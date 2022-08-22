ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Comments / 0

Related
NASDAQ

Is Most-Watched Stock Spotify Technology (SPOT) Worth Betting on Now?

Spotify (SPOT) has been one of the most searched-for stocks on Zacks.com lately. So, you might want to look at some of the facts that could shape the stock's performance in the near term. Shares of this music-streaming service operator have returned -0.9% over the past month versus the Zacks...
STOCKS
NASDAQ

Dynagas LNG (DLNG) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Dynagas LNG (DLNG) closed at $3.95, marking no change from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 3.37%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 3.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.01%. Coming into today, shares of the gas shipping company...
INDUSTRY
NASDAQ

Will ViaSat (VSAT) Gain on Rising Earnings Estimates?

ViaSat (VSAT) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given a notable revision in the company's earnings estimates. While the stock has been gaining lately, the trend might continue since its earnings outlook is still improving. The upward trend in estimate revisions for this provider of satellite and wireless...
STOCKS
NASDAQ

W.R. Berkley (WRB) Stock Moves -1.39%: What You Should Know

W.R. Berkley (WRB) closed at $66.54 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.39% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 3.37% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 3.03%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%. Coming into today, shares...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dada#Afya Limited#Zacks Investment Research#Business Markets Analysis#Linus Business#Zm#Afya#Migi#Palo Alto Networks Inc#Panw#Nordson Corporation
NASDAQ

Can Scorpio Tankers (STNG) Run Higher on Rising Earnings Estimates?

Scorpio Tankers (STNG) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given a notable revision in the company's earnings estimates. While the stock has been gaining lately, the trend might continue since its earnings outlook is still improving. The upward trend in estimate revisions for this shipping company reflects growing...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
NASDAQ

Reasons to Retain Stericycle (SRCL) Stock in Your Portfolio

Stericycle, Inc. SRCL stock has had an impressive run over the past month. The company returned 15.6%, which compared favorably with the 12.2% rise in the industry it belongs to and the Zacks S&P 500 composite’s 5.8% growth. The company has an expected long-term earnings per share (three to five years) growth rate of 8%.
STOCKS
NASDAQ

Will Harte-Hanks (HHS) Gain on Rising Earnings Estimates?

Harte-Hanks (HHS) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given a notable revision in the company's earnings estimates. While the stock has been gaining lately, the trend might continue since its earnings outlook is still improving. Analysts' growing optimism on the earnings prospects of this marketing company is driving...
STOCKS
NASDAQ

Daily Dividend Report: MO, NRIM, NXPI, SYY, EIX

Altria Group (MO) voted to increase our regular quarterly dividend by 4.4% to $0.94 per share versus the previous rate of $0.90 per share. The quarterly dividend is payable on October 11, 2022 to shareholders of record as of September 15, 2022. The ex-dividend date is September 14, 2022. Northrim...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NASDAQ

OKTA Gears Up to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Okta, Inc. OKTA is set to report second-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Aug 31. For the fiscal second quarter, Okta anticipates a non-GAAP net loss in the range of 32-31 cents per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for loss has remained steady at 30 cents per share over the past 30 days.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
NASDAQ

American Woodmark Q1 Preview: Can Shares Find New Life?

The Zacks Consumer Discretionary Sector has been hit harder than most in 2022, down nearly 30%. Even over the last month, the sector’s 2.3% gain has lagged behind the S&P 500. Facing record-high inflation, consumers have heavily pulled back their spending on non-essential items. One company residing in the...
MARKETS
NASDAQ

Valero Energy (VLO) Stock Moves -1.2%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Valero Energy (VLO) closed at $121.88, marking a -1.2% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 3.37% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 3.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%. Coming into today, shares of the oil...
STOCKS
NASDAQ

What Makes W.W. Grainger (GWW) a New Buy Stock

W.W. Grainger (GWW) could be a solid choice for investors given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This upgrade primarily reflects an upward trend in earnings estimates, which is one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. The Zacks rating relies solely on a company's changing...
STOCKS
NASDAQ

VMware (VMW) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y

VMware’s VMW second-quarter fiscal 2023 non-GAAP earnings of $1.64 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.86%. However, the same declined 6% year over year. Revenues of $3.34 billion beat the consensus mark by 0.78% and improved 6% on a year-over-year basis. While the top line benefited from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
NASDAQ

21Vianet (VNET) Moves 5.4% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

21Vianet (VNET) shares ended the last trading session 5.4% higher at $5.06. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 7.7% loss over the past four weeks. The upswing in share price is attributed to...
STOCKS
NASDAQ

Will Chubb (CB) Gain on Rising Earnings Estimates?

Chubb (CB) could be a solid choice for investors given the company's remarkably improving earnings outlook. While the stock has been a strong performer lately, this trend might continue since analysts are still raising their earnings estimates for the company. The rising trend in estimate revisions, which is a result...
STOCKS
NASDAQ

DOMO's Loss Narrows in Q2, Revenues Fall Shy of Estimates

Domo DOMO reported a second-quarter fiscal 2023 non-GAAP loss of 26 cents per share, comparing favorably with the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 33 cents. Domo reported a loss of 30 cents in the year-ago fiscal quarter. Revenues of $75.5 million missed the consensus mark by 1.08%. However,...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
NASDAQ

Friday's ETF Movers: RYT, ARKG

In trading on Friday, the Invesco S&P 500— Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Salesforce (CRM), up about 0.1% and shares of Roper Technologies (ROP), trading flat on the day.
STOCKS
NASDAQ

3 Reasons Growth Investors Will Love Global Ship Lease (GSL)

Growth investors focus on stocks that are seeing above-average financial growth, as this feature helps these securities garner the market's attention and deliver solid returns. But finding a great growth stock is not easy at all. In addition to volatility, these stocks carry above-average risk by their very nature. Also,...
STOCKS
NASDAQ

Why The First Bancshares (FBMS) is a Top Dividend Stock for Your Portfolio

All investors love getting big returns from their portfolio, whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities. However, when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments. Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other...
HATTIESBURG, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy