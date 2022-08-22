Read full article on original website
Related
Carscoops
Bentley Unveils The Dezervator, The Car Elevator For Its 61-Storey Building In Miami
Back in April 2021, Bentley announced that it would construct America’s tallest beachfront residential tower in Miami and that each residence would get an in-unit garage. Now it’s revealing how vehicles will actually get up the 749 ft (228 m) building. Dubbed the “Dezervator” in honor of Bentley‘s...
Carscoops
Bugatti And Rimac CEO Doesn’t See ‘Any Slowdown’ From Super Rich Buyers
The boss of Bugatti Rimac says that demand for the automaker’s high-priced vehicles shows no signs of abating. Shortly after the veil was lifted on the $5 million Bugatti W16 Mistral, Mate Rimac said the car manufacturer’s customers show no signs of slowing their spending, regardless of current recession fears.
Carscoops
Toyota Celebrates 50 Years In Michigan As Company Looks To The Future
If you’ve noticed a lot of Toyota research and development articles lately, there’s a good reason for it as the company is celebrating 50 years in Michigan. The journey started in 1972, when Toyota needed a place to perform vehicle emission tests near the Environmental Protection Agency office in Michigan. As a result, it bought Hilbert’s Garage in nearby Ann Arbor.
Comments / 0