MADISON, Wis. -- Wisconsin outside linebacker Nick Herbigs teammates noticed something different about him as soon as he arrived on campus two years ago. The audacity that enabled him to pick a school over 4,000 miles away from his Hawaii home helped make Herbig an immediate weapon for a defense that annually ranks among the nations best. As the Badgers replace eight of their top 10 tacklers from last season, theyll have to count on Herbig for leadership.

MADISON, WI ・ 4 HOURS AGO