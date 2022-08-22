ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mason County, WA

Comments / 0

Related
masonwebtv.com

Overdose Awareness Walk and Resource Fair Set

[VIDEO] The Mason County Overdose Awareness Walk and Resource Fair are scheduled for next week. The event will be held on Wednesday, August 31st at Kneeland Park in Shelton and Thursday, September 1 at the North Mason Timberland Regional Library in Belfair. MasonWebTV Powered by HCC’s Dedrick Allan recently spoke with the event’s organizers: Jamie Ellertsen, Community Health Specialist with Mason County Public Health and Abe Gardner, Emergency Prevention Specialist for North Mason Regional Fire Authority.
MASON COUNTY, WA
masonwebtv.com

SR 302 at Little Minter Creek reopens

There’s good news for people who use State Route 302 across the Key Peninsula in Pierce County. At 8 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 23, contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation reopened the highway. Crews closed SR 302 between the Key Peninsula Highway and 118th Avenue Northwest...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Health
County
Mason County, WA
Local
Washington Government
Mason County, WA
Health
Local
Washington Coronavirus
State
Washington State
Mason County, WA
Government
Nationwide Report

1 Person Died In A Fatal Crash In Tumwater (Tumwater, WA)

According to the Washington State Patrol, a fatal crash occurred on Monday morning on Interstate 5. The Washington State Patrol official stated that the incident involved a semi-truck. The crash occurred in the southbound lanes of Interstate 5 near milepost 97, not far from 113th Avenue South West. The driver...
KING 5

Toll reduction believed to be first in Washington state history

GIG HARBOR, Wash. — Come October, commuters who use the Tacoma Narrows Bridge will see what’s believed to be the first toll reduction in state history. Following the lead of legislators in March, members of the Washington State Transportation Commission Tuesday voted unanimously to reduce tolls on the bridge by at least 75 cents.
masonwebtv.com

Watch Shelton City Council

[VIDEO] The Shelton City Council held a study session Tuesday. During the meeting, staff presented the Council with the first look at the City’s 2023 budget. Video of the study session is now available thanks to city staff.
SHELTON, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#General Health#Linus Covid#Covid 19 Report#Doh
KING 5

Two men injured in shooting at Tacoma 7-Eleven

TACOMA, Wash. — Two men injured in a shooting outside a Tacoma gas station were hospitalized with serious injuries, according to police. A spokesperson for the Tacoma Police Department said two men were shot at a 7-Eleven in the 9500 block of Steele Street South just before 1 a.m. The men are battling their injuries at a local hospital, the spokesperson said.
TACOMA, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Rantz: Despite ‘concerning’ transgender study, UW kept quiet because of positive coverage

A University of Washington study, in partnership with Seattle Children’s Hospital, claimed gender-affirming care via puberty blockers leads to positive mental health outcomes for transgender teen patients. That characterization, however, was false, forcing substantial edits to the materials used to promote the study and prompting UW to cease promoting the research.
SEATTLE, WA
Chronicle

Olympia Man Who Died After Pierce County Wreck Friday Night Has Been Identified

An Olympia man who died following a three-vehicle wreck in south Pierce County Friday night has been identified, according to Washington State Patrol. Trinidad H. Ruiz, 77, died at Tacoma General Hospital. The two other drivers, a 27-year-old man from Graham and a 31-year-old man from Roy, were not injured, according to State Patrol.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
KOMO News

Adult, two juveniles arrested after Safeway robbery leads to police chase

EVERETT, Wash. — Three people, including two juveniles, were arrested after a police chase early Monday in Snohomish County. It started as a robbery at the Safeway on 128th Street SW in Everett shortly after midnight. The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) said deputies soon saw one of the suspected vehicles driving and began to chase it a short time later.
EVERETT, WA
KING 5

I-5 south of Tumwater reopens more than 13 hours after fatal semi-truck crash

TACOMA, Wash — All lanes of southbound Interstate 5 south of Tumwater reopened Monday night after being closed for hours following a deadly semi-truck crash. Washington State Patrol (WSP) Trooper Robert Reyer said the semi-truck hit an overpass near milepost 97 and 113th Avenue SW. The driver of the semi-truck died at the scene. The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) first reported the crash after 7:30 a.m. Monday.
TUMWATER, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

5 injured in hit-and-run boat collision on Lake Washington

SEATTLE — The Seattle Fire Department responded to a report of two boats colliding on Lake Washington Saturday night, according to the SFD. At about 9:30 p.m., water rescue responded to a report of two boats colliding near the 800 block of Lake Washington Boulevard. Seven people from one...
kptv.com

Clark Co. hit-and-run suspect arrested in Auburn, Wash.

AUBURN, Wash. (KPTV) - Police in Auburn, Wash. arrested a Vancouver man on Friday who is a suspect in a robbery and hit-and-run from earlier in the week, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. CCSO said on Friday, the Auburn Police Department contacted detectives in Clark County to...
AUBURN, WA
Key News Network

1 Shot During Altercation at Mall in Tukwila

Tukwila, King County, WA: A gunshot victim was located in a parking lot on Friday, Aug. 19, after calls were received starting around 9:45 p.m. for a shooting at the South Center Mall in the city of Tukwila. Upon arrival, Tukwila Police Department officers found a victim down in the...
TUKWILA, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy