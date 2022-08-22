ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley slams 'Mr. Miserable' Kevin Durant following his Brooklyn Nets trade debacle as he claims the All-Star 'piggybacked' his way to his two NBA championship titles

NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley has become the latest NBA personality to criticize Kevin Durant in the wake of his failed trade request. On Tuesday, Durant agreed to rescind his trade request that he made earlier in the summer in an effort to remove head coach Steve Nash and general manager Sean Marks from their positions.
BROOKLYN, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley are on the same team now and NBA fans have no idea how this will work

There are times when we’ve seen NBA rivals put their differences aside and come together as friends. We actually see it all the time. LeBron James and Draymond Green seem to be best friends now. Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook are cool now, too. But they definitely weren’t back in 2017, Or how about Kyrie Irving and LeBron? They were actually trying to play ball with one another again.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Did Jeanie Buss snub Russell Westbrook in recent interview?

Ask Jeanie Buss about Russell Westbrook, and you might just get a one-word response — “Who?”. The Los Angeles Lakers owner Buss spoke this week to Tyler R. Tynes of GQ in a wide-ranging interview. During a discussion about the coming season, Buss name-dropped several Lakers players, including stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis. She even mentioned Kendrick Nunn and gave a nod to some of the team’s new youngsters.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Report: Lakers to land Pat Bev, THT goes to Jazz in three-player trade

Patrick Beverley is headed back to Southern California – except he won’t be returning to the Los Angeles Clippers. The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly will finalize a deal Thursday morning that will land them Patrick Beverley from the Utah Jazz in exchange for Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski:
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Lakers Nation

Lakers News: Warriors’ Stephen Curry Recalls Impressing Kobe Bryant During Sophomore NBA Season

Kobe Bryant’s fearlessness and competitiveness made him an inspiration for upcoming NBA stars as well as a respected foe among many of the Los Angeles Lakers’ rivals. Bryant’s obsession with winning led to five NBA championships for the Lakers. It also rubbed some of his co-stars up the wrong way, resulting in conflicts with Shaquille O’Neal and Dwight Howard, among others.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Former Rockets Forward Shane Battier Reminisce Defending Kobe Bryant

HOUSTON — The late-great Kobe Bryant was a tough defensive matchup for his opponents throughout his 20 years in the league, and a handful of his best games came at the expense of the Houston Rockets. Bryant led his Los Angeles Lakers to a 35-26 regular season record while...
HOUSTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

15 notable quotes from Dan Lanning as Oregon prepares for game week vs. Georiga

Whether the Oregon coaching staff will say it or not, fall camp is now behind us. It’s game week for the Ducks. Media members are no longer able to watch practices, and the focus starts to turn to Georgia, who the Ducks will face off against in less than 10 days. There won’t be a scrimmage held inside Autzen Stadium on Saturday, but Oregon is hard at work prepping for the defending national champions. On Thursday afternoon, media members got a chance to talk to head coach Dan Lanning to discuss where is team is at this point in fall camp, and...
EUGENE, OR
saturdaytradition.com

Conference realignment rumors: CFB insider forsees Pac-12 unraveling with teams moving to B1G, Big 12

Conference realignment rumors are running rampant throughout college football once again. This time, the rumors have to do with the Pac-12 as a whole. Action Network’s Brett McMurphy joined “The Paul Finebaum Show” to talk about how college football used to have the Big East back in the day. That conference has since been disbanded after the ACC took the majority of its teams.
COLLEGE SPORTS

