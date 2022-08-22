Read full article on original website
SoCal to see some morning fog, afternoon sunshine Friday
Southern California will see some morning fog on Friday, with a slim chance of thunderstorms in the mountain and desert communities.
kyma.com
Desert flooding damages Los Angeles to Phoenix highway
DESERT CENTER, Calif. (AP) — The main highway from Los Angeles to Phoenix was damaged by a flash flood that washed out part of the road through the Southern California desert in the latest bout of punishing monsoonal thunderstorms that have hit the region this month. The latest round...
tourcounsel.com
Do you know Zuma Beach in California?
Zuma Beach is a county beach located in Malibu, California. It is one of the longest and most popular beaches in Los Angeles, especially known for its long stretch of sand and for being an ideal place to surf. It consistently makes lists of the best beaches in Los Angeles for its excellent crystal clear waters. Zuma Beach is protected by the Los Angeles County Fire Department, with fourteen towers along the sands that extend along the coast, and offices located in the center of the beach.
Salton Sea water managers await toxic algae bloom test results as drought intensifies problem
As of today, it’s not clear if there’s a cause for concern over any toxic algae blooms at the Salton Sea. The California State Water Resources Control Board has yet to release test results from samples submitted by Imperial County Environmental Health officials this week. The state works with Riverside and Imperial counties to manage The post Salton Sea water managers await toxic algae bloom test results as drought intensifies problem appeared first on KESQ.
California Officials Investigating After Ducks Found Without Beaks
Another duck in Southern California was found with its beak removed in Fountain Valley’s Mile Square Regional Park. This makes three total ducks found in this condition. Wildlife rescue officials believe the removal was intentionally done by human hands. Unfortunately, the ducks were unable to eat and had to be euthanized.
WATCH: Violent Flood Waters Split Open California Freeway
The road is entirely broken in half.
Californian water agency sounds alarm on drought crisis
Celebrities including Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, Kevin Hart and Sylvester Stallone have been served with notices for exceeding their monthly water budgets at least four times, according to officials in California. Driving the news: They're among more than 1,600 people who have exceeded their water budgets by 150% as the...
Is Catalina Island worth spending a weekend?
Catalina Island is a hidden gem and popular vacation spot for California residents and this tropical paradise is located just 60 minutes off the California coast. Now, this island has had a very long and interesting history with the first inhabitants dating back to 7000 B.C. Over the years, ownership of the island has changed hands numerous times. Nowadays, you see a vast Spanish influence throughout the island, and this first started after it was claimed by Spain in 1572.
coloradoboulevard.net
A Larger Vision To Connect Los Angeles to Las Vegas Is Shaping Up
LOS ANGELES – ColoradoBoulevard.net:. The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority Board today unanimously approved its membership in a new Joint Powers Authority to help deliver the High Desert Multipurpose Corridor Project. By News Desk. Concluding a months-long effort led by Supervisor Kathryn Barger. the new High Desert Corridor...
Doorbell cam captures large mountain lion roaming Hollywood Hills neighborhood
Hollywood Hills residents spotted an A-list celebrity Thursday morning, but it wasn’t George Clooney or Beyoncé. Instead, it was a full-grown mountain lion, most likely P-22, aka. “L.A.’s most famous feline.” The puma, who resides mostly in the Griffith Park area and is believed to be about 12 years old, was caught on a doorbell […]
Celebrities and Excessive Water Use: How Income Disparity Is Magnifying California’s Drought Crisis
The ongoing climate crisis is a global, multidirectional one: forests are burning, sea levels are rising, temperatures and weather conditions are extreme. Zooming in on California — Los Angeles and surrounding Southern California regions in particular — years of historically severe drought conditions have created growing challenges with water insecurity. And though environmental concerns affect everyone, income inequality is another crisis complicating the climate conversation, as many high-income celebrities are recently coming under fire for charting private jets for flights lasting only 20 minutes or less (resulting in concerning amounts of carbon dioxide emissions) and reckless water waste.More from The...
10 Freeway closure: Lanes expected to fully reopen Monday
Caltrans crews have been busy Thursday repairing the section of the Interstate 10 that collapsed from a thunderstorm that brought pounding rain and flash floods to eastern Riverside County.
hbsdealer.com
A big day at Ganahl Lumber
The California prodealer, along with the NLBMDA and WCLBMA, host California Congresswoman Michelle Steel. Southern California prodealer Ganahl Lumber recently hosted Congresswoman Michelle Steel (R- California) to tour its lumberyard operations and hardware store in Costa Mesa. During the Aug. 17 visit, the Congresswoman and Ganahl representatives were joined by...
L.A. County announces first human cases of West Nile virus
Los Angeles County health officials today confirmed the county’s first human cases of West Nile virus this year, saying six cases have been identified since late July.
foxla.com
Flash flooding washes out eastbound 10 Freeway near AZ-CA border in Riverside County
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - Thousands of travelers and truck drivers bound for Arizona are being rerouted after raging floodwaters washed out a section of the eastbound 10 Freeway in Riverside County near the Arizona-California border. Caltrans shared photos of the washout on social media that showed a huge piece of...
Inland Empire mountains, deserts could see monsoon thunderstorms tonight
A flood watch has been issued for much of the Inland Empire, which could see monsoonal thunderstorms as soon as Wednesday night.The chance of monsoonal thunderstorms peaks Wednesday and Thursday, particularly for the mountains and the deserts.The Flood Watch goes into effect at noon for the mountains of San Bernardino and Riverside County, the Apple and Lucerne valleys, Wrightwood, and the Coachella Valley. In the event of excessive rainfall, the areas under watch could lead to flash flooding and rivers, creeks, and streams swell from excessive runoff.The storm could also bring frequent lightning and gusty winds.The rainfall may also cause mud and debris flows in areas recently scorched by the Apple and El Dorado fires.
Northern areas of LA County bake in record-breaking heat
Temperatures were sweltering in northern Los Angeles County Tuesday as record-breaking temperatures prompted excessive heat warnings.The National Weather Service said, "A persistent ridge of high pressure aloft over the region will result in very warm to hot temperatures from the valleys and inland through Tuesday with some cooling on Wednesday."Lancaster reached 109 degrees breaking its 1945 record of 107. In Palmdale, the high reached 107 breaking the record of 106 in 1964. Sandberg reached a high of 98, breaking the 1991 record of 96 degrees.An excessive heat warning was issued for the Antelope Valley from 9 a.m. until 10 p.m.Meanwhile, in the Santa Clarita Valley and Los Angeles County mountains, a heat advisory will be in effect until 10 p.m. The NWS is advising people to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances, the weather service said.A "slight cooling" is expected by this weekend.
Parts Of LA County Are Under An Excessive Heat Watch. We Have Tips On Staying Safe
According to the National Weather Service, triple-digit temperatures are in the forecast for the Antelope Valley, with Lancaster and Palmdale expected to reach 109 degrees.
This is the Best Pizza Place in California
When it comes to the best in California, this pizza place in Los Angeles came out on top. A unique pizza place in Los Angeles with delicious fusion pizzas. (Los Angeles, CA) - Let's face it — pizza is really a blank canvas in the art of food.
idesignarch.com
Contemporary Oceanfront Private Oasis with Courtyard
Perched on a cliffside at Cameo Shores Estate in Corona Del Mar, Newport Beach, California, this architecturally stunning coastal luxury home offers panoramic views of the Pacific Ocean. The 7,000 sq. ft. contemporary home is designed by William Guidero Planning and Design. At the center of the home is a...
