Man arrested with meth at Family Express

By JOE DUHOWNIK Criminal Justice Editor
 4 days ago
Exponent File Photo

A West Lafayette man was arrested with a bag of methamphetamine at the Family Express car wash on Northwestern Avenue.

Police were called to the car wash Sunday afternoon regarding a possible impaired driver, West Lafayette Police Capt. Adam Ferguson said. Officers found Ryan Jacob Lucas, 27, pulling out of the car wash and saw a small bag of meth as he and the passengers were trying to conceal it and other items, Ferguson said. The officer also found other “suspected controlled substances, in pill form.”

Lucas reportedly admitted that the substance was meth – Ferguson said the bag contained about eight grams. He was arrested on preliminary charges of dealing methamphetamine, possession of more than five but less than 10 grams of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.

He was booked into the Tippecanoe County Jail at 3:49 p.m. and is held on a $1,000 bond.

Ferguson said while there’s no defined quantity to constitute a dealing charge, certain amounts of some drugs are “simply larger than a personal use quantity” and particular circumstances of each incident may indicate whether a person is dealing.

Editor's note: An earlier version of this story referenced the wrong Family Express location.

