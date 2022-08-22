Read full article on original website
Related
We Made the Pioneer Woman’s Corn Casserole, and It’s Summer in a Baking Dish
Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication. In high summer, sweet corn is everywhere you look. Good thing the...
Epicurious
Easy Chinese Bakery–Style Whipped Cream Cake
Active Time 45 minutes Total Time 2 hours and 45 minutes, plus cooling. Fruit-topped whipped cream cakes from Chinese bakeries have a special place in my heart. These fluffy, tender cakes decorated with whipped cream and fruit were a staple of family celebrations when I was growing up: We ate them at weddings, anniversaries, birthdays, and graduations. I have memories of slicing into birthday cakes with my mom, using the dinky plastic serrated knife that the bakery provided, and clamoring for the mango balls that would sit on top of the cake.
thecountrycook.net
Hot Fudge Chocolate Cake
Gooey and filled with chocolate, this homemade Hot Fudge Chocolate Cake has a nice crusty top and a hot fudgy center. Easy to make too!. This Hot Fudge Chocolate Cake is absolutely amazing, with a crispy topping that covers a hot fudge filling. The two textures together create for a crispy and gooey cake that you just cannot resist. Top with some ice cream and you have yourself one heck of a dessert. If you are a chocolate lover like I am, then this Hot Fudge Chocolate Cake recipe is just for you!
butterwithasideofbread.com
NO-BAKE STRAWBERRY JELLO PIE
No-Bake Strawberry Jello Pie is an easy no-bake dessert made with only 5 ingredients. This refreshing strawberry dessert recipe couldn’t be any easier to make!. We LOVE jello! I’m guessing you feel the same too! Be sure to check out our AMAZING COLLECTION OF JELLO RECIPES here. We...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bon Appétit
Blackberries and Vanilla Cream With Crispy Puff Pastry
While inspired by the French pastry-case favorite, mille-feuille, this version is nowhere near as complex. We deconstructed all the key elements of the original to turn that beautiful, delicate dessert into a treat you can easily make at home. Store-bought puff pastry is baked between two baking sheets, preventing it from rising unpredictably, and yields jagged shards of crisp-tender pastry. Pseudo pastry cream, made from heavy cream and mascarpone and flavored with vanilla and lemon, whips into soft peaks in seconds. Tossing peak-season blackberries in a little lemon juice and salt tames their sweetness and draws out their juiciness. Combine all three components and they re-create the effect of eating a just-assembled mille-feuille, with a fraction of the effort. If you are using particularly tart berries, try starting with just half of the lemon juice.
Popculture
Popular Chocolate Chip Brand Recalled
Fans of a popular brand of chocolate chips are warned to avoid them if they purchased them in a recall. Master Chocolat Bernard brand Dark Chocolate Chips were recalled in Canadian vendors due to undeclared milk that was not listed in the ingredients. The recalled product was sold in Alberta and Saskatchewan, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency reports. The original recall was listed on June 24, 2022. Consumers are advised not to use, sell, serve or distribute the affected product.
I Tried Drinking Green Tea Every Morning For A Week—Here's How It Went
When it comes to a morning drink, my go-to option is almost always coffee—aside from water, of course. Let’s be real: Nothing beats the feeling of sipping a warm cup of joe to start the day right. Every time I drink coffee, I feel more energized and productive, ready to face the tasks I need to accomplish.
Thrillist
McDonald's Is Giving Out Free McChicken Sandwiches This Week
Camp McDonald's has just days remaining to prove it's better than Camp Crystal Lake. The latter isn't all bad. There are plenty of hockey masks to go around, the speed walking class is cool, and there's a ton of room to spread out (in fact, there are fewer and fewer people there every day).
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Thrillist
Popeyes Is Rolling Out 4 New Menu Items Nationwide, Including Banana Cream Cake
Popeyes has garnered quite a reputation for its savory and sweet selection. While the Fried Chicken Sandwich and Wild Berry Beignets will always hold a special place in our hearts, the southern-style fast food joint is dropping four new menu items that just might give the former two a run for their money.
Chocolate candy recall: Check your pantry for these potentially dangerous chocolates
A manufacturing issue at a Wilbur’s plant led to milk chocolate almonds being packaged into Milk Chocolate Blueberries bags, eventually triggering a recall. People who are allergic to almonds and consume the chocolate candy from the recalled lot risk developing allergic reactions that can be deadly. That’s because the Milk Chocolate Blueberries packages do not list almonds as ingredients. As a result, people allergic to almonds might have unknowingly purchased the product.
Want A Flatter Stomach? Dietitians Say You Should Add This Metabolism-Boosting Ingredient To Your Smoothie Every Morning
When it comes to the best breakfasts for weight loss, few options can provide as much versatility, flavor, and nutrients as a healthy, delicious smoothie. No matter what your flavor preferences are, smoothies give you the opportunity to throw all of your favorite fruits, vegetables, and add-ins together to create something equally nourishing and tasty. But of course, some ingredients provide more benefits than others. If you really want to make the most of your morning concoction and reap the fat-blasting rewards, there are a few additions that are sure to help kickstart your metabolism and help kick belly fat to the curb—including one unexpected crunchy nut.
Costco Just Announced A Delicious New Bakery Item—Customers Are So Excited!
Getting bakery items from Costco will always be a treat. From cookies and danishes, to muffins and croissants, there are so many delicious baked goods to enjoy at the big-box store company. As a matter of fact, they just added a new item that dessert lovers will want to indulge in.
Woman furious adds hot sauce and vinegar to her plate to keep husband from eating her dinner
** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them first hand; used with permission. My friend and her husband hadn’t been married more than a month when the trouble started. Her husband was addicted to food. It didn’t matter who’s plate the food was on; he would grab a fork and help himself.
I'm a dietitian who shops at Trader Joe's every week. Here are 16 things I love to buy and how I use them.
As an expert on nutrition, I like to buy items like roasted Brussels sprouts, blueberry goat cheese, teriyaki tofu, and sauerkraut at the store.
Krispy Kreme Is Bringing Back A Fan-Favorite Flavor For One Day Only
If there's one thing Krispy Kreme fans love nearly as much as the chain's Original Glazed donuts, it's the company's limited-edition flavor releases. Although donut lovers adore devouring Krispy Kreme's specialty desserts (like the unexpected honey-flavored donut launched this May), they usually have to come to terms with a hard truth: Generally, once these limited-edition donuts are sold out, they won't be back for quite some time, if at all.
Ina Garten's Key Ingredient For Tasty Coleslaw
Ina Garten solidified her name in the culinary world with her popular cooking show "Barefoot Contessa," a long-running staple on the Food Network. In her show, Garten has always challenged cooks to try new things and revamp classic recipes. She's previously offered Christmas dinner recipes that were both familiar and striking, and her Thanksgiving fare is nothing short of delightful.
This Trader Joe's Item Just Made A Comeback And Shoppers Are 'Stocking Up'
It’s official: Trader Joe’s just brought back their Pulled Jackfruit In Smoky BBQ Sauce!. In a recent Instagram post by Trader Joe’s List, the beloved item was seen back on the grocery store’s shelves. Uploaded on August 2, the caption wrote, “It’s back. Pulled Jackfruit In Smoky BBQ Sauce • $2.99 • I love green jackfruit as a meat substitute because it has a similar texture to shredded meat and when it’s paired with a sauce, [it] is delicious!”
How Long Do Hard-Boiled Eggs Last in the Fridge?
Dietitians often hail whole eggs as one of the most perfect foods on the planet because they contain all nine essential amino acids, which are the building blocks of protein. It’s no surprise that you’d want to keep healthy hard-boiled eggs on hand for snacks, quick sandwiches and even salad toppers!
I tried seven chocolate chip cookies including Aldi and Walmart – a classic won but the runner-up will save you cash
CHOCOLATE chip cookies are among the most popular sweets in the US. Oreo may be "milk's favorite cookie," but chocolate chips take the cake among Americans. Roughly 7billion chocolate chip cookies are eaten in the US each year, according to ASI Food Safety. And the majority of people in the...
Chewy Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies
As someone who is lukewarm about chocolate, the best way I can think to turn classic chocolate chip cookies into something I’m excited about is to merge it with a peanut butter cookie. Chewy, sweet peanut butter cookies that have just a touch of savory flavor are the perfect base for chocolate chips — it’s a marriage of flavors I whole-heartedly embrace.
Comments / 0