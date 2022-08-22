ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Purdue football team launches 'NIL Club' website for subscribers

By ANDY CRAIG Sports Editor
 7 days ago
Purdue football team members uploaded screenshots of the West Lafayette NIL Club player statement to Twitter on Monday.  SCREENSHOT

Several Purdue football players posted the same tweet Sunday night saying “BIG NIL news” that involved the whole team was dropping Monday.

The team announced the West Lafayette NIL Club Monday afternoon in a letter posted to their Twitter accounts signed “Purdue Football Players.” Many also retweeted a post from the newly created West Lafayette NIL Club account.

The club is an online platform that gives subscribed fans access to players and game content, like a community message board, meet-and-greets, player-created content and film breakdowns, the letter reads.

“If you’re a fan looking to support the team,” it said, “this is how you can do it.”

Adam Kuffner, Purdue football’s director of strategic communications, said Monday that the team launched the website separately from the university.

The players partnered with YOKE to launch the website. YOKE is “a complete membership platform that provides business tools for athletes to launch a paywalled community,” according its website.

YOKE’s website says it provides the software for creating “player-led communities.” Its goal is to provide fair compensation to athletes for their name, image and likeness, the website says.

Players who actively provide content will split profits evenly from the venture, according to the WLNC's website.

The club had 16 active members and had raised $315 in monthly commitments as of Monday at 5 p.m., according to the website.

The minimum amount required to become a WLNC member is five dollars per month. This provides subscribers with “exclusive player content” and “digital events with players.”

The website specifically mentions that “there is no maximum amount” fans can contribute per month, however there are incentives for pledging certain dollar amounts.”

If an individual chooses to provide $25 per month, they will receive a Drew Brees jersey. If a fan chooses the $100 option, they will receive a steak dinner with unspecified players.

According to an Intercom customer service agent, “you can change or cancel your subscription at any time unless you are hoping to get the jersey for $25 per month. The limit for that is to commit for two months.”

Comments / 0

