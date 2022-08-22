ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson, IA

Comments / 0

Related
theperrynews.com

Mike Walzer of Sheldahl

Michael “Mike” Walzer, 64, of Sheldahl passed away Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, at his home in Sheldahl, Iowa. Funeral services will be held Thursday, Sept. 1 at 1:30 p.m. at the Carris Family Funeral Home and Cremation Care in Perry. Burial will be in the Violet Hill Cemetery in Perry, Iowa.
SHELDAHL, IA
theperrynews.com

Everett Van Pelt of Perry

Funeral services are pending for Everett Van Pelt, 91, of Perry. Everett passed away Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, at Mercy One Hospice Care in Johnston, Iowa. Murdock Funeral Home in Perry is in charge of arrangements.
PERRY, IA
theperrynews.com

Denise Dawn Johnston of Rippey

Denise Dawn Johnston was born in Perry, Iowa on Nov. 10, 1955, and she passed peacefully in her home in Rippey surrounded by family on Aug. 22, 2022. Denise was an over-the-road truck driver with her husband, Ken, for 38 years. She loved animals, playing cards and Yahtzee with friends...
RIPPEY, IA
theperrynews.com

PHS swim team opens season against Algona Thursday

The Perry High School swim team will open their season Thursday night at the McCreary Community Building by hosting the Algona High School swim team. The races start at 6:30 p.m., and workers need to check-in at 6 p.m. Swim team coach Jean Dowd, starting her 23rd year with the...
ALGONA, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Linden, IA
State
Texas State
City
Bayard, IA
State
Iowa State
Iowa State
Iowa Obituaries
Jefferson, IA
Obituaries
State
Arizona State
City
Washington, IA
State
Virginia State
City
Jefferson, IA
State
Washington State
theperrynews.com

Open house planned for retiring Dallas County Sheriff Chad Leonard

After five elections and almost 16 years as Dallas County Sheriff, after 28 years in law enforcement and four years of service in the U.S. Marine Corps, Sheriff Chad Leonard announced Tuesday his retirement effective Aug. 31. The staff of the sheriff’s office will show their appreciation to Leonard by...
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
theperrynews.com

Blonde sisters Jayde, Phoebe answer Laura’s Quick Questions

Sisters Jayde Stewart Fellom and Phoebe Stewart are the owners of Perry’s newest downtown store—Blonde Sisters Boutique. They grew up in Perry and are two of six siblings split evenly between girls and boys. Both have furry kids—Jayde has Shanel, a chow chow, Ava, a shiba inu, and Sidney, a silky terrier. Phoebe has Bubba, a Chihuahua.
PERRY, IA
theperrynews.com

Waukee man allegedly pushes Adel woman into refrigerator

A Waukee man was charged with assault Tuesday after he allegedly pushed an Adel woman and caused her to strike her head against a refrigerator. Jesse Jon Johnson, 39, of 445 Ashworth Dr., Waukee, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault. The incident began about 6 p.m. Tuesday in the...
WAUKEE, IA
theperrynews.com

Panthers stumble in first net action

PANORA, IA — Visiting West Central Valley ruined the season opener for Panorama volleyball Tuesday with a 3-0 victory in WCC action. The Wildcats won with scores of 25-15, 25-23 and of 25-16. Jaidyn Sellers led the Panthers with six kills, with Cayden Iredale adding four, Keira Simmons three...
PANORA, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hastings Funeral Home
theperrynews.com

Dallas County Sheriff’s Report August 26

To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Zackary Babcock of Urbandale was traveling in the 33000 block of Zook Spur Place when he lost control on a curve, and his vehicle entered the ditch and overturned. No injuries were reported. Damage was estimated at $15,000. Juan...
theperrynews.com

Des Moines man allegedly punches one, tries to run over three

A Des Moines man was arrested on a Dallas County warrant Wednesday in connection with a July 20 incident in West Des Moines in which he allegedly tried to run over the mother of his child and her two male friends with his 2015 Toyota Scion. Donnie Franklin Scigliano Jr.,...
theperrynews.com

UPDATE: H Avenue closure changed to next Monday, Tuesday

Revising its original plan, the Dallas County Secondary Roads Department announced Wednesday that one mile of H Avenue southwest of Perry will be closed next week for tile replacement. H Avenue between 170th and 180th streets will be closed from 7 a.m. Monday, Aug. 29 until 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug....
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
theperrynews.com

Fire at Red Carpet Inn controlled by local firefighters

Four local fire departments responded to the Four Corners Tuesday afternoon after a fire was reported in the office of the Red Carpet Inn. No injuries were reported in the blaze, which was reported by a resident of the motel about 4:15 p.m. All residents were evacuated from the building.
BOUTON, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
theperrynews.com

Jefferson woman arrested for assault, Jefferson man for lying to cops

A Jefferson woman was arrested Tuesday in connection with an Aug. 15 incident in which she allegedly assaulted officers of the Jefferson Police Department and resisted arrest, and a Jefferson man was arrested for allegedly lying to police about the woman’s whereabouts. Hayley Lynn Brown, 29, of 511 N....
JEFFERSON, IA
theperrynews.com

Panorama pulls away late to post win over Perry

Playing in Week Zero of the football season requires teams to receive special permission from the IHSAA, and with both Panorama and Perry having an opponent that may have questionable roster sizes and thus unable to field a varsity team the Panthers and Bluejays met on Dewey Field Aug. 19.
PERRY, IA
theperrynews.com

Rivalry between W-G and Madrid to feature new traveling trophy

That there is little love lost between the sports teams — and, some would say, the communities themselves — of Woodward-Granger and Madrid is well known. Perhaps the greatest emotional pull for their respective fan bases comes during football season, and long streaks favoring either team only adds to the desire to “pay those guys back” or to “keep the run going.”
MADRID, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy