Tulsa-Native Professional Boxer Helps Fight Bullying
A professional boxer and Tulsa native who is fighting this weekend is helping to fight bullying. Jeremiah Milton spoke with Charles Page High School's football team about looking out for each other and those who are being picked on. "It's very inspiring man you know, because I'm looking at them...
Inside Look At The New OKPOP Museum In Downtown Tulsa
Major progress is underway in The Oklahoma Museum of Popular Culture -- a building designed to focus the world’s attention on Oklahoma. The site will pay tribute to Oklahoma artists in the downtown Tulsa Arts District and the impact they’ve made across the globe. It will also honor...
Osage SkyNews 6 Captures Kids Playing With Foam At Broken Arrow Daycare
You never know what you're going to see when flying in Osage SkyNews 6. Our crew was heading back to the airport when they saw some people having fun with bubbles at a daycare in Broken Arrow. Several kids were outside playing with a machine that creates so much foam...
Tulsa Man Receives Key To City For Protecting Bus Driver From Assault
A Tulsa man received a key to the city after protecting a bus driver from an assault. Gary Brooks was working near East Admiral and Mingo when he noticed a Tulsa Transit bus hit a pole on August 13. Brooks walked across the street to see if anyone needed help...
Bixby, Owasso Open High School Football Season At TU Stadium
TULSA, Okla. - The matchup between Bixby and Owasso opened the high school football season Thursday night. Jonathan Huskey joined us live from TU's Chapman Stadium with more.
Back-To-School: Broken Arrow Students Return To Class
Students and teachers with one of the state's largest school districts are heading back to the classroom on Wednesday for the first day of school. Broken Arrow Schools says it ended last school year with nearly 100 job openings, the district will start this year with some of those jobs still open. The district says they're also short about eight bus drivers to begin the new year. Anyone interested in these opportunities is encouraged to apply on the district's website.
2 Arrested After Tulsa Police Helicopter Spots Break-in Attempt
The Tulsa Police helicopter helped officers catch and arrest two people early Friday morning. Police said officers in the chopper spotted a woman near 81st and Mingo involved in car break-ins. They followed her car to 71st street and officers on the ground pulled the car over. Police arrested the woman for car burglary and a man who was with her for having a gun as a convicted felon.
Man Carjacked At Gunpoint At Tulsa Apartment Complex
Tulsa Police are looking for the people responsible for carjacking a man at gunpoint early Thursday morning. Officers say it's possible that two people were involved in the alleged crime. According to police, officers were called to the scene near 71st and Mingo around 1 a.m. on Thursday morning. Police...
Gas, Power Lines Cut In Collinsville; City, ONG Crews Working On Repairs
COLLINSVILLE, Okla. - Power and gas utility lines have been struck by contractors near the Prairie View Addition in Collinsville according to the City. Officials say the residents are without electricity and gas until at least 5 p.m. on Friday. They say Collinsville Energy and Oklahoma Natural Gas crews are working to resolve the outage.
2 Injured After Overnight Crash Along Highway 75
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) says two men are hurt after a crash along Highway 75 in Tulsa. According to OHP, the crash happened near West 17th and Highway 75. Troopers say one of the men was driving recklessly and crashed into the back of another car, pinning that driver inside.
Gas Leak Forces Owasso Road Closure On Garnett
The City of Owasso said Garnett Road is closed from E. 96th Street N. to the entrance of the Smith Farm Market at N. 121st E. Avenue near Academy after a gas line was hit. Authorities said that Oklahoma Natural Gas (ONG) estimated the road to be closed from five to six hours as crews work to repair the site.
Authorities Respond To Double Shooting In Okmulgee County
Authorities are on the scene of a double shooting in Okmulgee County near North 248 Rd on Tuesday. A man and a woman with gunshot wounds were transported to Tulsa hospitals, deputies said. Deputies have expanded the crime scene and are investigating. This is a developing story.
Cold Case: The Murder Of Frederick Wilson
On April 22, 2008, Frederick Wilson and his girlfriend were at home in western Tulsa County when two masked men burst into their house, robbed them, tied them up, and then shot and killed Wilson. More than 14 years later his killers have still never been found. That's why we're...
Tulsa Voters Reelect 5 City Councilors, 3 Head To Runoff
For the first time in more than a decade, all nine Tulsa City Council seats were up for a vote on Tuesday night. Tulsans voted to keep a majority of the council as it is. There will be at least one new face serving District 4. Laura Bellis won that seat.
Investigation Underway After Woman Robbed At Gunpoint In Tulsa
An investigation is underway after Tulsa Police say someone pulled a gun on a woman and stole her mom's car on Tuesday night. According to police, it happened just before midnight near 61st and Mingo. Officers say a juvenile who was wearing a mask pulled out a handgun and demanded...
Checotah Police Capture Suspect Related To PCSO Deputy Death, School Lockdowns
Update 8/24/2022 2:20 p.m.: Checotah Police captured and arrested a man who Pawnee County investigators wanted to question about a deputy's suspicious death. Investigators searched for John Crotts, who was last seen a week ago in McAlester and has been sought by authorities for three weeks. On Wednesday, multiple schools...
Mannford Traffic Police Seize 102-Pounds Of Marijuana In Traffic Stop Bust
Mannford Police Officers made a big marijuana bust this week, taking more than 100 pounds of illegal marijuana off the streets. Mannford's police chief tells me he believes the suspects picked up the drugs in Yale and were headed to Little Rock, Arkansas where they live. Police say it started as a traffic stop after Officer Joshua Caudle spotted a car without a working taillight driving on Highway 51 just after 1 o’clock Thursday morning and stopped the car in Mannford near 289th West Avenue.
Skiatook Voters Decide Against 1 Cent Sales Tax Meant For Improvements For First Responders
Skiatook voters narrowly struck down a one-cent sales tax that would have brought improvements for first responders. The decision came within 61 votes; 599 voted against the sales tax while 538 voted in its favor. Both the police and fire chiefs said the voters have spoken, and they're going to...
1 Dead, 3 Others Injured After Crash Near Inola
A man is dead and three others are injured after a crash on Highway 412 near Inola. Osage SkyNews Pilot Dustin Stone took us to the scene.
1 Dead After Multi-Car Crash On Highway 412 Near Inola
Emergency Crews were on the scene of a fatal crash involving several vehicles near the intersection of Highway 412 and Highway 88, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol. OHP Troopers say one person died in the crash that involved three cars, three others were sent to the hospital. Crews closed westbound...
