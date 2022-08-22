Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
2 free back to school events hosted in Emporia on Saturday
While it may have seemed like just yesterday that the last school year gave way to summer vacation, another school year is already right around the corner. Those in the Emporia-Greensville area who were in need of school supplies for the upcoming term had not one, but two places to find them at the same time on Saturday morning.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Jazz Fest is August 27 in Lawrenceville
LAWRENCEVILLE – The Brunswick County Board of Supervisors presents Jazz on the Square 2022 Festival on Saturday, Aug. 27, from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Courthouse Square, 200 Block of North Main Street in Lawrenceville. Melody Masters, Brunswick County’s own radio personality, will serve as the guest emcee. Performers include Cultured Jazz Combo, Michael Redman, Tri-City Revue, DJ Bird and headliner Plunky & Oneness. The event is free and open to the public, rain or shine. Pets, coolers and tents are not allowed but please bring your lawn chairs. A variety of food vendors will be on hand to sell food and beverages.
southhillenterprise.com
Weston leaves behind a 40-year writing legacy
Dallas Keith Weston—otherwise known as ‘Boots’ to the Mecklenburg community—passed away on Wednesday, August 17 at the age of 64 following a decline of health. He had recently been in the hospital after contracting COVID and was placed on a ventilator. He had returned home for a few days once he’d recovered sufficiently, but things took a turn for the worst and he was med-flighted from VCU CMH to UVA where he succumbed to an infection.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Jarratt preparing for second Christmas parade
Last December, the Town of Jarratt held its first-ever Christmas parade, featuring appearances from Greensville County High School’s G-Force marching band, the “Big Pig” Bar-B-Que Restaurant miniature train and mascot, and Santa Claus himself. The inaugural event was such a success that Jarratt is bringing it back...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Increase in COVID cases closes South Hill Town Hall to the public
The South Hill Town Hall will be closed to the public until further notice due to an increase in the number of COVID cases, according to the town's Facebook post.
Brunswicktimes Gazette
Otto’s Monthly Wrap-Up
Greetings everyone! I do hope that you had an enjoyable summer. It is hard to believe it is practically over as schools have already started. So, what has been going on? For the past few months, I have been quite busy making my way throughout the district. Often, I am asked how things are going in Richmond, but in actuality we have not spent a lot of time there since we gaveled out of session on March 12. Other than being back a couple of days for Special Session to accept amendments and finally approve the budget, we generally conduct our business back home in the district. This is the time we meet with constituents, attend local meetings, and collect our ideas for legislation in the upcoming session. As a freshman Delegate, I am also spending a lot of time getting acquainted with many of the leaders and organizations in each of the seven localities of the 75th District as well as statewide agencies. These discussions include important items like the progress of broadband Internet services in the community, schools, tourism, electric vehicles, solar farms, and new business opportunities in our district.
Brunswicktimes Gazette
Ellen Olivia Rice McGeachy
Ellen Olivia Rice McGeachy, age 90, entered into eternal rest on August 20, 2022 at The Lodge at Rocky Mount, in Rocky Mount, N.C. after valiantly battling a long illness. The middle child of five daughters of the late Thomas and Lillie Rice, was born on June 14, 1932, in Dolphin, Virginia. She was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Colonel (U.S. Army, Retired) Clinton B. McGeachy, and four sisters (Minnie, Vina, Martha, and Jeannette).
richmondmagazine.com
Richmond Food News: Aug. 25-31
The people have spoken. Our 35th annual Best & Worst survey results are in, and your dining wish list just got longer. Peruse the Food & Drink categories to discover prime lunch hangouts, noteworthy additions to the restaurant scene, a glitter-dusted brunch and more readers’ picks for the best of the best in town. (Richmond magazine)
IN THIS ARTICLE
CDC Map: Masks urged for 71 Virginia localities, Richmond and Petersburg
Universal masking is now recommended for 71 localities in Virginia, and that once again includes parts of Metro Richmond, according to the COVID Community Levels from the CDC.
wvtf.org
Farmville couple share their love of alpacas with others
Retirement means different things to different people. Some play golf, others travel or volunteer, but for one Virginia couple, leaving jobs in data processing and university administration meant finding new love with a herd of alpacas. Cindy and Bill Bergen tend a herd of nine alpacas at their bed and...
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Haunted forest, winter wonderland plans deferred by Greensville Supervisors
At its monthly meeting earlier this month, the Greensville County Planning Commission voted to defer a request from Emporia resident Amanda Wolfe to hold a “haunted forest” Halloween event in October and a “Winter Wonderland” event in December. The Planning Commission would approve Wolfe’s Special Use...
Virginia man known worldwide for his slingshot skills: 'It was a gift'
Videos of Mone Waller's trick shots have gained him a loyal following. His skills have even carried him around the world, competing in England and Asia.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Brunswicktimes Gazette
Lawrenceville VFD report approved
LAWRENCEVILLE – Allison Thomas, 1st Lieutenant, Lawrenceville Volunteer Fire Department, submitted the report for July to the Lawrenceville Town Council. Volunteers responded to 18 calls, 3 calls were within the town limits and 15 calls were outside of the town limits. Also of the call total 17 calls were within Lawrenceville Fire 1st Due, with 1 call being mutual aid to other agencies. Approximately 50.5 man-hours were expended. The types of calls were: motor vehicle crashes with injuries – 4, motor vehicle crashes without injuries – 4, vehicle fire – 2, brush fire – 5, tree down - 7, public service – 1, arcing electrical equipment – 1, and disregard – 2.
AdWeek
WRIC to Add Afternoon Anchor and Launch 4 PM News
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Richmond, Virginia ABC affiliate WRIC is launching a 4 p.m. newscast on September 12. “The desire for local news on all platforms...
cbs17
4 injured in Roanoke Rapids paper mill explosion
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) – Four people are confirmed injured in a Roanoke Rapids paper mill explosion Thursday afternoon, its fire department told CBS 17. Roanoke Rapids Fire Chief Jason Patrick tells CBS 17 that those injured are suffering from what appears to be steam burns, but the investigation remains ongoing, after his team responded to the 100 block of Gaston Road at approximately 1:30 p.m.
rvahub.com
Richmond broadcast legends team up to launch new internet radio station “The Breeze”
Bill Bevins, Bud Myers, Adam Stubbs, and Ilyse Jennings will launch the new soft album rock station October 1st. Some of Richmond’s best-known radio personalities are coming back to the airwaves – only this time, digitally. Veteran radio host Bill Bevins, who has been heard across Richmond’s radio dial and on TV for a combined five decades, most notably on Lite 98 and WTVR-TV (CBS6) has teamed up with self-described consumer electronics guru and former WTVR-TV reporter Bud Myers to launch internet radio station The Breeze.
She was left in a box at a Petersburg home. She hopes to solve the mystery.
It's a mystery an 88-year-old Tampa Bay woman is trying to solve for good. These days, she finds herself thinking and dwelling about the first week in May 1934.
thenewsprogress.com
Chase City town employees given paid parental leave
As was discussed at last month’s meeting, town employees do not currently have any parental leave following the birth or adoption of a child. Instead, town employees must use up their sick leave in the case of either scenario. This would leave employees without any sick leave in the event they fall ill.
NBC12
23-year-old killed after car overturns, strikes trees in Henrico County
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Henrico early Wednesday morning. At 1:20 a.m., Virginia State Police responded to a crash on the ramp to I-64 east from I-295 northbound, Exit 53 in Henrico County. VSP says a 2019 Honda Civic took the exit...
Family of slain Hanover teen speaks out after boyfriend is sentenced to 8 years in prison
A man has been sentenced to eight years in prison for the shooting death of his girlfriend, but her family is not happy about the outcome.
Comments / 0