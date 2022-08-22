On Thursday, August 11, a female subject came into the lobby of the Bates County Sheriff’s Office to report that her boyfriend called her and stated that he had shot himself in the head and he was parked outside a residence on County Road 221 in Adrian. The Deputy responded to the address he provided and were unable to locate him. Bates County Dispatch conducted a phone ping on the subject’s phone that gave them a different location for the subject.

BATES COUNTY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO