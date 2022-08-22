ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

BKFC's David Feldman hopes for Michael Page return: 'The door is wide open for him'

By Danny Segura, Abbey Subhan
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DqU5N_0hRAjmAE00

LONDON – Michael Page left a good first impression in the bareknuckle boxing world.

Despite not getting his hand raised in his debut for BKFC, the Bellator star impressed the promotion’s president, David Feldman, and now has an open invitation for a return.

Page competed in his first bareknuckle boxing bout in the main event of BKFC 27 on Saturday in London. He lost a hard-fought majority-decision to former UFC fighter Mike Perry.

Feldman hopes this isn’t the end of Page in bareknuckle boxing.

“The door is wide open for him,” Feldman said. “He deserves it. He definitely deserves another opportunity here. He made good money with us, and he deserves to make more because he fought his ass off.”

Feldman said he’s open to a rematch between Page and Perry given the nature of the fight. The two fought to a split draw after five rounds and went into a sixth round for the tiebreaker.

Feldman though it was a close enough fight for Page to have an argument that he was the rightful winner.

“I couldn’t have been more impressed with him, especially finishing that sixth round,” Feldman said regarding Page’s performance. “I mean, he came out banging. I was afraid that he was going to run and dance and hold and not fight, but he engaged the whole time.

“I take my hat off to him. (He’s a) great fighter. The judges – it could’ve gone either way. For a second time in history, we gave the fans a sixth round. We don’t see that anywhere else, and then they laid it all on the line.”

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Oleksandr Usyk was 'mentally stronger' than Anthony Joshua: AJ's trainer

Anthony Joshua’s trainer said his fighter was “mentally defeated” by Round 10 of his split-decision loss to heavyweight titleholder Oleksandr Usyk last Saturday. Robert Garcia told Izquierdazo that Joshua came close to winning the rematch in the ninth round, when he seemed to hurt Usyk, but the Ukrainian’s ability to bounce back in the following round gave Joshua only a puncher’s chance down the stretch.
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open Invitation#Boxing#Combat#Bkfc#Bareknuckle#Bellator#Ufc
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Daniel Cormier: Khamzat Chimaev 'biggest loser' after Leon Edwards' UFC 278 title win

Daniel Cormier says Leon Edwards winning the UFC welterweight title has delayed Khamzat Chimaev’s title hopes. UFC president Dana White declared Chimaev the No. 1 contender if he beats Nate Diaz at UFC 279 on Sept. 10, but after Edwards (20-3 MMA, 12-2 UFC) dethroned champion Kamaru Usman (20-2 MMA, 15-1 UFC) with a stunning head kick this past Saturday at UFC 278, a trilogy is expected.
UFC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Roman Reigns on his new WWE deal, schedule: ‘If the quality is high, the quantity doesn’t have to be crazy’

Roman Reigns is more than capable of doing the full WWE schedule, as he’s been doing it for a decade. But he’s also a father to five, something he calls “the number one hat that I wear,” so is there a way he can have the same impact as WWE’s top star without being on every single show? The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion believes so. While speaking with the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast and host Jimmy Traina, Reigns confirmed that he had signed a new deal with WWE and provided some insight into what it entails. He left no doubt about his...
WWE
FanSided

CM Punk injury: Twitter reacts to AEW World title defeat

Wrestling fans were stunned to see CM Punk lose the AEW World title in quick fashion to Jon Moxley on the Aug. 24 episode of Dynamite. It was just two weeks ago at the Quake by the Lake special, where AEW World Champion CM Punk made his return to the company. The AEW World champion saved Jon Moxley, the interim titleholder, from an attack. The following week, the two had a heated exchange that caused the two to be separated multiple times during Dynamite. Originally slated for the Sept. 4 All Out pay-per-view, Punk vs. Moxley to unify the AEW World titles was set for Aug. 24 for free on television.
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

143K+
Followers
190K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy