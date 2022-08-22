Read full article on original website
Hillary Clinton was savagely beaten by Kim Kardashian in a legal knowledge quiz
Kim Kardashian has beaten former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in a legal knowledge quiz. PEOPLE reports that the reality TV star faced off with the Harvard-educated lawyer in a test all about the law. The battle of the minds and the results have been revealed in Hillary’s new...
Tattoo artist shows off freckles she inked on customer who travelled 900 miles for them
An Australian tattoo artist has gone viral on social media after she released a video of her tattooing freckles onto a customer's face. Watch the TikTok video here:. Shockingly, the client, Michaela, travelled 900 miles for the inked freckles appointment. Brisbane-based artist Daisy Lovesick revealed the freckle tattoo on her...
Victoria’s Secret CEO Addresses Viral TikTok Song
TikTok’s viral “Victoria’s Secret” video accusing the lingerie seller of “cashing in on body issues” got Martin Waters, CEO of the same-named retail giant, to speak up about the “catchy” song’s “clever” lyrics. “We agree wholeheartedly with what Jax is raising, and that’s why 18 months ago, we talked about the revolution in our brand and going in a different direction,” Waters told Wall Street analysts Thursday about the TikTok creator’s viral hit, which has racked up 40.6 million views since she posted the song to her @jaxwritessongs account on June 7 with a follow-up on June 30. He went on...
Warning over ‘killer clown’ craze returning as teens say they were stalked
Police were called after a couple of kids were stalked by a ‘creepy’ clown, prompting fears the ‘killer clown’ trend of a few years back has returned. Cops were called to Hampton Pier in Herne Bay, Kent, after a 17-year-old and his friend said they were 'creepily' followed by a clown who walked quickly behind them before crouching behind a wall out of sight.
Landlord does double take as Keanu Reeves walks into his pub
A Northamptonshire landlord was shocked to find Keanu Reeves amongst his punters. If you didn't already love Keanu, Danny Ricks, manager of the Fox and Hounds pub at Charwelton, explained that the actor is just as 'lovely' in person. The iconic actor has even been spotted elsewhere in the area,...
Parents have been warned against doing the scary ghost trend on TikTok
A new filter on TikTok is being used in a sinister way by parents. Some mums and dads are setting their camera up to show an unsettling figure of a ghost floating over their children’s shoulders while the parent leaves them alone, trapped in a room, as a creepy laugh ensues.
New Netflix documentary about John McAfee suggests he may have murdered his own father
A new Netflix documentary about John McAfee suggests the late anti-virus software tycoon may have murdered his own father. Watch the trailer here:. McAfee was best known for his antivirus software of the same name, which he created in 1987 after being employed at companies such as NASA, Xerox and Lockheed Martin, and ultimately sold to Intel.
Will's mum from The Inbetweeners still sent x-rated messages 14 years on
Will Mackenzie's mum from The Inbetweeners is still getting 'graphic' messages years after the show finished. Ah, The Inbetweeners, the defining series of our secondary school days. A lot has changed since the show wrapped in 2010, but one thing has remained the same: Belinda Stewart-Wilson (Polly Mackenzie) still holds...
People Are Sharing The Least Problematic Celebrities, And This Sure Is A Breath Of Fresh Air
"Paul Rudd is a sweetheart. If anyone hates him, it’s the pharmaceutical industry because they wish they knew his magical concoction that keeps him forever young."
Train commuter notices savage message written on passenger's hand
An Aussie man has unwittingly caused quite a stir on social media after he was spotted riding a Sydney train with 'send breakup email' written on his hand. The anonymous man was spotted on the train by radio host Emma Chow, who shared it on TikTok, along with the caption 'don’t forget to break up with her'.
Scientific re-enactment of Neanderthal voice will still absolutely crack you up
Ever wondered what a scientific re-enactment of a Neanderthal voice would sound like? Well wonder no more, 'cause it's here and it's fantastic:. When people sat down to watch BBC documentary Neanderthal: The Rebirth, they probably weren't tuning in expecting a barrel of laughs. However, one notable part of the doc stole the show, making it as entertaining as it is informative.
Harry Styles is being ripped for his accent in new movie
A new clip for the widely anticipated Don’t Worry Darling just dropped, and Harry Styles’ has already found himself on the receiving end of some hilarious jokes about his accent. You can watch the clip below:. Don’t Worry Darling is a psychological thriller set in the 1950s, it...
Nightclub bans patrons from staring at others without their consent
A Sydney nightclub is going above and beyond to make sure their venue is a safe space for patrons. In a social media post hitting out at those who have recently engaged in harassing other bar-goers, Club77 revealed they have updated their safety policy to include unwanted staring. "Thanks to...
Jonah Hill shares heartbreaking message about Kobe and his brother with viral picture
Jonah Hill's Instagram post following the death of the late professional basketball player Kobe Bryant has resurfaced on social media in recent days as the 21 Jump Street actor closed his Instagram account. Bryant died in 2020 after being involved in a fatal helicopter accident, something which also took the...
Megan Markle’s new podcast is getting savagely reviewed by British critics
Meghan Markle has finally dropped the premiere episode of her podcast, Archetypes. Two years after the Duchess of Sussex struck an exclusive AUD$30 million deal (US$21.2 million, £18 million), with Spotify, the first episode finally dropped on Tuesday (August 23). And hoo boy, it has not gone down well...
The Jellyfish Bob is the new hairstyle that is taking over the planet
A strange new haircut called the jellyfish bob appears to be the latest style trend, with even Hollywood A-lister Nicole Kidman jumping on the bandwagon. Named for its uncanny resemblance to the boneless sea creature, the style is essentially two layers of hair. The outer layer of hair is cut...
