CNBC

Options Action: Tesla's stock split

Optimize Advisors' Mike Khouw on how Tesla's stock split affects options holdings. With CNBC's Courtney Reagan and the Fast Money traders, Guy Adami, Tim Seymour, Dan Nathan and Karen Finerman.
CNBC

The Fed almost has to overdo it, says Odyssey's Jason Snipe

Parsing concern the Fed will do too much. With CNBC's Scott Wapner and the 'Halftime Report' traders, Short Hills Capital's Steve Weiss, Cerity's Jim Lebenthal, Sand Hill Global Advisors' Brenda Vingiello, Ritholtz Wealth Management's Josh Brown and Odyssey Capital Advisors' Jason Snipe.
CNBC

Watch CNBC's full interview with Momentum Advisors' Allan Boomer

Watch now VIDEO06:21 Watch CNBC's full interview with UBS's Art Cashin 3 hours ago watch now VIDEO07:12 Independent Solutions' Paul Meeks breaks down buying opportunities in tech sector 6 hours ago watch now VIDEO02:16 Forget Nvidia. Fund manager Paul Meeks reveals the chip stocks he would buy.
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Snowflake, Nvidia, Salesforce and more

Check out the companies making headlines in after hours trading. Nvidia – Nvidia slipped 2.5% after quarterly earnings missed Wall Street expectations on the top and bottom line. Nvidia brought in adjusted earnings per share of 51 cents versus expectations of $1.26. Revenue was $6.7 billion where analysts expected $8.10 billion, according to Refinitiv.
CNBC

Fund manager names 2 stocks to navigate 'higher for longer' inflation

As the market looks to Fed chair Jerome Powell's speech at Jackson Hole on Friday, it is clear that inflation is back on the minds of investors once again. "We believe inflation will stay higher for longer and rates will be higher than expected.. inflation won't be easily tamed," fund manager Jordan Cvetanovski said. He names 2 stocks he likes to navigate the persistent inflation.
CNBC

Tesla stock set for 3-for-1 split after market close

Tesla shares will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on Thursday. Shareholders voted to approve the 3-for-1 Tesla stock split at the company's annual meeting in early August. When Tesla first proposed the new stock split, it said the move was primarily intended to help the company "offer every employee...
CNBC

Powell's 'hawkish' Jackson Hole speech hammers the markets

Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech at Jackson Hole hits the markets and the traders explain why. With CNBC's Scott Wapner and the 'Halftime Report' traders, Short Hills Capital's Steve Weiss, Cerity's Jim Lebenthal, Sand Hill Global Advisors' Brenda Vingiello, Ritholtz Wealth Management's Josh Brown and Odyssey Capital Advisors' Jason Snipe.
CNBC

Jim Cramer expects the June market lows to hold and mark the bottom

CNBC's Jim Cramer said Wednesday he believes the bear market bottom is in. The "Mad Money" host said he believes Wall Street's lows in June will be a durable floor for stocks. CNBC's Jim Cramer said Wednesday he believes the bear market bottom is in, suggesting Wall Street's June lows will prove to be durable floor for stocks.
CNBC

Cramer's lightning round: There's really no reason to recommend Snap here

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals: "Very interesting company. Does weight loss, but I've got a company that does weight loss and a lot of other things and it's called Eli Lilly. It is owned by my Charitable Trust, and we talk about it a lot with the Investing Club."
