ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harlingen, TX

City of Harlingen proposes $54.2 million budget

Valley Morning Star
Valley Morning Star
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E5VhD_0hRAd1JY00
Local News

HARLINGEN — The city’s proposed $54.2 million general fund budget is coming with a property tax rate lower than the current rate.

After weeks of talks, city commissioners are proposing a voter-approved tax rate of 60 cents per $100 valuation, more a 1 cent lower than the current rate of 61 cents.

As a result of increasing appraised property values, the tax rate is projected to generate $1.03 million, Robert Rodriguez, the city’s finance director, said Monday.

“Because we have new construction, we’ll collect a little more,” he said during an interview.

This year, the Cameron County Appraisal District’s annual re-appraisals boosted the city’s property values to $3.97 billion, from $3.71 billion last year, Rodriguez said.

During a meeting, commissioners set the proposed tax rate while taking the first step to pass their planned general fund budget.

“So this is, I believe, three years in a row where it’s incrementally dropped,” Commissioner Michael Mezmar said, referring to the proposed tax rate, during Wednesday’s meeting.

The budget

During the meeting, commissioners passed the first reading of a proposed $54.2 million general fund budget coming with $52.6 million in expenditures along with a $25 million cash reserve.

During the new fiscal year, City Manager Gabriel Gonzalez is projecting sales tax revenue to jump t0 $23.8 million, from $20.1 million this year, while property tax revenue is expected to climb to $21.1 million, from $19.5 million.

Covering cost increases

Big contracts are boosting their price tags.

This year, the city’s employee health insurance premium is jumping 19 percent.

As part of the budget, commissioners are setting aside $4.47 million to fund the United Healthcare package, a $1.4 million increase over the current premium.

Meanwhile, officials are earmarking $337,000 to cover increasing electricity costs.

This year, commissioners are entering into a contract with Dallas-based TXU Energy, whose annual costs are expected to climb to $4.47 million.

Officials are blaming the increase on Russia’s January invasion of Ukraine, which has led natural gas prices to double.

Media production department

At City Hall, officials are planning to launch a media department whose job will include producing broadcasts to air on the city’s cable channel, aimed at reaching more residents.

To fund the project, commissioners are proposing hiring two coordinators, setting each salary at $62,984.

Employee pay taking focus

This year, commissioners are focusing on boosting employee salaries.

As part of the proposed budget, officials are planning about $1.2 million in pay increases.

During Wednesday’s meeting, they agreed to give 3 percent pay increases to employees earning annual salaries of less than $75,000 while employees making more than $75,000 would get 1 percent increases.

The package would cost $409,000.

During the upcoming fiscal year, personnel salaries are projected to make up about 71 percent of the budget’s total expenditures, with $15.25 million funding the police department and $10.49 million covering the fire department’s expenses.

Budget highlights

The proposed budget would come with a $1.5 million street project generated through a monthly street maintenance fee, down from this year’s $2.5 million street project.

Meanwhile, officials plan to leverage grant money to fund drainage projects.

As part of the proposed budget, commissioners are planning to boost the Harlingen Humane Society’s annual funding from $287,000 to $400,000.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ValleyCentral

Rental and utility assistance for Mission residents

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Mission and the Community Development Block Grant program are offering mortgage, rental and utility assistance relief funds to qualifying Mission residents who have been impacted by COVID-19. Mission residents can apply for assistance from 9 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, Aug. 24, at the Center for Education and […]
MISSION, TX
KRGV

Public input wanted for mini reservoir plan

The plan to build a mini reservoir in the Edinburg and Edcouch-Elsa area was presented Tuesday at the Region M Water Planning Group. If approved, the mini reservoir would sit along the main flood way, not the Raymondville drain, according to officials. The project would include a treatment plant that...
EDINBURG, TX
progresstimes.net

Peñitas appoints new mayor

The Peñitas City Council appointed a new mayor on Monday. During a meeting on Monday afternoon, the City Council accepted Mayor Rodrigo “Rigo” Lopez’s resignation and appointed City Councilman Ramiro Loya to replace him. “It’s truly an honor to be the mayor of Peñitas, the city...
LA JOYA, TX
utrgvrider.com

Brownsville City Commission OKs first reading on non-discrimination ordinance

Hears update on pay data, approves first reading on property tax hike. Last Tuesday, the Brownsville City Commission approved the first reading on the Fair Practices ordinance, which codifies protections against open discrimination within the city, according to Bryan Martinez, chairman of the Brownsville LGBTQ+ Task Force. Brownsville is the...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Harlingen, TX
Government
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Government
City
Harlingen, TX
Harlingen, TX
Business
ValleyCentral

Former Edinburg mayor found not guilty of voter fraud

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Former Edinburg mayor Richard Molina was found not guilty to charges of voter fraud on Thursday. Molina was accused of fraud in the 2017 mayoral election for changing voters’ addresses and bribing people for their vote. He was arrested in June of 2019 on 11 counts of illegal voting and one […]
EDINBURG, TX
anjournal.com

Former Edinburg mayor takes the stand to explain

Beyond a reasonable doubt. That’s what the trial of former Edinburg Mayor Richard Molina will come down to when all is said and done. Reasonable doubt. In other words, can his attorneys convince the 12 jurors (11 women and one man) that any reasonable person would think that if they lived in say, Mission, Weslaco, or Pharr, that they could vote in an Edinburg municipal election as long as they had some tie to the city?
EDINBURG, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Rodriguez
ValleyCentral

Brownsville ranked as the most humid city in the U.S.

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — You don’t have to live in the Valley long to know just how humid it is. A new study found Brownsville ranked as one of the cities with the highest humidity in the nation. According to a study conducted by House Method, Brownsville has been placed, along with five cities, as […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
tpr.org

Reduce or re-use? Reclaiming water in the Rio Grande Valley.

On an early August day, the City of Edcouch’s irrigation district — which provides the city’s water — called an emergency meeting. The district’s water source, the Falcon Reservoir, is drying up so the city’s water supply is no longer reliable. “It was explained...
EDCOUCH, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Hall#Natural Gas Prices#Russia#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Linus Income Tax#General Fund Budget
ValleyCentral

Election Day now a school holiday at BISD

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Board of Trustees for Brownsville Independent School District announced making Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, a district holiday. The district said, during a special board of trustees meeting on Aug. 23, the board approved making the changes for the 2022-2023 academic school year. The board voted to remove the […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KRGV

Stage 2 water restrictions in effect for city of Hidalgo

The city of Hidalgo implemented stage 2 water restrictions. According to the city, irrigation of landscaped areas with hose-end sprinklers or automatic irrigation systems should be limited to Sunday's and Thursday's for street addresses ending in an even number and Saturday's and Wednesday's for street addresses ending in an odd number.
ValleyCentral

TODAY ONLY: Drive-thru food distribution

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Food Bank RGV, the Brownsville Wellness Coalition, and United Way of Southern Cameron County announced a Drive Thru Emergency Food Program. The food bank’s social post said the event begins at 8 a.m. today (Aug. 26) and will go until supplies last. The event is located at the Brownsville Events Center at 1 […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Sales Tax
ValleyCentral

70-year-old man dies of COVID-19 in Cameron County

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A fully vaccinated individual from Cameron County died of COVID-19 today. Cameron County Public Health reported a man in his 70s from Brownsville died of the virus. This raises the county’s COVID-19 death toll to 2,286. An additional 199 confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported today. Of the 199 new cases, 46 […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

One COVID-19-related death in Cameron County

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Public Health reported one additional COVID-19-related death today. The reported death was fully vaccinated woman in her 70s. This raises the county’s COVID-19 death toll to 2,284. The county also received an additional 452 confirmed COVID-19 cases between Saturday and today. Of the 452 new cases, 161 were […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Mission CISD to place police officers at all campuses

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Mission CISD Board of Trustees approved changes that will result in the doubling of police officers working in district schools. The district’s media release said, Hidalgo County Precinct 3 currently contracts for School Resource Officers that operate primarily at the junior high schools and high schools. With the new agreements, […]
MISSION, TX
Valley Morning Star

Valley Morning Star

Harlingen, TX
6K+
Followers
62
Post
528K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Valley Morning Star

Comments / 0

Community Policy