Interior Design

Before and After: A $1500 Redo Makes This “Builder Basic” Bathroom a Totally Glam, Maximalist Space

By Sarah Everett
 3 days ago
Comments / 26

eyes open
3d ago

OHH MY GOSH NO.!!! that wall paper is the most awful stuff I've ever seen.!!!! and I can't get past it,, because everything looks awful next to the walls.!!! Sorry.!!

QuackedOtter
3d ago

The tile does not match the wallpaper, but then again, I don’t think anything would match with that wallpaper… smh…

dickie do
3d ago

You should of left it like it is, now you just made a hideous carnival out of that bathroom 🤮

