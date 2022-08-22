Read full article on original website
An Editor’s Photo Diary From Copenhagen Fashion Week SS23
Just a few weeks ahead of the forthcoming Fashion Month, editors, stylists, influencers, models, photographers and more headed to Denmark for Copenhagen Fashion Week — one of Nordic fashion’s biggest events of the year. With clear skies and 9 p.m. sunsets, the week was filled with events, parties, shows and much-delayed reunions as the fashion crowd took over the Danish capital after years of the pandemic.
People
Everyone's Favorite Birkenstock Sandals Are on Sale for $80 Right Now
Summer might be winding down, but Birkenstock season never ends. Sure, the instantly-recognizable sandals reach their peak popularity during the summer, but many celebrities continue wearing them into fall and, for those who live in warm climates like California, even with socks come winter. TLDR; Birkenstock sandals are a smart footwear choice year-round, and now's the perfect time to invest in a new pair.
Lori Harvey Prioritizes Comfortable Style in an Olive Green Khakis and Slouchy Streetwear With Teyana Taylor For ‘LuvToSeeIt’
Lori Harvey sat down with Teyana Taylor for a heart-to-heart chat on “Luv2SeeIt.” The adopted daughter of Steve Harvey sat down in “The Rose Mobile” with the singer, actress, and now host, the pair unpacking all the shades of Black love and the highs and lows of everything from dating and intimacy, to regrets and communication. The show presented by the popular dating app Bumble will see guests like Harvey discuss the ins and outs of relationships as Black individuals. The talk show is available for streaming on YouTube. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jimmy Neutch- Shumpert (@teyanataylor) Harvey...
Steve Jobs’ daughter Eve is the latest cover of Vogue Japan! The model becomes the face of a luxury brand
Eve Jobs is finding her path in the fashion industry. Steve Job’s youngest daughter joined DNA Model Management earlier this year and now is the cover of Vogue Japan and the face of a luxury brand. The 23-year-old rising star rocked a sleek high pony tail with...
Inside the Sparkling Paris Home of Jewelry Designer Aurélie Bidermann
Three weeks before French president Emmanuel Macron ordered COVID-19 confinement in 2020, French jewelry designer Aurélie Bidermann moved into an 18th-century flat on the Left Bank with her young daughter. Having all those months at home gave Bidermann time to meditate on the 3,200-square-foot south-facing space—to understand the light, the flow, and the energy. Confinement, she said, “allowed me to do the apartment as I wanted.”
Quinta Brunson Was Fabulous In An Eye-Catching Tony Ward Couture Dress At The HCA TV Awards
Quinta Brunson's look stole the show!
Halle Bailey Gets Stylishly Angelic in White Mermaid Dress & Sandals at Variety’s Power of Young Hollywood Red Carpet
Variety’s 2022 Power of Young Hollywood kicked off with a stylish bang Thursday night in Los Angeles, with some of the biggest rising stars across film, TV, music, and social media. This year’s event featured 50 honorees, including singer and actress Halle Bailey. Bailey took the red carpet in a white silk dress, looking effortlessly chic in a minimalist way. Her look recalled Old Hollywood glamour with an angelic touch. Two diamond necklaces gave an elevated sense of luxury and complemented the look. She also wore a subtle three-stone diamond ring. A quick peep-toe footwear moment revealed a silver sandal to complement...
Michael Kors Collection Campaign Features Adut Akech and Rianne Van Rompaey
The Michael Kors Collection fall campaign will launch Saturday featuring models Adut Akech and Rianne Van Rompaey as they hit the town. The ads were photographed by Dutch duo Inez van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin.More from WWDThe 21 Most Popular 2019 Holiday Gifts, According to GoogleThe Best Fashion Ad Campaigns of Fall 2019Michael Kors Celebrates Old Bond Street Store Opening “For fall, I wanted the collection to echo the energy and big-city glamour of New York, when you’re out on the town,” said Michael Kors. “The clothes and accessories are really everything you need for stepping up, stepping out and making an...
J Lo's Extreme Flared Jeans Are a Bold Take on '70s Style
A style chameleon like no other, Jennifer Lopez has stepped out in yet another '70s-inspired look that's going right to the top of our fall-fashion wish list. You might recall that she's been referencing the groovy decade in many of her most recent outfits, including vibrantly patterned flared leggings on her way to the gym and super-chic wide-leg white pants with platform heels when she's on set with husband Ben Affleck.
papermag.com
Lourdes Leon Debuts 'Lock&Key' as Lolahol
Lourdes "Lola" Leon has everything under lock and key. And in sync with this, the Eartheater-directed music video is able to visually recreate this super specific feeling by taking viewers on an intoxicating journey through the outer boroughs of New York City, which is made even more electrifying and thrilling thanks to editor Moshpit and Lola's own choreography, of course.
Lori Harvey Serves Glamour With Streetwear in 6-Inch Heels & Raw Daisy Duke Shorts
Figuring out which summer outfits to wear can become a tough task, but not for Lori Harvey. The SKN by LH founder served up some serious street style while heading to Catch LA restaurant in West Hollywood, Calf., on Aug. 20. Harvey was dressed to impress for the late night dinner date. The 25-year-old model and media personality looked sporty-chic in a denim corset jacket from Romeo Hunte’s fall 2021 collection. The form-fitting outerwear has a constructed corseted waist, drawstring cinching at the mid-sleeve and two embellished front breast pockets. She complemented the staple piece with matching denim gloves that were...
Fast Company
Is that shirt a Gucci . . . or a Cuggl?
It takes skill to create a clever Gucci fake. If you’re walking down Fifth Avenue in New York, you might spot vendors selling run-of-the-mill counterfeit bags and T-shirts—sometimes with the name misspelled (“Guccy” or “Cucci”)—who contribute to the $600 billion in fake products sold every year.
papermag.com
Solange Celebrates Venice Biennale Performance in New Book
Back in 2019, Solange Knowles took her talents to close out the Venice Biennale with an original performance entitled, In Past Pupils and Smiles. Self-composed and directed by Knowles, the piece explored various themes of loss, protection and identity as through music, post-modern dance and set design. As with anything she gifts us, the work was visually stunning and emotionally moving — and now those that weren't privileged enough to attend will be able to in the form of new art book.
Burberry Celebrates Community in Its Latest Campaign Featuring Irina Shayk and the Compton Cowboys
Burberry is looking to the runway and beyond for its latest campaign. For its new Autumn/Winter 2022 campaign, which is centered on community and unified self-expression, the British fashion house tapped a slew of models including Irina Shayk and members of the Compton Cowboys, the Los-Angeles based nonprofit organization responsible for reviving Black cowboy culture for a younger generation, to model its reimagined pieces.
papermag.com
The Textile Artist Putting an Indian Punk Spin on Heirloom Craft
With sustainability a mainstay topic in the fashion discourse, the debate on size and price accessibility within sustainable fashion has never been more in the spotlight. The newest foray into this space comes from the textile artist Shradha Kochhar, one of the minds behind the Indian brand LOTA. LOTA used...
papermag.com
(Re)Introducing It-Girl Jovel
Story by Bailey Richards / Photography by Anna Koblish / Styling by Erik Ziemba / Hair and makeup by Shaena Baddour. The stillness of quarantine was a far cry from the fashion industry’s perpetually fast pace, but it was the breath of fresh air that some, like model, entrepreneur and aspiring actress Jovel, needed. For Jovel, these months were more than a period of reflection — they were the perfect catalyst for her long-postponed metamorphosis.
papermag.com
Buffalo London Launches New Studio Art Foundation
Fresh off recent collaborations with 032c, Junya Watanabe and Vivienne Westwood, Buffalo London has arrived in New York to present its latest project: the Buffalo Studio Art Foundation. Founded in Germany in 1978, Buffalo London has been a fixture of fashion and pop culture for decades, especially across Europe and Asia. The brand’s platform athletic sneakers became synonymous with rave culture in the '90s (and the Spice Girls!) and continue to influence club style today.
NPR
Gala Marija Vrbanic: How a fashion designer creates clothes for our digital selves
Part 4 of the TED Radio Hour episode Incognito. Fashion designer Gala Marija Vrbanic creates digital clothes that defy physics and outshine superheroes' wardrobes. Vrbanic says the future of AR and VR will change how we express our identities. About Gala Marija Vrbani. Gala Marija Vrbanic is the founder of...
Brad Pitt Continues His Love Affair with Adidas x Gucci Gazelle Sneakers
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission. Brad Pitt is, through and through, a movie star. Not just in the sense that he’s an actor, but also in that he embodies the glitz and glamour that comes along with it. And for as long as he’s been in the public eye, he’s looked the part. His red carpet style has historically been pretty movie star-like. He wears tailored, expensive suits in event-appropriate colors. Maybe he’ll grow his hair long and slick it back or wear a tux with a fun dress shoe. For the most part, Pitt has stayed pretty buttoned-up. But for the past few weeks, Pitt has been hitting red carpets in loose-fitting suits and the coveted Gucci x Adidas Gazelle sneakers.
MAC Alum Nick Gavrelis Launches Holistic Beauty Brand, Ieró Beauty
Ieró means “sacred” in Ancient Greek. For Nick Gavrelis, a MAC Cosmetics alum of more than 18 years who most recently served as the brand’s senior vice president of global product development, the concept of beauty as a sacred practice, or an act of self love, was integral to the genesis of his new brand, Ieró Beauty. More from WWDChloe Cherry Celebrates Urban Decay Vice Lip Bond Liquid Lip Color CampaignBeauty at Afropunk Miami 2022Eye Candy: Inside the 2022 Fragrance Foundation Awards Launching this month is the brand’s first Moonkissed Collection, which consists of four products that range in price from $32 for...
