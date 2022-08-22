Snow Hill, NC - For the first time in over a decade, Greene County Schools begins a school year with brand new leadership at the top. In June, long time superintendent Patrick Miller and director of Human Resources Raymond Smith both retired leaving Greene county with a combined 90 years of service to the children of the county. This year, Dr. Frank Creech takes the helm of the school district as its superintendent and Dr. Rodney McNeil has stepped into the role of Executive Director of Human Capital replacing Smith.

