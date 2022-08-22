Greetings everyone! I do hope that you had an enjoyable summer. It is hard to believe it is practically over as schools have already started. So, what has been going on? For the past few months, I have been quite busy making my way throughout the district. Often, I am asked how things are going in Richmond, but in actuality we have not spent a lot of time there since we gaveled out of session on March 12. Other than being back a couple of days for Special Session to accept amendments and finally approve the budget, we generally conduct our business back home in the district. This is the time we meet with constituents, attend local meetings, and collect our ideas for legislation in the upcoming session. As a freshman Delegate, I am also spending a lot of time getting acquainted with many of the leaders and organizations in each of the seven localities of the 75th District as well as statewide agencies. These discussions include important items like the progress of broadband Internet services in the community, schools, tourism, electric vehicles, solar farms, and new business opportunities in our district.

GREENSVILLE COUNTY, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO