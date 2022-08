FREIBURG, Germany -- Vincenzo Grifo was the only one to score in a game of many chances as Freiburg edged winless Bochum 1-0 in the Bundesliga on Friday. Gerrit Holtmann twice hit the goalframe for Bochum, which was looking for its first point of the season after three defeats including a 7-0 hiding at home to Bayern Munich last weekend.

