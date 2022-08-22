ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Sourcing Journal

Victoria’s Secret CEO Addresses Viral TikTok Song

TikTok’s viral “Victoria’s Secret” video accusing the lingerie seller of “cashing in on body issues” got Martin Waters, CEO of the same-named retail giant, to speak up about the “catchy” song’s “clever” lyrics. “We agree wholeheartedly with what Jax is raising, and that’s why 18 months ago, we talked about the revolution in our brand and going in a different direction,” Waters told Wall Street analysts Thursday about the TikTok creator’s viral hit, which has racked up 40.6 million views since she posted the song to her @jaxwritessongs account on June 7 with a follow-up on June 30. He went on...
LADbible

Landlord does double take as Keanu Reeves walks into his pub

A Northamptonshire landlord was shocked to find Keanu Reeves amongst his punters. If you didn't already love Keanu, Danny Ricks, manager of the Fox and Hounds pub at Charwelton, explained that the actor is just as 'lovely' in person. The iconic actor has even been spotted elsewhere in the area,...
LADbible

Train commuter notices savage message written on passenger's hand

An Aussie man has unwittingly caused quite a stir on social media after he was spotted riding a Sydney train with 'send breakup email' written on his hand. The anonymous man was spotted on the train by radio host Emma Chow, who shared it on TikTok, along with the caption 'don’t forget to break up with her'.
LADbible

Scientific re-enactment of Neanderthal voice will still absolutely crack you up

Ever wondered what a scientific re-enactment of a Neanderthal voice would sound like? Well wonder no more, 'cause it's here and it's fantastic:. When people sat down to watch BBC documentary Neanderthal: The Rebirth, they probably weren't tuning in expecting a barrel of laughs. However, one notable part of the doc stole the show, making it as entertaining as it is informative.
LADbible

Harry Styles is being ripped for his accent in new movie

A new clip for the widely anticipated Don’t Worry Darling just dropped, and Harry Styles’ has already found himself on the receiving end of some hilarious jokes about his accent. You can watch the clip below:. Don’t Worry Darling is a psychological thriller set in the 1950s, it...
