ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Diamonds at the Ritz, After-Hours Champagne, and Thermal Tuscan Mud — The Most Unique Spa Treatments in Dallas

By Caitlin Clark
papercitymag.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
InsideHook

This New Barbershop Has Hot Shaves, Free Whiskey and Vinyl

Raja Ratan has been helping men dress better since 2003, when he opened Q Clothier, a custom suiting store in Dallas. That was followed by Rye 51, a casual counterpart that opened next door to Q’s West Village location in 2012, with high-quality denim, shirts and other ready-to-wear items. Since then, he’s expanded those businesses to more cities across Texas and the South, including Fort Worth, Houston, Atlanta, Nashville and New Orleans. And now, he’s addressing mens’ style and grooming from the neck up, with the debut of Mr. Winston’s, a barbershop that just opened its doors in Dallas, with more stores to come.
DALLAS, TX
papercitymag.com

The 10 Best Rooftop Bars in Dallas for an Elevated Drink

Upside West Village, Canopy's rooftop bar, has an amazing view of downtown Dallas. (Courtesy of Upside) When the weather is cooperating, our city is prime for al fresco drinking. You can find a great rooftop bar in a number of Dallas neighborhoods, but we’ve managed to narrow it down to our absolute favorites.
DALLAS, TX
CandysDirt

Fresh Air: Dallas Luxury High-Rise Market Update

Ask veteran Allie Beth Allman and Associates real estate agent Sue Krider about vertical living in Dallas and be prepared for a steady stream of valuable information including market insights, facts and figures, and a healthy dose of experience. As the authority on high-rise living in DFW, Krider knows the...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Lifestyle
texasmetronews.com

DALLAS SOUTHERN PRIDE HOSTS SUMMER JAM MEGA PARTY 2022, FEATURINGMONEYBAGG YO, EST GEE, KASH DOLL AND LA LOVE THE BOSS

WHO/WHAT: Dallas Southern Pride, will host its Summer Jam Mega Party 2022 with some of the biggest names in hip-hop and entertainment, including rapper Moneybagg Yo as the headliner and additional performances by rappers EST Gee and Kash Doll and singer LA Love the Boss. The event will be hosted and emcee’d by Jazzi Black of 97.9 The Beat.
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

Surplus of Office Space Will Soon Be Highrise Residential

Downtown Dallas is about to get a whole lot different. From the outside, it’s likely to look the same. But in some of Dallas’ most historic and notable skyline-gracers, the halls that housed a number of corporations will soon be home to, well, homes!. The core of Downtown...
DALLAS, TX
CandysDirt

Why Can’t I Paint The Brick on my Historic Tudor?

What do you mean I’m not allowed to put solar panels on my Winnetka Heights Craftsman cottage? Is my 1950s Ranch house considered historic? Why can’t we pull out all the windows and floors and just leave the brick? Isn’t that preservation?. The answers to your burning...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Kardashian
peoplenewspapers.com

Another Round of Items From T. Boone Pickens’ Estate To Be Auctioned

A second round of period antiques, fine art, and personal items from late Texas and Oklahoma oil tycoon T. Boone Pickens (1928-2019) will be auctioned in a two-day, online-only event slated for Sept. 10 and 11 by J. Garrett Auctioneers. J. Garrett hosted the auction for the first round of items in September 2020.
DALLAS, TX
papercitymag.com

The Best Oktoberfests in North Texas For Biers, Brats, and Polka

Oktoberfest has always been a welcome fall harbinger. And this year, the annual celebrations for biers, brats, and polka begin as early as September 15. So get your lederhosen and steins ready and raise a cold one to the best Oktoberfests in North Texas this fall. Addison Oktoberfest. From September...
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Barbecue Festival Coming to AT&T Stadium in November

AT&T Stadium is set to host a food festival with a southern-style barbecue as the main course. Q BBQ Fest will be from Nov. 4-6 at the Cowboys' home turf in Arlington. The event is set to have 30,000 pounds of brisket, chicken, pulled pork and ribs with some of the biggest names in the cooking industry, organizers announced in a press release.
ARLINGTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Beauty Spa Info#What To Do#Diamonds#Ritz#Champagne#Spa#Tuscan#Massage Info#Thermal Tuscan Mud
dallasexpress.com

Dallas Taqueria Finds a New Home, Again

One of Dallas’ most treasured taquerias has found a new home in Oak Cliff. Trompo will make its triumphant return to the neighborhood, moving into the property at 337 W. Jefferson Blvd. To celebrate, owner Luis Olvera is hosting a pop-up at 626. W. Davis St on Thursday, August...
DALLAS, TX
checkoutdfw.com

Check out these 5 locations to get amazing cheap tacos in Dallas

If you're looking for cheap, but great tacos in the DFW area, we found a few deals you're going to want to check out. Here are our five recommendations based on Google reviews. 1. El Come Taco. Since 2013, El Come Taco provides the Dallas area with traditional tacos. They...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Abandoned high-rise hotel catches fire Dallas

DALLAS - Dallas firefighters put out a fire on the 12th floor of an abandoned high-rise hotel. The fire started around 5:30 a.m. Thursday in the 15-story building located near Interstate 35 and Mockingbird Lane. Dallas Fire-Rescue said when firefighters arrived they could see smoke coming from the roof and...
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle

Comments / 0

Community Policy