Carscoops

Bugatti And Rimac CEO Doesn’t See ‘Any Slowdown’ From Super Rich Buyers

The boss of Bugatti Rimac says that demand for the automaker’s high-priced vehicles shows no signs of abating. Shortly after the veil was lifted on the $5 million Bugatti W16 Mistral, Mate Rimac said the car manufacturer’s customers show no signs of slowing their spending, regardless of current recession fears.
Toyota Celebrates 50 Years In Michigan As Company Looks To The Future

If you’ve noticed a lot of Toyota research and development articles lately, there’s a good reason for it as the company is celebrating 50 years in Michigan. The journey started in 1972, when Toyota needed a place to perform vehicle emission tests near the Environmental Protection Agency office in Michigan. As a result, it bought Hilbert’s Garage in nearby Ann Arbor.
