The main highway from Los Angeles to Phoenix was damaged by a flash flood that washed out part of the road through the Southern California desert in the latest bout of punishing monsoonal thunderstorms that have hit the region this summer. The newest round...
Around 1,000 Valley saguaros are damaged. Here's what the Desert Botanical Garden plans to do
PHOENIX — Editor's note: The above video aired when the census began. A first-of-its-kind survey has documented more than 8,000 saguaros in the Valley with the help of citizen volunteers. And the survey results show many of the cacti are damaged. The survey, started back in May by the...
One dead, four detained after shooting and police pursuit in Phoenix
One person is hurt and four people have been detained after a shooting led to a pursuit through Phoenix.
AZFamily
Man accused of killing another man over a stolen bike in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A homeless man is in custody after police say he shot and killed a man following an argument about a stolen bike last week in Phoenix. On Aug. 16, just after 8 a.m., police were called out to a shooting at an apartment complex near 35th and Northern avenues. Officers arrived and found a man shot. He was rushed to the hospital but died from his injuries. According to court documents, witnesses told police that 36-year-old Richard John Archuleta Jr. and the unidentified man were arguing about a stolen bike. Archuleta then shot the man and took off before officers arrived, court paperwork said.
AZFamily
Fallen tree in neighbors backyard leads to criminal trespassing charges in Surprise
Raw Video: Monsoon rain storms cause river to overflow in eastern Arizona town of Duncan. Dozens of residents of a small town in eastern Arizona have evacuated after the Gila River reached a major flood stage early Monday morning, spilling water into parts of town. Graphic Video: Woman hits convenience...
Phoenix New Times
Inaugural ZONA Music Festival Will Take Over Downtown Phoenix in December
December in Phoenix usually brings spectacular weather — weather that's perfect for being outside and listening to music. But the prospect of mild days and chilly nights isn't why we're excited by this morning's announcement of ZONA Music Festival, a new two-day boutique music festival that will be held Saturday, December 3, and Sunday, December 4, at Margaret T. Hance Park in downtown Phoenix.
Phoenix New Times
Fill Your Weekend with Food and Drinks at these Metro Phoenix Events
If you are in the mood to try something new, this weekend's food and drink events are full of unexpected pairings. Try cocktails matched up with chocolate brownies at SanTan Gardens or head to Chandler's newest brewery to taste a beer made with avocados. If you want to learn how to make your own culinary creations, head to north Phoenix for a late summer cooking class.
Phoenix New Times
Best Phoenix Concerts This Weekend: Kevin Gates, Joyce Manor, The Killers
We're on the cusp of September, but there's still plenty of time left to get out and see a memorable summertime show. This weekend, your options include rapper Kevin Gates, groove/thrash metal act Five Finger Death Punch, alt-rock mainstays The Killers, and punk band Joyce Manor. If you'd prefer to...
New Italian Drive-Through Restaurant Now Open
Grab homemade pasta at the drive through.Megan Bucknall/Unsplash. There are those days when you crave a delicious, well-cooked meal, and yet you don’t want to spend hours preparing and cooking the food. Ordering a quick bite to eat usually means stopping by a local pizza joint or pulling through a fast-food window. However, there is now another option in metro Phoenix.
fox10phoenix.com
South Phoenix shooting, police chase ends with with one dead, another injured
PHOENIX - Four people were detained after a deadly shooting led to a police chase in south Phoenix early Sunday morning, but later were determined to be unrelated to the shooting. Officers responded to a shooting call near 26th Street and South Mountain Avenue and found a man who had...
KTAR.com
Monsoon storm brings rain, power outages to metro Phoenix
PHOENIX — More storms passed through the Valley Tuesday evening, producing heavy rain in some parts and light drizzle in others. Rain gauges in Apache Junction recorded over a quarter of an inch of rain, while some in east Mesa saw nearly two tenths of an inch, according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County.
Phoenix New Times
Curaleaf Raising Funds to Fight Food Insecurity in Phoenix
In a typical day, staff and volunteers at Nourish Phoenix provide food boxes to between 100 and 150 families. On a recent busy day, the organization served around 170 food insecure families. In Arizona, 798,790 people are facing hunger, according to Feeding America. This year, Nourish Phoenix and United Food...
Phoenix New Times
The Sweet Story Behind the New-Ish Candy & Records
If you ask Josh Golembiewski why he co-opened Candy & Records, he has a very simple answer. "Well, I fell in love," he said. "That's what happened." But the real story is a tad more complicated. Golembiewski, who moved to Phoenix circa 1994 to study at Universal Technical Institute, admits he was "drunk and belligerent for a long time," hopping between jobs (auto mechanic, record store clerk, contractor, etc.). Until, in 2012, he met his future wife, Monika Golembiewski.
