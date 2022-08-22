ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

news9.com

Tulsa-Native Professional Boxer Helps Fight Bullying

A professional boxer and Tulsa native who is fighting this weekend is helping to fight bullying. Jeremiah Milton spoke with Charles Page High School's football team about looking out for each other and those who are being picked on. "It's very inspiring man you know, because I'm looking at them...
news9.com

Inside Look At The New OKPOP Museum In Downtown Tulsa

Major progress is underway in The Oklahoma Museum of Popular Culture -- a building designed to focus the world’s attention on Oklahoma. The site will pay tribute to Oklahoma artists in the downtown Tulsa Arts District and the impact they’ve made across the globe. It will also honor...
news9.com

Back-To-School: Broken Arrow Students Return To Class

Students and teachers with one of the state's largest school districts are heading back to the classroom on Wednesday for the first day of school. Broken Arrow Schools says it ended last school year with nearly 100 job openings, the district will start this year with some of those jobs still open. The district says they're also short about eight bus drivers to begin the new year. Anyone interested in these opportunities is encouraged to apply on the district's website.
news9.com

2 Arrested After Tulsa Police Helicopter Spots Break-in Attempt

The Tulsa Police helicopter helped officers catch and arrest two people early Friday morning. Police said officers in the chopper spotted a woman near 81st and Mingo involved in car break-ins. They followed her car to 71st street and officers on the ground pulled the car over. Police arrested the woman for car burglary and a man who was with her for having a gun as a convicted felon.
news9.com

Man Carjacked At Gunpoint At Tulsa Apartment Complex

Tulsa Police are looking for the people responsible for carjacking a man at gunpoint early Thursday morning. Officers say it's possible that two people were involved in the alleged crime. According to police, officers were called to the scene near 71st and Mingo around 1 a.m. on Thursday morning. Police...
news9.com

Gas, Power Lines Cut In Collinsville; City, ONG Crews Working On Repairs

COLLINSVILLE, Okla. - Power and gas utility lines have been struck by contractors near the Prairie View Addition in Collinsville according to the City. Officials say the residents are without electricity and gas until at least 5 p.m. on Friday. They say Collinsville Energy and Oklahoma Natural Gas crews are working to resolve the outage.
news9.com

2 Injured After Overnight Crash Along Highway 75

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) says two men are hurt after a crash along Highway 75 in Tulsa. According to OHP, the crash happened near West 17th and Highway 75. Troopers say one of the men was driving recklessly and crashed into the back of another car, pinning that driver inside.
news9.com

Gas Leak Forces Owasso Road Closure On Garnett

The City of Owasso said Garnett Road is closed from E. 96th Street N. to the entrance of the Smith Farm Market at N. 121st E. Avenue near Academy after a gas line was hit. Authorities said that Oklahoma Natural Gas (ONG) estimated the road to be closed from five to six hours as crews work to repair the site.
news9.com

Authorities Respond To Double Shooting In Okmulgee County

Authorities are on the scene of a double shooting in Okmulgee County near North 248 Rd on Tuesday. A man and a woman with gunshot wounds were transported to Tulsa hospitals, deputies said. Deputies have expanded the crime scene and are investigating. This is a developing story.
news9.com

Cold Case: The Murder Of Frederick Wilson

On April 22, 2008, Frederick Wilson and his girlfriend were at home in western Tulsa County when two masked men burst into their house, robbed them, tied them up, and then shot and killed Wilson. More than 14 years later his killers have still never been found. That's why we're...
news9.com

Tulsa Voters Reelect 5 City Councilors, 3 Head To Runoff

For the first time in more than a decade, all nine Tulsa City Council seats were up for a vote on Tuesday night. Tulsans voted to keep a majority of the council as it is. There will be at least one new face serving District 4. Laura Bellis won that seat.
news9.com

Investigation Underway After Woman Robbed At Gunpoint In Tulsa

An investigation is underway after Tulsa Police say someone pulled a gun on a woman and stole her mom's car on Tuesday night. According to police, it happened just before midnight near 61st and Mingo. Officers say a juvenile who was wearing a mask pulled out a handgun and demanded...
news9.com

Checotah Police Capture Suspect Related To PCSO Deputy Death, School Lockdowns

Update 8/24/2022 2:20 p.m.: Checotah Police captured and arrested a man who Pawnee County investigators wanted to question about a deputy's suspicious death. Investigators searched for John Crotts, who was last seen a week ago in McAlester and has been sought by authorities for three weeks. On Wednesday, multiple schools...
news9.com

Mannford Traffic Police Seize 102-Pounds Of Marijuana In Traffic Stop Bust

Mannford Police Officers made a big marijuana bust this week, taking more than 100 pounds of illegal marijuana off the streets. Mannford's police chief tells me he believes the suspects picked up the drugs in Yale and were headed to Little Rock, Arkansas where they live. Police say it started as a traffic stop after Officer Joshua Caudle spotted a car without a working taillight driving on Highway 51 just after 1 o’clock Thursday morning and stopped the car in Mannford near 289th West Avenue.
news9.com

1 Dead After Multi-Car Crash On Highway 412 Near Inola

Emergency Crews were on the scene of a fatal crash involving several vehicles near the intersection of Highway 412 and Highway 88, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol. OHP Troopers say one person died in the crash that involved three cars, three others were sent to the hospital. Crews closed westbound...
