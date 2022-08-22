Students and teachers with one of the state's largest school districts are heading back to the classroom on Wednesday for the first day of school. Broken Arrow Schools says it ended last school year with nearly 100 job openings, the district will start this year with some of those jobs still open. The district says they're also short about eight bus drivers to begin the new year. Anyone interested in these opportunities is encouraged to apply on the district's website.

