Diamonds at the Ritz, After-Hours Champagne, and Thermal Tuscan Mud — The Most Unique Spa Treatments in Dallas

Dallas May Add 1 Million to Combat HomelessnessTom Handy
How Two School Bus Employees Saved Two Kids From Being Swept Away in The Flood In Dallas on Mondayjustpene50Dallas, TX
Texas Rangers: Offense Lights Up Coors Field.Alvin GarciaArlington, TX
Barbecue Food Festival Coming to Arlington in NovemberLarry LeaseArlington, TX
Brother of NFL veteran Aqib Talib opens fire at a kids football game, kills respected Dallas-area youth football coachJalyn SmootLancaster, TX
This New Barbershop Has Hot Shaves, Free Whiskey and Vinyl
Raja Ratan has been helping men dress better since 2003, when he opened Q Clothier, a custom suiting store in Dallas. That was followed by Rye 51, a casual counterpart that opened next door to Q’s West Village location in 2012, with high-quality denim, shirts and other ready-to-wear items. Since then, he’s expanded those businesses to more cities across Texas and the South, including Fort Worth, Houston, Atlanta, Nashville and New Orleans. And now, he’s addressing mens’ style and grooming from the neck up, with the debut of Mr. Winston’s, a barbershop that just opened its doors in Dallas, with more stores to come.
papercitymag.com
The 10 Best Rooftop Bars in Dallas for an Elevated Drink
Upside West Village, Canopy's rooftop bar, has an amazing view of downtown Dallas. (Courtesy of Upside) When the weather is cooperating, our city is prime for al fresco drinking. You can find a great rooftop bar in a number of Dallas neighborhoods, but we’ve managed to narrow it down to our absolute favorites.
Fresh Air: Dallas Luxury High-Rise Market Update
Ask veteran Allie Beth Allman and Associates real estate agent Sue Krider about vertical living in Dallas and be prepared for a steady stream of valuable information including market insights, facts and figures, and a healthy dose of experience. As the authority on high-rise living in DFW, Krider knows the...
CW33 NewsFix
Tripadvisor says these are the top restaurants for burgers in Dallas
DALLAS (KDAF) — We love burgers, burgers are simply just awesome and even though it’s not National Burger Day in the US it is in the UK and we’re gonna hop on the trolly with this one. While a fast food burger can be very satisfying from...
Burgers and Over-the-Top Milkshakes Debuting in Dallas
Victory Park will be home to Black Tap Craft Burgers and Beer.
texasmetronews.com
DALLAS SOUTHERN PRIDE HOSTS SUMMER JAM MEGA PARTY 2022, FEATURINGMONEYBAGG YO, EST GEE, KASH DOLL AND LA LOVE THE BOSS
WHO/WHAT: Dallas Southern Pride, will host its Summer Jam Mega Party 2022 with some of the biggest names in hip-hop and entertainment, including rapper Moneybagg Yo as the headliner and additional performances by rappers EST Gee and Kash Doll and singer LA Love the Boss. The event will be hosted and emcee’d by Jazzi Black of 97.9 The Beat.
dmagazine.com
Surplus of Office Space Will Soon Be Highrise Residential
Downtown Dallas is about to get a whole lot different. From the outside, it’s likely to look the same. But in some of Dallas’ most historic and notable skyline-gracers, the halls that housed a number of corporations will soon be home to, well, homes!. The core of Downtown...
Why Can’t I Paint The Brick on my Historic Tudor?
What do you mean I’m not allowed to put solar panels on my Winnetka Heights Craftsman cottage? Is my 1950s Ranch house considered historic? Why can’t we pull out all the windows and floors and just leave the brick? Isn’t that preservation?. The answers to your burning...
peoplenewspapers.com
Another Round of Items From T. Boone Pickens’ Estate To Be Auctioned
A second round of period antiques, fine art, and personal items from late Texas and Oklahoma oil tycoon T. Boone Pickens (1928-2019) will be auctioned in a two-day, online-only event slated for Sept. 10 and 11 by J. Garrett Auctioneers. J. Garrett hosted the auction for the first round of items in September 2020.
papercitymag.com
The Best Oktoberfests in North Texas For Biers, Brats, and Polka
Oktoberfest has always been a welcome fall harbinger. And this year, the annual celebrations for biers, brats, and polka begin as early as September 15. So get your lederhosen and steins ready and raise a cold one to the best Oktoberfests in North Texas this fall. Addison Oktoberfest. From September...
spectrumlocalnews.com
‘America’s biggest barbecue festival’: Texas pitmasters ready to fire up grill at AT&T Stadium
ARLINGTON, Texas — A legendary BBQ festival is taking up shop at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, and Texas pitmasters are ready to bring the smoke come November. In a partnership with the Dallas Cowboys, the Q BBQ Fest will fire up about 30,000 Ibs of brisket, chicken, pulled pork and ribs from Nov. 4 to 6 for its debut in the DFW area.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Barbecue Festival Coming to AT&T Stadium in November
AT&T Stadium is set to host a food festival with a southern-style barbecue as the main course. Q BBQ Fest will be from Nov. 4-6 at the Cowboys' home turf in Arlington. The event is set to have 30,000 pounds of brisket, chicken, pulled pork and ribs with some of the biggest names in the cooking industry, organizers announced in a press release.
dallasexpress.com
Dallas Taqueria Finds a New Home, Again
One of Dallas’ most treasured taquerias has found a new home in Oak Cliff. Trompo will make its triumphant return to the neighborhood, moving into the property at 337 W. Jefferson Blvd. To celebrate, owner Luis Olvera is hosting a pop-up at 626. W. Davis St on Thursday, August...
Get the private jet experience without the price at Dallas Love Field
If you've always wanted to fly private, but it's not quite in the budget, there is a semi-private option that flies out of a private hangar in Dallas Love Field Airport.
checkoutdfw.com
Check out these 5 locations to get amazing cheap tacos in Dallas
If you're looking for cheap, but great tacos in the DFW area, we found a few deals you're going to want to check out. Here are our five recommendations based on Google reviews. 1. El Come Taco. Since 2013, El Come Taco provides the Dallas area with traditional tacos. They...
fox4news.com
Abandoned high-rise hotel catches fire Dallas
DALLAS - Dallas firefighters put out a fire on the 12th floor of an abandoned high-rise hotel. The fire started around 5:30 a.m. Thursday in the 15-story building located near Interstate 35 and Mockingbird Lane. Dallas Fire-Rescue said when firefighters arrived they could see smoke coming from the roof and...
Looking for more gal pals and a good workout? Here's where you can find Dallas' new Hot Girl Walking Club
DALLAS — If you happened to be out on The Katy Trail on a Wednesday night over the past few weeks, you probably saw them. It would have been really hard not to. A group of more than 100 young women, dressed in their best athletic outfits and sets walking, talking and laughing on the trail.
CW33 NewsFix
Where to find the best peach & peach cobbler pie in Dallas, according to Yelp
DALLAS (KDAF) — Peaches rule, let’s get that straight and they’re great on their own don’t get us wrong, but putting them in a situation where pie or cobbler is involved… it’s a whole other level. Did you know that Wednesday, August 24 is...
Here’s where you can find Dallas’ famous Soul Food Burrito
DALLAS (KDAF) — There’s a lot of hype behind brunch these days, but one Dallas restaurant claims to be the place for those who just can’t get enough. It’s called Brunchaholics – home of the Soul Food Burrito. The name Brunchaholics started as an online...
tejanonation.net
Inaugural Dallas Tejano Festival 2022 features the biggest Tejano superstars on Sep. 9-11
DALLAS, TEXAS — The inaugural Dallas Tejano Festival promises to be the biggest Tejano event this year featuring major Tejano stars for an exciting three-day outdoor event at the Skyline Ranch Event Center on September 9 – 11, 2022. The lineup for Friday, September 9 with Krystal Skies,...
