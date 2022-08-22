ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

Comments / 0

Related
The State Port Pilot

South opens football season with 30-10 win

Junior quarterback Jameson Prince threw two touchdown passes and junior running back Ethan Overton scored two touchdowns as South Brunswick opened its football season by beating the Richlands Wildcats 30-10 on rainy Friday night at Jack Campbell Stadium. “We’re always very happy to get a win,” South coach Rocky Lewis...
SOUTH BRUNSWICK, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenville, NC
College Sports
City
Greenville, NC
Greenville, NC
Sports
Greenville, NC
Football
WITN

Stolen automobiles in Jacksonville

Truck and Trailer stolen from Jacksonville apartment complex. Morehead City firefighters rescue man, two dogs from burning home. Suspects wanted for vandalizing military aircrafts on display. Updated: Aug. 22, 2022 at 3:31 PM UTC. Havelock vandalism suspects wanted for damaging military aircrafts. Carolina Panthers new uniform combination. Updated: Jul. 19,...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WITN

25 years of reporting in ENC: Remembering the worst hurricane I covered

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) -When I first moved to eastern Carolina in 1997 hurricanes weren’t something I thought much about. I grew up in Pennsylvania and lived for a while in West Virginia so the extreme cold and snow were the types of severe weather I was accustomed to. That all changed when I moved here.
KINSTON, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donnie Kirkpatrick
Person
Peyton Manning
Person
Jaylen Johnson
ncconstructionnews.com

Greenville man inducted into National Masonry Hall of Fame

A Greenville businessman recently received national recognition for his contributions to the nation’s masonry industry. Gary Joyner, founder and Chief Executive Officer of Joyner Masonry Works, Inc. in Greenville was inducted into the National Masonry Hall-of-Fame at the Mason Contractors Association of America (MCAA) closing banquet during the August MCAA Annual Mid-Year Meeting held in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin.
GREENVILLE, NC
piratemedia1.com

What’s happening in Greenville this weekend

As student life returned to East Carolina University and Greenville, North Carolina, for the start of the fall 2022 semester on Aug. 22, here is a guide to the events and activities happening this weekend. Fresh Food Fridays: Both the Health Science Campus and Main Campus Student Center will pass...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Saving Graces for Felines: Theo & Sybil

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -This week’s Saving Graces for Felines kittens for August 26 are Theo and Sybil. Starting with Sybil, she is a hunter who parades around with her feathered toys like they are her ‘kill.’ She is hyper and always wants to know what the humans are up to.
GREENVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ecu#American Football#College Football
neusenews.com

Greene County Schools welcomes returning staff for the 2022-23 school year

Snow Hill, NC - For the first time in over a decade, Greene County Schools begins a school year with brand new leadership at the top. In June, long time superintendent Patrick Miller and director of Human Resources Raymond Smith both retired leaving Greene county with a combined 90 years of service to the children of the county. This year, Dr. Frank Creech takes the helm of the school district as its superintendent and Dr. Rodney McNeil has stepped into the role of Executive Director of Human Capital replacing Smith.
GREENE COUNTY, NC
WITN

Eastern Carolina school systems holding open houses

(WITN) - Several Eastern Carolina school systems are holding open houses Thursday just ahead of the 2022 fall semester. Pitt County Schools, Martin County Schools, and Greene County Schools are all holding open houses. Here is their information:. PCS: Thursday, Aug. 25: K-5 (4-6:30 p.m.); K-8th/6th-8th (5-7:30 p.m.); 9th-12th (6-8:30...
GREENE COUNTY, NC
WITN

Montford Point Marine Association to recognize first Black Marines

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The Montford Point Marine Association will honor and recognize the first Black Marines who enlisted during World War II this morning in Jacksonville. The event will take place Thursday at 8:00 a.m. at the Montford Point Marine Memorial in Lejeune Gardens. The observance will remember and honor...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WITN

Thieves jack truck, trailer, and several motorcycles throughout Jacksonville

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Eastern Carolina are looking for the people responsible for several automobile thefts throughout Onslow County. Onslow County Sheriff’s office says on Thursday morning a Chevrolet Silverado was stolen from the Ashley Park Apartments off of Country Club Road in Jacksonville. The truck is silver with a black hood.
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WRAL News

Johnston County food hall opens Friday

FUKU – NYC’s favorite fried chicken joint is finally making its North Carolina debut. What started as a secret sandwich at David Chang’s Momofuku Noodle Bar has grown to serve a variety of fried chicken offerings and sides in an upbeat, fun, and energetic fast casual concept.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Greenville Police Department hosting free haircut, backpack event

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Time to get the students ready for school. On Saturday, the Greenville Police Department will be hosting the sixth annual Cops and Barbers, where students can get ready to go back to school by getting free haircuts and backpacks. The following locations will have drop-off areas while supplies last: Kampus Kuts, […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WRAL

Inspiring: Wilson woman paralyzed from the waist down finds passion in painting

Inspiring: Wilson woman paralyzed from the waist down finds passion in painting. Amanda Bissette Bachelor was in her early 20s when, on Christmas Day 2011, a driver ran a stop sign and hit the truck she was riding in. Today, Amanda is paralyzed from the chest down but is not bitter. In fact, she has discovered a newfound passion: painting.
WILSON, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy