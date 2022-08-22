Read full article on original website
WITN
Houston and Doeren speak about Ruffin McNeill ahead of coach’s return to ECU as visitor
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Ruffin McNeill is the Special Assistant to Head Coach Dave Doeren at N.C. State. The former East Carolina defensive back and head football coach will make his return to campus as a visitor next Saturday. It’s the first time he comes to Dowdy-Ficklen as a foe with the Wolfpack.
The State Port Pilot
South opens football season with 30-10 win
Junior quarterback Jameson Prince threw two touchdown passes and junior running back Ethan Overton scored two touchdowns as South Brunswick opened its football season by beating the Richlands Wildcats 30-10 on rainy Friday night at Jack Campbell Stadium. “We’re always very happy to get a win,” South coach Rocky Lewis...
Havelock, August 25 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The West Carteret High School football team will have a game with Havelock High School on August 25, 2022, 15:30:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
Greenville, August 25 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Cleveland High School football team will have a game with J.H. Rose High School on August 25, 2022, 15:30:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
Hall of Fame water skier, baseball star part of ‘Night of Hope’ Sept. 15
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Sept. 15 will be a special night in Greenville. Hall of fame water skier Kristi Overton Johnson is hosting an event, A Night of Hope. It will feature former Major League Baseball star Darryl Strawberry. He will tell his story about overcoming years of addiction, alcoholism, emotional wounds and other issues. […]
WITN
Stolen automobiles in Jacksonville
Truck and Trailer stolen from Jacksonville apartment complex. Morehead City firefighters rescue man, two dogs from burning home. Suspects wanted for vandalizing military aircrafts on display. Updated: Aug. 22, 2022 at 3:31 PM UTC. Havelock vandalism suspects wanted for damaging military aircrafts. Carolina Panthers new uniform combination. Updated: Jul. 19,...
New 472 area code will replace new requests for service in Jacksonville, other parts of Southeastern NC
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — The North Carolina Utilities Commission has approved the implementation of a new area code to help in the 910 area code region of North Carolina. which includes Jacksonville. The 910 area code serves areas of Fayetteville, Wilmington and Jacksonville. The commission said in a press release back in June the area […]
WITN
25 years of reporting in ENC: Remembering the worst hurricane I covered
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) -When I first moved to eastern Carolina in 1997 hurricanes weren’t something I thought much about. I grew up in Pennsylvania and lived for a while in West Virginia so the extreme cold and snow were the types of severe weather I was accustomed to. That all changed when I moved here.
ncconstructionnews.com
Greenville man inducted into National Masonry Hall of Fame
A Greenville businessman recently received national recognition for his contributions to the nation’s masonry industry. Gary Joyner, founder and Chief Executive Officer of Joyner Masonry Works, Inc. in Greenville was inducted into the National Masonry Hall-of-Fame at the Mason Contractors Association of America (MCAA) closing banquet during the August MCAA Annual Mid-Year Meeting held in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin.
WITN
Eastern Carolina school districts prepare for first day of school
(WITN) - Eastern Carolina school systems are preparing for students to return to the classroom. Greene Central High School Teacher of the Year Emily Lahr is looking forward to another exciting school year. “I think that we’ve had a lot of obstacles in the past few years so it’s really...
piratemedia1.com
What’s happening in Greenville this weekend
As student life returned to East Carolina University and Greenville, North Carolina, for the start of the fall 2022 semester on Aug. 22, here is a guide to the events and activities happening this weekend. Fresh Food Fridays: Both the Health Science Campus and Main Campus Student Center will pass...
WITN
Saving Graces for Felines: Theo & Sybil
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -This week’s Saving Graces for Felines kittens for August 26 are Theo and Sybil. Starting with Sybil, she is a hunter who parades around with her feathered toys like they are her ‘kill.’ She is hyper and always wants to know what the humans are up to.
neusenews.com
Greene County Schools welcomes returning staff for the 2022-23 school year
Snow Hill, NC - For the first time in over a decade, Greene County Schools begins a school year with brand new leadership at the top. In June, long time superintendent Patrick Miller and director of Human Resources Raymond Smith both retired leaving Greene county with a combined 90 years of service to the children of the county. This year, Dr. Frank Creech takes the helm of the school district as its superintendent and Dr. Rodney McNeil has stepped into the role of Executive Director of Human Capital replacing Smith.
WITN
Eastern Carolina school systems holding open houses
(WITN) - Several Eastern Carolina school systems are holding open houses Thursday just ahead of the 2022 fall semester. Pitt County Schools, Martin County Schools, and Greene County Schools are all holding open houses. Here is their information:. PCS: Thursday, Aug. 25: K-5 (4-6:30 p.m.); K-8th/6th-8th (5-7:30 p.m.); 9th-12th (6-8:30...
WITN
Montford Point Marine Association to recognize first Black Marines
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The Montford Point Marine Association will honor and recognize the first Black Marines who enlisted during World War II this morning in Jacksonville. The event will take place Thursday at 8:00 a.m. at the Montford Point Marine Memorial in Lejeune Gardens. The observance will remember and honor...
WITN
Thieves jack truck, trailer, and several motorcycles throughout Jacksonville
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Eastern Carolina are looking for the people responsible for several automobile thefts throughout Onslow County. Onslow County Sheriff’s office says on Thursday morning a Chevrolet Silverado was stolen from the Ashley Park Apartments off of Country Club Road in Jacksonville. The truck is silver with a black hood.
Johnston County food hall opens Friday
FUKU – NYC’s favorite fried chicken joint is finally making its North Carolina debut. What started as a secret sandwich at David Chang’s Momofuku Noodle Bar has grown to serve a variety of fried chicken offerings and sides in an upbeat, fun, and energetic fast casual concept.
Greenville Police Department hosting free haircut, backpack event
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Time to get the students ready for school. On Saturday, the Greenville Police Department will be hosting the sixth annual Cops and Barbers, where students can get ready to go back to school by getting free haircuts and backpacks. The following locations will have drop-off areas while supplies last: Kampus Kuts, […]
WRAL
Inspiring: Wilson woman paralyzed from the waist down finds passion in painting
Inspiring: Wilson woman paralyzed from the waist down finds passion in painting. Amanda Bissette Bachelor was in her early 20s when, on Christmas Day 2011, a driver ran a stop sign and hit the truck she was riding in. Today, Amanda is paralyzed from the chest down but is not bitter. In fact, she has discovered a newfound passion: painting.
‘Game changer’: NC construction worker plans to buy mom new car with $250,000 lottery win
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — After work, Kirk Nyberg Jr. of New Bern stopped by the store for cigarettes, added a $5 scratch-off and won a $250,000 prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. “It’s a game changer for me,” Nyberg said. Nyberg, a 35-year-old construction worker, bought his winning Mega Bucks Limited […]
