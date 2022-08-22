ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Epicurious

Easy Chinese Bakery–Style Whipped Cream Cake

Active Time 45 minutes Total Time 2 hours and 45 minutes, plus cooling. Fruit-topped whipped cream cakes from Chinese bakeries have a special place in my heart. These fluffy, tender cakes decorated with whipped cream and fruit were a staple of family celebrations when I was growing up: We ate them at weddings, anniversaries, birthdays, and graduations. I have memories of slicing into birthday cakes with my mom, using the dinky plastic serrated knife that the bakery provided, and clamoring for the mango balls that would sit on top of the cake.
thecountrycook.net

Hot Fudge Chocolate Cake

Gooey and filled with chocolate, this homemade Hot Fudge Chocolate Cake has a nice crusty top and a hot fudgy center. Easy to make too!. This Hot Fudge Chocolate Cake is absolutely amazing, with a crispy topping that covers a hot fudge filling. The two textures together create for a crispy and gooey cake that you just cannot resist. Top with some ice cream and you have yourself one heck of a dessert. If you are a chocolate lover like I am, then this Hot Fudge Chocolate Cake recipe is just for you!
butterwithasideofbread.com

NO-BAKE STRAWBERRY JELLO PIE

No-Bake Strawberry Jello Pie is an easy no-bake dessert made with only 5 ingredients. This refreshing strawberry dessert recipe couldn’t be any easier to make!. We LOVE jello! I’m guessing you feel the same too! Be sure to check out our AMAZING COLLECTION OF JELLO RECIPES here. We...
Bon Appétit

Blackberries and Vanilla Cream With Crispy Puff Pastry

While inspired by the French pastry-case favorite, mille-feuille, this version is nowhere near as complex. We deconstructed all the key elements of the original to turn that beautiful, delicate dessert into a treat you can easily make at home. Store-bought puff pastry is baked between two baking sheets, preventing it from rising unpredictably, and yields jagged shards of crisp-tender pastry. Pseudo pastry cream, made from heavy cream and mascarpone and flavored with vanilla and lemon, whips into soft peaks in seconds. Tossing peak-season blackberries in a little lemon juice and salt tames their sweetness and draws out their juiciness. Combine all three components and they re-create the effect of eating a just-assembled mille-feuille, with a fraction of the effort. If you are using particularly tart berries, try starting with just half of the lemon juice.
Popculture

Popular Chocolate Chip Brand Recalled

Fans of a popular brand of chocolate chips are warned to avoid them if they purchased them in a recall. Master Chocolat Bernard brand Dark Chocolate Chips were recalled in Canadian vendors due to undeclared milk that was not listed in the ingredients. The recalled product was sold in Alberta and Saskatchewan, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency reports. The original recall was listed on June 24, 2022. Consumers are advised not to use, sell, serve or distribute the affected product.
Thrillist

McDonald's Is Giving Out Free McChicken Sandwiches This Week

Camp McDonald's has just days remaining to prove it's better than Camp Crystal Lake. The latter isn't all bad. There are plenty of hockey masks to go around, the speed walking class is cool, and there's a ton of room to spread out (in fact, there are fewer and fewer people there every day).
BGR.com

Chocolate candy recall: Check your pantry for these potentially dangerous chocolates

A manufacturing issue at a Wilbur’s plant led to milk chocolate almonds being packaged into Milk Chocolate Blueberries bags, eventually triggering a recall. People who are allergic to almonds and consume the chocolate candy from the recalled lot risk developing allergic reactions that can be deadly. That’s because the Milk Chocolate Blueberries packages do not list almonds as ingredients. As a result, people allergic to almonds might have unknowingly purchased the product.
shefinds

Want A Flatter Stomach? Dietitians Say You Should Add This Metabolism-Boosting Ingredient To Your Smoothie Every Morning

When it comes to the best breakfasts for weight loss, few options can provide as much versatility, flavor, and nutrients as a healthy, delicious smoothie. No matter what your flavor preferences are, smoothies give you the opportunity to throw all of your favorite fruits, vegetables, and add-ins together to create something equally nourishing and tasty. But of course, some ingredients provide more benefits than others. If you really want to make the most of your morning concoction and reap the fat-blasting rewards, there are a few additions that are sure to help kickstart your metabolism and help kick belly fat to the curb—including one unexpected crunchy nut.
Mashed

Krispy Kreme Is Bringing Back A Fan-Favorite Flavor For One Day Only

If there's one thing Krispy Kreme fans love nearly as much as the chain's Original Glazed donuts, it's the company's limited-edition flavor releases. Although donut lovers adore devouring Krispy Kreme's specialty desserts (like the unexpected honey-flavored donut launched this May), they usually have to come to terms with a hard truth: Generally, once these limited-edition donuts are sold out, they won't be back for quite some time, if at all.
Mashed

Ina Garten's Key Ingredient For Tasty Coleslaw

Ina Garten solidified her name in the culinary world with her popular cooking show "Barefoot Contessa," a long-running staple on the Food Network. In her show, Garten has always challenged cooks to try new things and revamp classic recipes. She's previously offered Christmas dinner recipes that were both familiar and striking, and her Thanksgiving fare is nothing short of delightful.
shefinds

This Trader Joe's Item Just Made A Comeback And Shoppers Are 'Stocking Up'

It’s official: Trader Joe’s just brought back their Pulled Jackfruit In Smoky BBQ Sauce!. In a recent Instagram post by Trader Joe’s List, the beloved item was seen back on the grocery store’s shelves. Uploaded on August 2, the caption wrote, “It’s back. Pulled Jackfruit In Smoky BBQ Sauce • $2.99 • I love green jackfruit as a meat substitute because it has a similar texture to shredded meat and when it’s paired with a sauce, [it] is delicious!”
Taste Of Home

How Long Do Hard-Boiled Eggs Last in the Fridge?

Dietitians often hail whole eggs as one of the most perfect foods on the planet because they contain all nine essential amino acids, which are the building blocks of protein. It’s no surprise that you’d want to keep healthy hard-boiled eggs on hand for snacks, quick sandwiches and even salad toppers!
The Kitchn

Chewy Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies

As someone who is lukewarm about chocolate, the best way I can think to turn classic chocolate chip cookies into something I’m excited about is to merge it with a peanut butter cookie. Chewy, sweet peanut butter cookies that have just a touch of savory flavor are the perfect base for chocolate chips — it’s a marriage of flavors I whole-heartedly embrace.
