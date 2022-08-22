Read full article on original website
Russian Soldier Recently Reveals He Wrapped Himself in Trash to Keep Warm, And Says The War is Destroying Peaceful Lives
The first Russian soldier to publicly criticize Russia's invasion of Ukraine is a 33-year-old member of the 56th air assault regiment. His regiment was deployed to capture Mykolaiv. Despite the public reasoning presented by Russia, the paratrooper states that Russia is rife with corruption, with little explanation being provided to troops before moving them to the front lines. [i]
‘What game is he playing?’: Lachlan Murdoch, Trump’s election lies and the legal fight against a small Australian website
Rupert Murdoch, so the aphorism goes, doesn’t sue. But his eldest son, it appears, is cut from different cloth. Lachlan Murdoch is headed to Sydney’s federal court, launching a defamation action this week over a news article, not involving his considerable Australian media empire, but instead Fox News’s reportage of the febrile denouement to the Trump presidency and the January 6 insurrectionist storm of the US Capitol.
