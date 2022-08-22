Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cruise-In Nights Around MaineThe Maine WriterMaine State
Solar power in MaineThe Maine WriterMaine State
Things to do 8/13 and 8/14 in MaineThe Maine WriterMaine State
Topsham and Skowhegan FairThe Maine WriterTopsham, ME
Looking for something to do this weekend in Maine?The Maine WriterMaine State
Related
penbaypilot.com
Archaeology dig at Damariscotta’s Chapman-Hall House to uncover remnants of the past
DAMARISCOTTA — The grounds of Lincoln County Historical Association’s Chapman-Hall House museum in Damariscotta will be the site of an archaeological investigation during the first two weeks of September. Historical Archaeologist Tim Dinsmore of Midcoast Archaeology will direct the research of the site surrounding the 1754 house. The...
mainepublic.org
Educators say free meals have changed attitudes in Maine's school cafeterias
When the pandemic upended schools two years ago, the federal government took the step of providing universal school meal waivers nationwide, in effect making meals free for every child. This fall, those waivers are ending. But a few states, including Maine, have decided to continue providing free meals to every public school student.
Does Maine Have an Obsession With Redheads?
This past Saturday, downtown Brunswick was poppin' and VERY alive for the annual Brunswick Outdoor Arts Festival. For the better part of the day, both sides of Maine Street in Brunswick and the Town Mall (green) were lined with multiple tents and vendors displaying their incredible artwork. The Town Mall...
WMTW
Inside the home of Maine's only U.S. Vice President
PARIS, Maine — A celebration is being held on Paris Hill in South Paris this weekend to honor former Maine governor, U.S. senator and Vice President Hannibal Hamlin. Hamlin was born inside a home on Paris Hill on Aug. 27, 1809, and is the only U.S. president or vice president ever from Maine.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Homeless Living in Campers Because Tents are No Longer Allowed in Portland
According to WGME Channel 13, people who are without homes are now living in campers in Portland. There are so few apartments available that campers are what is being used. Why campers? Well, tent's are no longer allowed. According to the article, a couple of reasons why they are living...
boothbayregister.com
Come and meet Paul and Ann LePage Aug. 27
There will be a free rally to meet former Governor Paul LePage and his wife, Former First Lady Ann, on the Boothbay Common Sat., Aug. 27, from 1 to 3:30 p.m. The event will include music by the Augusta-based band, Amber Jack. Bring a chair and your dancing shoes!. Children...
Where is the Biggest Home In Maine + How Big Is It?
Located in Northport, Oak Hall is the largest home in the state of Maine. The 20,000-square-foot mansion was built in 1913 in the town that sits between Camden and Belfast. This estate is beautiful. According to Angi, the largest residential home in Maine isn't all that big when compared to...
The Most Underrated Town In Maine May Surprise You
Maine is a state loaded with amazing towns and cities. All of them are unique and they are all loved by the people who live their. But, is there a Maine town that deserves more love than it actually gets?. According to Love Exploring, the Maine town of Stonington is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WMTW
Cobbosseecontee Lake Assoc., Friends of the Cobbossee Watershed team up to combat milfoil
KENNEBEC COUNTY, Maine — Milfoil is an invasive plant that spreads fast because it only needs a leaf to root into an infestation. It’s already been found in dozens of Maine lakes and ponds, including Cobbosseecontee Lake. “I think it’s one of the most beautiful lakes there is,...
Maine Things To Do | Crown of Maine Balloon Fest, Fort Knox Paranormal Fair, Limestone Renaissance Fair
PORTLAND, Maine — Maine Things To Do: Aug. 23 to Aug. 29. When: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. For the latest breaking news, weather, and traffic alerts, download the NEWS CENTER Maine mobile app.
Freeport Native Drew Taggart of the Chainsmokers Came Back Home to Maine
Half of the Grammy winning duo the Chainsmokers, Drew Taggart of Freeport came back to Maine. Back when the Chainsmokers (Drew Taggart and Alex Pall) hit it big in 2016, winning the 2017 Grammy for Best New Artist, life was a little hectic. According to Showbiz CheatSheet, from 2014 to 2019, The Chainsmokers played 180 tour stops a year. At the end of their tour in 2019, they sat down with their manager and just wanted to get away.
Down East
Beautiful Turned-Wood Bowls for a Cause, Courtesy of the Maine State Prison
Earlier this year, Joe Ryan, executive director of Knox County’s Area Interfaith Outreach, was working with Camden’s Page Gallery on an idea for a fundraiser: artist-designed soup-can labels, to be auctioned off in support of the group’s food pantry. But soup cans represent an old perception of food pantries, Ryan realized. And AIO, a 32-year-old organization specializing in food and energy assistance, is not a place for cheap canned goods but rather fresh, local produce and other nutritious foods. The food pantry, which moved into a new building in Rockland two years ago, feels like a quaint neighborhood grocery. Outside, it’s flanked by vegetable gardens. Inside, the light-filled space is filled with tidy shelves stocked with fruits and vegetables, freshly baked bread, and locally roasted coffee beans. Since moving into its new facility, AIO has gone from serving 50 midcoast families to more than 200 each week.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
spectrumlocalnews.com
Candy colored fentanyl reported in Maine, part of national trend
At least two police departments in Maine have recovered candy colored fentanyl and methamphetamine, part of a national trend of making the deadly drugs more appealing to a younger generation of users. Police in Bangor and Farmington reported the seizures to Maine’s Information and Analysis Center, an intelligence gathering service...
wabi.tv
Maine shrimp fishery faces potential permanent closure
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Regulators are considering a permanent closure of the northern shrimp fishery off the coast of Maine and New Hampshire. The Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission’s Northern Shrimp Section met in Portland last week to discuss several issues related to the northern shrimp. There has not...
penbaypilot.com
Why I Think My Son is Still Alive
My disabled, 38-year-old son Graham Lacher’s June 6 disappearance in Bangor is old news as far as the media is concerned. For us it is fresh agony every day. Every day we leave our home in Belfast and head for Bangor—if we aren’t already up there, searching during the late/early/pre-dawn hours from a rented room. We have checked other areas of the state, but our focus remains here. Every day we believe we have a chance of finding him; every night we return without him.
boothbayregister.com
What to do about ‘blueberry pigs’
Well, THAT was the week that WAS. Fun. Games. Music. Food. rowing races. triathlon. Historical reenactments. The week-long event called Schoonerfest was a smash. Every time you turned around last week, something was happening as Wiscasset hosted a second annual Schoonerfest. Beginning Thursday, there was music on several stages each from ‘60s rock and roll by the Two Salty Dogs to “Bygone ballads of Maine”.
Two minors charged with assault in Fairfield incident
FAIRFIELD, Maine — Two minors were charged with aggravated assault in connection to an incident in Fairfield on Friday afternoon. Police were called to Mill Island Park in Fairfield for a report of a minor that had been assaulted by several other juveniles, according to a news release issued by Fairfield Police Department spokesperson Officer Casey Dugas.
WMTW
Maine's first all-used electric and hybrid vehicle dealership closes
PARIS, Maine — Maine's first all-used car dealership selling only electric and hybrid vehicles has closed. Paris Autobarn in South Paris announced on Tuesday that that day would be their last due to the retirement of their manager and a death in the owner's family. The dealership said they...
Bidding is Now Open for These Amazing Classic Cars in Maine
One of the greatest collections of vintage, antique, and classic cars in the world is right here in Maine. The Owls Head Transportation Museum houses over 150 antique automobiles, aircraft, motorcycles, bicycles, engines, and more. Their auction week is going on now, and we thought you would like to see some of the incredible cars that will be put up for auction.
Woman, Infant Carjacked in Hampton Beach, NH by Maine Man
It was a harrowing 25 minutes for a woman and child when a Maine man carjacked their SUV parked in Hampton Beach Friday morning. The Dodge Nitro was parked on the north side of the Underwood Memorial Bridge near Hampton Beach State Park around 11:55 a.m. when it was stolen by David Tayes, 46, of Baldwin, Maine, according to Hampton Deputy Police Chief Alex Reno.
Comments / 0