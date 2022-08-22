Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Thursday in Portland: Reports says 207 people experiencing homelessness died in first 6 months of 2022Emily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Here's where to celebrate National Dog Day in the City of RosesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Fentanyl use 'like a bomb going off' on Portland's streets and more top storiesEmily Scarvie
Walmart In Portland Fined $4.4 Million After Racial TargetingBryan DijkhuizenPortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: PPB reports increase in threats against officers and more top storiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley slams 'Mr. Miserable' Kevin Durant following his Brooklyn Nets trade debacle as he claims the All-Star 'piggybacked' his way to his two NBA championship titles
NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley has become the latest NBA personality to criticize Kevin Durant in the wake of his failed trade request. On Tuesday, Durant agreed to rescind his trade request that he made earlier in the summer in an effort to remove head coach Steve Nash and general manager Sean Marks from their positions.
Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley are on the same team now and NBA fans have no idea how this will work
There are times when we’ve seen NBA rivals put their differences aside and come together as friends. We actually see it all the time. LeBron James and Draymond Green seem to be best friends now. Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook are cool now, too. But they definitely weren’t back in 2017, Or how about Kyrie Irving and LeBron? They were actually trying to play ball with one another again.
NBA・
Lakers News: Derek Fisher Believes Stephen Curry Belongs In Conversation With Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan & Shaquille O’Neal
The Los Angeles Lakers face a familiar foe to open the 2022-23 season — Stephen Curry and the reigning champion Golden State Warriors. Golden State beat the Lakers in three of four matchups last season, including on Opening Night. The lone win for L.A. came when LeBron James put on a show with 56 points.
Did Jeanie Buss snub Russell Westbrook in recent interview?
Ask Jeanie Buss about Russell Westbrook, and you might just get a one-word response — “Who?”. The Los Angeles Lakers owner Buss spoke this week to Tyler R. Tynes of GQ in a wide-ranging interview. During a discussion about the coming season, Buss name-dropped several Lakers players, including stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis. She even mentioned Kendrick Nunn and gave a nod to some of the team’s new youngsters.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Sports
Report: Lakers to land Pat Bev, THT goes to Jazz in three-player trade
Patrick Beverley is headed back to Southern California – except he won’t be returning to the Los Angeles Clippers. The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly will finalize a deal Thursday morning that will land them Patrick Beverley from the Utah Jazz in exchange for Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski:
Lakers News: Warriors’ Stephen Curry Recalls Impressing Kobe Bryant During Sophomore NBA Season
Kobe Bryant’s fearlessness and competitiveness made him an inspiration for upcoming NBA stars as well as a respected foe among many of the Los Angeles Lakers’ rivals. Bryant’s obsession with winning led to five NBA championships for the Lakers. It also rubbed some of his co-stars up the wrong way, resulting in conflicts with Shaquille O’Neal and Dwight Howard, among others.
Jay Williams believes Mark Jackson, not Steve Nash, could be answer for Nets
For now, Kevin Durant will be returning to the Brooklyn Nets for the 2022-23 season after backing down from his trade request back on June 30. The Nets were not able to find the right package for themselves and they have worked it out with Durant so that he will return.
REPORT: Another Pac-12 School Eyeing Move To Big Ten
The Big Ten Conference is continuing to establish itself as a major player in the ever-changing landscape of college athletics
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Former Rockets Forward Shane Battier Reminisce Defending Kobe Bryant
HOUSTON — The late-great Kobe Bryant was a tough defensive matchup for his opponents throughout his 20 years in the league, and a handful of his best games came at the expense of the Houston Rockets. Bryant led his Los Angeles Lakers to a 35-26 regular season record while...
Nick Kyrgios a popular pick with bettors to win US Open 2022
While he is not the favorite among bookmakers, Australia’s Nick Kyrgios is a popular choice with bettors to win this
15 notable quotes from Dan Lanning as Oregon prepares for game week vs. Georiga
Whether the Oregon coaching staff will say it or not, fall camp is now behind us. It’s game week for the Ducks. Media members are no longer able to watch practices, and the focus starts to turn to Georgia, who the Ducks will face off against in less than 10 days. There won’t be a scrimmage held inside Autzen Stadium on Saturday, but Oregon is hard at work prepping for the defending national champions. On Thursday afternoon, media members got a chance to talk to head coach Dan Lanning to discuss where is team is at this point in fall camp, and...
saturdaytradition.com
Conference realignment rumors: CFB insider forsees Pac-12 unraveling with teams moving to B1G, Big 12
Conference realignment rumors are running rampant throughout college football once again. This time, the rumors have to do with the Pac-12 as a whole. Action Network’s Brett McMurphy joined “The Paul Finebaum Show” to talk about how college football used to have the Big East back in the day. That conference has since been disbanded after the ACC took the majority of its teams.
Comments / 1