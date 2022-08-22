ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

AZFamily

Man arrested, another found dead after an overnight shooting in Glendale

Benjamin Franklin Charter School in Queek Creek invited the Avondale fire department to speak to students about heroism and the importance of a good education. People keeping their cars longer due to low supply, inflation. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Consumers are starting to keep their older vehicles for longer...
GLENDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix man accused of pretending to be a cop, illegally detains man

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix man is facing charges after investigators say he pretended to be a police officer and illegally detained a man at a convenience store last week. On Sunday, just before midnight, security guards called the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office about a suspicious person. When they arrived, the guards showed them surveillance video from Friday of someone following their patrol car and stopping a man at a Circle K near 111th and Grand avenues in Youngtown. Video shows 22-year-old Anthony Michael Harper wearing a tactical vest and putting the man in handcuffs and searching him, investigators say.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Police: 27-year-old man killed at Phoenix apartment complex

PHOENIX — A 27-year-old man was shot and killed early Tuesday morning by an unknown person near 40th Street and McDowell Road, police say. Edgar Moreno-Perez was found at a local apartment complex shortly after 1 a.m. and was transported to a hospital, where he later died. Investigators have...
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Arizona Takes Initial Steps to Execute Murray Hooper

This spring, Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich resumed executions in Arizona after nearly eight years. So far, two longtime death row prisoners — Clarence Dixon and Frank Atwood — have been put to death by lethal injection. The next to face the death penalty, the attorney general’s office...
ARIZONA STATE
Phoenix New Times

Can Cactus and Cabeza Find an Audience on Mill Avenue? Tacos Calafia’s Newest Shop Says Yes

At Tacos Calafia on Mill Avenue, the newest location of the local street taco empire, the weekday lunch rush starts around 11:45 a.m. Upon entering, customers look up at the menu printed on white banners tacked to the walls. Of the five taco-filling options, there’s the familiar pollo, carne asada, and al pastor. The last two on the list are, like the restaurant itself, newcomers to the downtown Tempe Mexican food scene. Not many pick nopales, which is grilled cactus or cabeza, pulled beef cheek.
TEMPE, AZ
AZFamily

Man accused of killing another man over a stolen bike in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A homeless man is in custody after police say he shot and killed a man following an argument about a stolen bike last week in Phoenix. On Aug. 16, just after 8 a.m., police were called out to a shooting at an apartment complex near 35th and Northern avenues. Officers arrived and found a man shot. He was rushed to the hospital but died from his injuries. According to court documents, witnesses told police that 36-year-old Richard John Archuleta Jr. and the unidentified man were arguing about a stolen bike. Archuleta then shot the man and took off before officers arrived, court paperwork said.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Fallen tree in neighbors backyard leads to criminal trespassing charges in Surprise

Raw Video: Monsoon rain storms cause river to overflow in eastern Arizona town of Duncan. Dozens of residents of a small town in eastern Arizona have evacuated after the Gila River reached a major flood stage early Monday morning, spilling water into parts of town. Graphic Video: Woman hits convenience...
Phoenix New Times

Inaugural ZONA Music Festival Will Take Over Downtown Phoenix in December

December in Phoenix usually brings spectacular weather — weather that's perfect for being outside and listening to music. But the prospect of mild days and chilly nights isn't why we're excited by this morning's announcement of ZONA Music Festival, a new two-day boutique music festival that will be held Saturday, December 3, and Sunday, December 4, at Margaret T. Hance Park in downtown Phoenix.
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Fill Your Weekend with Food and Drinks at these Metro Phoenix Events

If you are in the mood to try something new, this weekend's food and drink events are full of unexpected pairings. Try cocktails matched up with chocolate brownies at SanTan Gardens or head to Chandler's newest brewery to taste a beer made with avocados. If you want to learn how to make your own culinary creations, head to north Phoenix for a late summer cooking class.
CHANDLER, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Best Phoenix Concerts This Weekend: Kevin Gates, Joyce Manor, The Killers

We're on the cusp of September, but there's still plenty of time left to get out and see a memorable summertime show. This weekend, your options include rapper Kevin Gates, groove/thrash metal act Five Finger Death Punch, alt-rock mainstays The Killers, and punk band Joyce Manor. If you'd prefer to...
PHOENIX, AZ
Greyson F

New Italian Drive-Through Restaurant Now Open

Grab homemade pasta at the drive through.Megan Bucknall/Unsplash. There are those days when you crave a delicious, well-cooked meal, and yet you don’t want to spend hours preparing and cooking the food. Ordering a quick bite to eat usually means stopping by a local pizza joint or pulling through a fast-food window. However, there is now another option in metro Phoenix.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Monsoon storm brings rain, power outages to metro Phoenix

PHOENIX — More storms passed through the Valley Tuesday evening, producing heavy rain in some parts and light drizzle in others. Rain gauges in Apache Junction recorded over a quarter of an inch of rain, while some in east Mesa saw nearly two tenths of an inch, according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County.
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Curaleaf Raising Funds to Fight Food Insecurity in Phoenix

In a typical day, staff and volunteers at Nourish Phoenix provide food boxes to between 100 and 150 families. On a recent busy day, the organization served around 170 food insecure families. In Arizona, 798,790 people are facing hunger, according to Feeding America. This year, Nourish Phoenix and United Food...
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix New Times

The Sweet Story Behind the New-Ish Candy & Records

If you ask Josh Golembiewski why he co-opened Candy & Records, he has a very simple answer. "Well, I fell in love," he said. "That's what happened." But the real story is a tad more complicated. Golembiewski, who moved to Phoenix circa 1994 to study at Universal Technical Institute, admits he was "drunk and belligerent for a long time," hopping between jobs (auto mechanic, record store clerk, contractor, etc.). Until, in 2012, he met his future wife, Monika Golembiewski.
PHOENIX, AZ

