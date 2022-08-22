Read full article on original website
Virginia College on Top 5 List of Best Public Schools in the CountryChannelocityCharlottesville, VA
UVA's plastic surgery dept. soon to be led by a top breast reconstruction expert: Scott T. HollenbeckWatchful EyeCharlottesville, VA
Unveiling: The Origin of Charlottesville Monuments documents the removal of the Lee StatueCheryl E PrestonCharlottesville, VA
jerryratcliffe.com
Virginia outplays Xavier, but falls 1-0 on late goal
Despite controlling possession while outshooting their opponents, the Virginia men’s soccer team fell to Xavier in its season opener by a score of 1-0 on Thursday night at Klöckner Stadium. Goals (Assists) 86’ – Xavier: Brandon Osterholt (Kendall Allen) HOW IT HAPPENED. After a fast start,...
jerryratcliffe.com
Hopkins lifts No. 8 Cavaliers to 1-0 victory at No. 11 Georgetown
Haley Hopkins delivered the lone score on the afternoon, but it was enough for victory as No. 8 Virginia defeated No. 11 Georgetown by a score of 1-0 at Shaw Field in Washington, D.C., on Thursday. GOALS. 54’ – UVA: Haley Hopkins (Maggie Cagle) HOW IT HAPPENED. Virginia...
cbs19news
Paint the Town Orange coming up ahead of UVA's first home football game
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- An annual pep rally will be taking over the Downtown Mall next Friday. It’s the Paint the Town Orange rally, which is held before the first home football game of the University of Virginia’s season. The rally will be held Sept. 2 starting...
jerryratcliffe.com
No. 8 Virginia hits the road to face No. 11 Georgetown
The No. 8 Virginia women’s soccer team goes on the road for the first time this season when the Cavaliers face No. 11 Georgetown in a 4 p.m. contest at Shaw Field on Thursday. HOW TO FOLLOW THE ACTION. The match between the Cavaliers (2-0-0) and the Hoyas (1-0-1)...
jerryratcliffe.com
Gaither aims for Virginia’s special teams to make a difference
Virginia special teams and running back coach Keith Gaither has a myriad of coaching talents on a football field, as he has been a wide receivers coach for the last 12 seasons at Elon, Ball State and Army. Now as he opens the door to his career at Virginia, he...
Freshman Xavier Brown "Exceeded Expectations" in UVA Football Fall Camp
The Virginia football coaching staff raved about the first-year running back's performance in fall camp
southhillenterprise.com
Alexander Takes Coaching Job at Howard University
Former Park View High School standout Odicci Alexander's dominant pitching and defensive play for James Madison University shot her to softball stardom during the 2021 Women's College World Series. Now, the pitching star is joining the Howard University coaching staff. "I am so excited to have Odicci join our Bison...
Mechanicsville High suspends football program amid sheriff's investigation
Mechanicsville High School suspended both its varsity and JV football teams until further notice as the Hanover County Sheriff's Office investigates allegations of hazing within the program.
cbs19news
Fluvanna uploads cold cases to Virginia Cold Case Database
FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Earlier this year, the Virginia State Police launched a website that displays a newly developed cold case database in response to legislation introduced in the General Assembly. According to officials, the website contains cases involving homicides, missing person cases, and unidentified person cases that...
Virginia College on Top 5 List of Best Public Schools in the Country
(Omnibus/WikiCommons Images) Choosing a college can be a stressful time and also a momentous occasion. Making sure you choose the right school is of the utmost importance for many prospective students.
This Scenic Train Ride is the Most Relaxing Way to Enjoy Virginia
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Virginia offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Old Dominion has to offer along the Virginia Scenic Railway.
cbs19news
UVA scientists make exciting discovery that could help with understanding, treating cancer
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Researchers at the University of Virginia School of Medicine share an exciting new discovery that could help them find a cure for cancer in the future. Dr. Chongzhi Zang, of UVA's Cancer Center, has figured out how genes form and work during organ development. It’s...
cbs19news
Contract officially launches major broadband Internet service expansion project
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Thousands of homes and businesses across the Thomas Jefferson Planning District will be able to access high-speed broadband Internet within the next three years. On Wednesday, the Thomas Jefferson Planning District Commission announced it has signed a contract with the Virginia Department of Housing and...
NBC 29 News
Retired UVA pediatrician diagnosed with ALS creates a fund to help fight it
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A retired pediatrician with UVA Health is working to help people battling ALS. Jim Plews-Ogan and his family created the Hummingbird Fund after he was diagnosed with ALS. “You have to live in hope. I live in hope, and it comes in all different forms....
pagevalleynews.com
Shifflett crowned fair queen
August 24, 1989 — Angela Shifflett of Shenandoah is the 1989 queen of the Page Valley Agricultural and Industrial Fair. The 21-year-old is a daughter of Melvin Shifflett and Neva and Richard Pierce of Shenandoah. Miss Shifflett is employed as a dispatcher with the Page County Sheriff’s Department.
pagevalleynews.com
Ben’s 81st Birthday Bash includes ‘Daisy Duke’, car show and tribute to Waylon Jennings
LURAY — More than a half dozen musical acts will pay tribute to a country music legend this Saturday afternoon in Page County — including his son — in a special birthday event that includes food, a car show and the legendary “Daisy Duke.”. Recording artist...
cbs19news
Two arrested for DUI over weekend
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Orange County Sheriff's Office arrested two men for DUI over the weekend. On Saturday, a deputy pulled over a driver for going 73 miles per hour in a 55-mph zone on James Madison Highway around 9:05 p.m. The driver, 32-year-old Salvador Michael Ramos...
Albemarle Police investigating shots fired near Charlottesville
According to police, officers responded to the 700 block of Queens Court at around 3:10 p.m. on Tuesday Aug. 16 for several reports of shots fired. Several vehicles and buildings in the area were hit but no injuries were reported.
Police asking for help finding missing Albemarle man
According to VSP, Ronnie Wolford was last seen at 5 p.m on Wednesday, Aug. 24 on Monocan Trail Road in the Covesville area. He walks with a cane and is believed to be wearing a camouflage baseball cap and black motorcycle boots.
cbs19news
Students react to Biden's decision to forgive $10,000 in student loan debt
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Students at the University of Virginia are reacting to President Joe Biden's decision to forgive $10,000 in student loan debt. But the question is will this excitement help Biden out politically?. "So any little bit will help me get into law school and survive on...
