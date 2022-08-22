Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
What is the most dangerous month to drive?McCoy & McCoy Law FirmHartford, CT
Spend The Day With Your Pup At These Dog-Friendly BeachesFlorence Carmela
Whole Foods Announces Plans For New Shoreline Location in ConnecticutTravel MavenOld Saybrook, CT
Have a Drink & Help Keep Rhinos From Going Extinct: Local Family-Owned Zoo Hosts Wine Tasting FundraiserDianna CarneyMendon, MA
Related
Eyewitness News
Suspect who escaped from Hartford courthouse arrested in East Hartford
FORECAST: An *ALERT* for storms Friday that could be strong to severe!. After a comfortably hot & bright Thursday... humidity increases tomorrow, as do our chances for storms that could be severe!. Police say body found in Derby home believed to be Jeffery Epstein associate Steven Hoffenberg. Updated: 7 hours...
Missing Southington woman found safe in Hartford
SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – A woman who was reported missing in Southington has been found safe in Hartford on Thursday. Southington police had issued a silver alert for 19-year-old Nyla Tolo after she was last seen on Saturday around 10 p.m. at her home off Mount Vernon Road in Southington. Southington police officers found Tolo […]
Eyewitness News
20-year-old man killed in Waterbury crash
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A man from Danbury was identified as the victim in a deadly crash that happened in Waterbury on Thursday night. Zachary James Carlson, 20, failed to slow down for traffic and struck the vehicle of the driver in front of him, according to state police. Troopers...
Eyewitness News
Arrest made following Hamden robbery that left victim with gunshot wound to the leg
HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - A man was arrested for his involvement in a robbery in Hamden that left a victim with a gunshot wound to the leg. Police charged 22-year-old Samuel Tate of New Haven with first-degree assault, first-degree robbery, conspiracy to commit first-degree robbery, criminal possession of a firearm, unlawful discharge of a firearm and first-degree reckless endangerment.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Eyewitness News
Police say body found in Derby home believed to be Jeffery Epstein associate Steven Hoffenberg
DERBY, Conn. (WFSB) - On Tuesday, Derby Police Officers responded to 201 Mount Pleasant Street on a requested welfare check. Upon arrival the body of a white male was found deceased and in a state where a visual identification could not be made, according to police. Police say evidence from...
Body found on shore of Burr Pond State Park in Torrington
TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – Police are investigating after a body was found on the shore of Burr Pond State Park in Torrington. Officials from the state police, Encon police unit, and fire crews reported to the scene, police said. According to officials, a female was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics. The Office of […]
Video shows shooting suspect arriving at Manchester mall, fleeing scene
Surveillance video obtained by News 8 shows the Windsor man accused of shooting a loss prevention officer arriving at The Shoppes at Buckland Hills in Manchester and fleeing the scene by bus.
Sister of loss prevention officer shot at mall in Manchester speaks out
MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — The sister of Tirso Polanco, the loss prevention officer who was shot at Buckland Hills Mall in Manchester last week told News 8 on Tuesday that her brother has been taken off a ventilator after the incident. According to the arrest warrant, last Friday, Tirso Polanco and another Loss Prevention Officer […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Eyewitness News
Man who escaped Hartford court back in police custody
EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - After escaping a Hartford Superior Court room Thursday, a suspect is back in police custody. It was not Marico Ellis’ first run in with the law. Ellis evaded police for almost 10 hours until he was finally arrested in East Hartford. According to police,...
Farmington officer injured while capturing suspect in pursuit
FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — One officer from the Farmington Police Department was injured while apprehending a suspect that led police on a pursuit on Thursday. According to police, several officers attempted to stop a suspect wanted on a felony arrest warrant around 12:30 p.m. Farmington police advised state police that the individual was in custody […]
Danbury man dies in crash involving tractor-trailer in Waterbury
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A Danbury man was killed in a crash involving a tractor-trailer on I-84 West in Waterbury Thursday night. State police said a tractor-trailer and Chevrolet Silverado were on I-84 West near exit 23 in Waterbury around 8:30 p.m. Thursday when the driver of the Silverado didn’t slow down due to traffic, […]
Eyewitness News
Manchester police searching for suspects after shots fired incident
MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - Police are searching for suspects after shots were fired in Manchester Thursday afternoon. Authorities said it happened in the area of Spruce Street and Bissell Street. Officers responded around 3:30 p.m. The suspects fled on foot, police said. Nobody was injured in the incident. Stay with...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Eyewitness News
Farmington police officer injured while apprehending suspect
FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) – A Farmington police officer was taken to the hospital after a suspect pursuit Thursday afternoon. Authorities said the suspect is in custody. A portion of Route 4 was closed because of the chase but has since reopened. Police said there was an arrest warrant out...
Groton fire leaves one displaced, mobile home inhabitable: PD
GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A fire in Groton left one person displaced and a mobile home inhabitable, police said. The Groton Town Police Department, as well as fire personnel from the Old Mystic, Mystic, and Poquonnock Bridge Fire Departments, responded to a structure fire on High Street around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday. A neighbor witnessed smoke […]
Bristol Press
Southington woman with developmental disabilities, who had been missing since Saturday, found in Hartford
SOUTHINGTON – A Southington woman with developmental disabilities who went missing over the weekend has been found. Police on Thursday said 19-year-old Nyla Tolo was found in Hartford, where she was found by Southington officers. “Our officers, her family and Hartford police are currently with her,” Southington Lt. Keith...
Eyewitness News
Medical examiner confirms identity of dead man as Epstein mentor
DERBY, CT (WFSB) - A man whose body was found in an apartment in Derby was positively identified as a former associate of Jeffrey Epstein. The Derby Police Department said on Friday morning that the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner confirmed that the man was Steven Hoffenberg, a mentor to Epstein.
Register Citizen
New Haven police board fires cop who lied about traffic stop
NEW HAVEN — Police Commissioner Michael Lawlor spoke for the board Thursday after it unanimously agreed to terminate the deputy commander at the police training academy, stating that a major obligation of officers is to always be truthful. Police Chief Karl Jacobson had recommended Sgt. Shayna Kendall be let...
Eyewitness News
Pooch Plunge held in West Hartford
WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The Beachland Park Pool in West Hartford is closing down for the season but will stay open for one final day. The community is invited to bring their dogs to the park for a pooch plunge. The pups-only pool party goes until 6:45 p.m. Wednesday.
Register Citizen
Racial slur at Enfield student sheds light on racism in mostly white town
ENFIELD — A Black member of the Enfield High School football team approached a local home on Aug. 13 hoping to sell raffle tickets to raise funds for the upcoming season. He made many stops along the way, but his encounter at this house was much different with a resident calling the 14-year-old student a racial slur, Enfield police said.
Comments / 0