Whether the Oregon coaching staff will say it or not, fall camp is now behind us. It’s game week for the Ducks. Media members are no longer able to watch practices, and the focus starts to turn to Georgia, who the Ducks will face off against in less than 10 days. There won’t be a scrimmage held inside Autzen Stadium on Saturday, but Oregon is hard at work prepping for the defending national champions. On Thursday afternoon, media members got a chance to talk to head coach Dan Lanning to discuss where is team is at this point in fall camp, and...

EUGENE, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO