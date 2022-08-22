ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

jerryratcliffe.com

Virginia outplays Xavier, but falls 1-0 on late goal

Despite controlling possession while outshooting their opponents, the Virginia men’s soccer team fell to Xavier in its season opener by a score of 1-0 on Thursday night at Klöckner Stadium. Goals (Assists) 86’ – Xavier: Brandon Osterholt (Kendall Allen) HOW IT HAPPENED. After a fast start,...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
jerryratcliffe.com

Hopkins lifts No. 8 Cavaliers to 1-0 victory at No. 11 Georgetown

Haley Hopkins delivered the lone score on the afternoon, but it was enough for victory as No. 8 Virginia defeated No. 11 Georgetown by a score of 1-0 at Shaw Field in Washington, D.C., on Thursday. GOALS. 54’ – UVA: Haley Hopkins (Maggie Cagle) HOW IT HAPPENED. Virginia...
WASHINGTON, DC
jerryratcliffe.com

No. 8 Virginia hits the road to face No. 11 Georgetown

The No. 8 Virginia women’s soccer team goes on the road for the first time this season when the Cavaliers face No. 11 Georgetown in a 4 p.m. contest at Shaw Field on Thursday. HOW TO FOLLOW THE ACTION. The match between the Cavaliers (2-0-0) and the Hoyas (1-0-1)...
GEORGETOWN, MD
southhillenterprise.com

Alexander Takes Coaching Job at Howard University

Former Park View High School standout Odicci Alexander's dominant pitching and defensive play for James Madison University shot her to softball stardom during the 2021 Women's College World Series. Now, the pitching star is joining the Howard University coaching staff. "I am so excited to have Odicci join our Bison...
HARRISONBURG, VA
cbs19news

Fluvanna uploads cold cases to Virginia Cold Case Database

FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Earlier this year, the Virginia State Police launched a website that displays a newly developed cold case database in response to legislation introduced in the General Assembly. According to officials, the website contains cases involving homicides, missing person cases, and unidentified person cases that...
FLUVANNA COUNTY, VA
Travel Maven

This Scenic Train Ride is the Most Relaxing Way to Enjoy Virginia

When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Virginia offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Old Dominion has to offer along the Virginia Scenic Railway.
VIRGINIA STATE
Sports
pagevalleynews.com

Shifflett crowned fair queen

August 24, 1989 — Angela Shifflett of Shenandoah is the 1989 queen of the Page Valley Agricultural and Industrial Fair. The 21-year-old is a daughter of Melvin Shifflett and Neva and Richard Pierce of Shenandoah. Miss Shifflett is employed as a dispatcher with the Page County Sheriff’s Department.
SHENANDOAH, VA
cbs19news

Two arrested for DUI over weekend

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Orange County Sheriff's Office arrested two men for DUI over the weekend. On Saturday, a deputy pulled over a driver for going 73 miles per hour in a 55-mph zone on James Madison Highway around 9:05 p.m. The driver, 32-year-old Salvador Michael Ramos...
ORANGE COUNTY, VA

