ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

'Solar clock' could predict rhythms of dangerous weather in the sun's cycle

By Robert Lea
Space.com
Space.com
 4 days ago

For 400 years sunspots have been used to measure the sun's cycle, but a newly suggested 'circle of fifths' system could predict dangerous and violent solar events years in advance.

New research suggests that a 'solar clock' based on the sun 's magnetic field could be a more precise way of predicting dangerous solar flares that threaten communications systems on Earth , years in advance.

Suggested by Partnership for Heliophysics and Space Environment Research (PHaSER) scientist, Robert Leamon, the new framework is based on research that indicates notable and sometimes abrupt changes in the solar cycle occur with a rhythm at each one-fifth of a cycle.

Related: Solar cycle: What is it and why does it matter?

Dubbing the frequency a 'circle of fifths,' Leamon and his team think that despite the fact solar cycles can vary by months or even years, they still operate with a clear and predictable sequence of events.

If correct, the solar clock concept could supersede the current method used to measure the solar cycle: Observations of sunspots  —  dark patches that appear across the sun's surface the photosphere  —  which has been in place for four centuries.

The sun has an approximate solar cycle of 11 years, with the reduced solar activity  (the solar minimum ) used to determine the start of each cycle. Leamon thinks that this method of tracking the sun's cycles is both arbitrary and imprecise.

His new framework builds upon a study published two years ago that pointed to the existence of a phenomenon in the solar cycle the authors called 'the terminator.'

In each new solar cycle, the sun's magnetic field changes orientation from one pole to the other, but there is an overlap between cycles in which change isn't complete. The terminator describes the point in a cycle at which the orientation of the previous cycle has completely vanished from the surface of the sun.

This point is accompanied by a sudden and rapid rise in solar activity, and Leamon suggests that landmarks in the solar cycle from terminator to terminator are clearer and more consistent than sunspot activity. This potentially makes the use of terminators a better way of measuring the sun's cycle.

The sun's circle of fifths

Leamon and his colleagues used data collected by The Dominion Radio Astrophysical Observatory in Penticton, Canada, and the Wilcox Solar Observatory at Stanford University, to identify patterns in the sun's cycle.

"How many different solar things can we look at? And then we realized they all overlap on this same set of fifths," Leamon said.

They found that changes occurred at exactly one-fifth of a cycle. At two-fifths of a cycle dark regions known as polar corona holes formed at the sun's poles. At the three-fifths mark, the sun blasted out that cycle's last X-class flare ,  a strong and potentially hazardous type of solar flare.

Related: Satellites can disappear in major solar storms and it could take weeks to find them

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y3BFV_0hRAeeUj00

These pictures from NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory show the three X-class flares that the sun emitted in under 24 hours on May 12-13, 2013. (Image credit: NASA/SDO)

Less consistently, at four-fifths of a cycle, sunspots at the sun's photosphere reach a minimum. Then the final event of the cycle the sun passes through another terminator.

"The max number of sunspots doesn't quite align with when the polar field reverses, but the polar field reversal happens at exactly one-fifth of the cycle going from terminator to terminator," Leamon said.

What Leamon and his team say is significant about these 'landmarks' is they are driven by the magnetic field of the sun. They think that solar flares are just a symptom of this.

"Everything is tied to these five landmarks," Leamon added. "It's almost like symptoms and causes."

Related stores:

The sun burps out a flare in a stellar new photo

Sunspots: What are they, and why do they occur?

Solar flares: What are they and how do they affect Earth?

The framework suggested by Leamon would work by observatories marking a complete solar reversal with the observation used to mark the commencement of a fresh solar cycle. This would have the benefit of allowing researchers to set a precise length of the first fifth of the cycle, and then mark the significant solar events along the way by using simple multiplication.

Not only would this help protect technologies that can be damaged by solar events, such as satellites and telecommunications infrastructure, but it could also put tighter constraints on when severe flares are expected.

The framework suggested by Leamon and his colleagues suggests the sun's current cycle began in December 2021 after the last terminator and ends in mid-2027.

Leamon's research is featured in a paper published in the journal Frontiers in Astronomy and Space Sciences .

Follow us on Twitter @Spacedotcom or on Facebook .

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 1

Herbmeister
4d ago

What are we going to do when the "big one" is predicted? We don't have a lot of hiding places to select from.

Reply
2
Related
Vice

NASA Has Captured ‘Actual Sound’ in Space and It’s Honestly Terrifying

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. In space, no one can hear you scream, the saying goes, because sound waves can’t travel through the vacuum that extends across most of the universe. However, space can be downright noisy in the right conditions, such as the hot gas surrounding the immense black hole at the center of the Perseus galaxy cluster, according to NASA.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
DOPE Quick Reads

New Recent Study Predicts Earth Will Soon Experience Alarming Sixth Mass Extinction of Millions of Species in Year 2030

According to a recent report, Earth is possibly headed toward its next "mass extinction event." Even though large-scale biodiversity extinction is occurring, researchers assert that this biodiversity extinction "doesn't qualify as a mass extinction just yet, [but] the earth is rapidly barrelling towards the sixth such event" as described in the video below. [i]
BGR.com

Scientists warn these US states will soon have heat indices above 125 degrees

Ongoing climate change issues and increases in global temperatures will lead to the emergence of an “extreme heat belt” by 2053, a study says. The study was carried out by First Street Foundation. In it, the group looked at the ongoing rise of hazardous heat and proposed that heat levels could rise significantly in the coming three decades. And that new heat belt could affect upwards of 107 million Americans.
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Solar Cycle#Solar Minimum#Solar Flare#Space Environment#Publishe
scitechdaily.com

Surprise Discovery: Sleeping Giant Could End Deep Ocean Life

Continental movement is capable of throttling marine oxygen. A previously overlooked factor — the position of continents — helps fill Earth’s oceans with life-supporting oxygen. Continental movement could ultimately have the opposite effect, killing the majority of deep ocean creatures. “Continental drift seems so slow, like nothing...
WILDLIFE
Anita Durairaj

Scientists claim that the Earth is moving toward a Sixth Mass Extinction

Credit: Western Arctic National Parklands; CC-BY-SA-2.0 According to scientists, the Earth may be moving towards a Sixth Mass Extinction event. Scientists define a mass extinction as having occurred when three-quarters of all species die out in a geological span of less than 2.8 million years. They claim that the Earth has already undergone five mass extinctions.
Revyuh - Latest Breaking News

Astronomers Have Discovered A Super-Earth Close To The Habitable Zone

A super-Earth planet has been discovered 37 light-years from Earth near a red dwarf star’s habitable zone. This is the first finding made by a brand-new instrument on the Subaru Telescope, and it presents an opportunity to look into the likelihood of life existing on planets orbiting nearby stars.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Satellites
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Facebook
Phys.org

Ice core taken in Antarctica contains sample of atmosphere from five million years ago

A team of researchers affiliated with multiple institutions in the U.S. has successfully pulled an ice core from Antarctica's Ong Valley that contains samples of Earth's atmosphere from up to 5 million years ago. In their paper published in The Cryosphere, the researchers explain why they chose to drill in the Ong Valley and what they hope to learn from their study of the ice core.
EARTH SCIENCE
IFLScience

Mysterious Metallic Orb Found In Mexico After "Falling From The Sky"

Fans of mysterious chunks of metal rejoice: a big metal orb has been found in Mexico, prompting people to speculate it's part of an alien spaceship (as well as some much more grounded guesswork). The orb – which meteorologist Isidro Cano described in a Facebook post as "a very hard...
ASTRONOMY
LiveScience

The 7 most terrifying things in space

Space: the final frontier. The region between our home planet and everything else in the universe is a big unknown — full of untold wonders, celestial objects so big they boggle the mind, and some truly catastrophic events. Here are seven of the most terrifying things in space. 1....
ASTRONOMY
Space.com

Space.com

30K+
Followers
8K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Space.com inspires casual sky watchers and space fans of all ages with vivid stories and images celebrating cosmic events and discoveries, human spaceflight and robotic exploration.

 https://www.space.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy