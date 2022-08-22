Read full article on original website
Traffic Stop Results in Drug Related Investigation
Clinton Police Officers, conducting a traffic stop in the early morning hours of Thursday, 08/25/2022, discovered a significant amount of suspected methamphetamine and paraphernalia associated with methamphetamine use. The discovery was made after officers detected that the vehicle driver had been consuming marijuana in the vehicle and did not possess a medical marijuana card. Formal charges in the case are expected pending lab results. Other evidence will be considered which may include a possible charge of Possession with Intent to Distribute.
Sedalia Police Reports For August 26, 2022
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Thursday night, Sedalia Police were called to assist the Center for Human Services, 1310 South Marshall Avenue. The call was in regards to an investigation with the Division for Family Services at the Bothwell Regional Health Center regarding a juvenile. The incident is under investigation.
Death Investigation in Rich Hill
On 8/21/2022 at approximately 2:32 AM Bates County Coroner Greg Mullinax was called to a residence just outside Rich Hill. Initial report was that a male was deceased of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. On arrival Mullinax met with Bates County Sheriff’s Office detectives whose investigation was well underway. After confirming...
AREA AUTHORITIES SEARCHING FOR WANTED MAN
The Sedalia Police Department is asking for help from the public in locating a man with an active warrant. According to the Sedalia Police Department’s Crime Resolution Unit, 37-year-old Michael James Sieger is wanted for unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance, recieving stolen property, possession of a defaced firearm, failure to appear, and tampering with a motor vehicle. Sieger is described as white, about six-foot-two, and 185 pounds.
Woman found dead in rural Jackson County homicide
Authorities blocked off part of a property in rural Jackson County, Missouri, early Wednesday morning as part of a homicide investigation.
Woman charged in death of woman at Lee’s Summit hotel parking lot
Jackson County prosecutors charged a woman with driving while intoxicated, resulting in the death of another woman sitting in a parking lot.
Pettis County Sheriff’s Report For August 26, 2022
This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. On the morning of August 25th, Pettis County Deputies took a theft report from the Cenex Store, 4815 South Limit Avenue. The investigation is still ongoing. LOOK: These Are the 50 biggest retailers in America. Stacker compiled...
From Clinton Police: Don’t Leave Your Car Running and Unattended
Police officers and departments everywhere tell us never to leave our cars running unattended. Why? Because most car thefts are crimes of opportunity. In the time it takes you to hop into the mini-mart for a cup of coffee or a pack of smokes, a thief can hop in your car and take off with it. The following item from The Clinton, Missouri Police Department Facebook page proves it.
Hughesville Couple Injured in ATV Crash
A Hughesville couple were injured in an ATV crash that occurred Wednesday morning in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2018 Kubota ATV, driven by 69-year-old Michael R. Cornine, was traveling through a cattle field on private property off US 65, 400 feet south of Shannon Road around 9:30 a.m., when it struck a drainage ditch and the Kubota abruptly stopped, ejecting Cornine and his passenger, 60-year-old Jenny L. Cornine, both of Hughesville.
One person dies in police shooting near Blue Springs Walmart
Blue Springs Police Department is investigating an police shooting Tuesday that happened near 7 Highway and N.W. Mock Avenue.
Timothy Pitts Arrest by Bates County Sheriff’s Office
On Thursday, August 11, a female subject came into the lobby of the Bates County Sheriff’s Office to report that her boyfriend called her and stated that he had shot himself in the head and he was parked outside a residence on County Road 221 in Adrian. The Deputy responded to the address he provided and were unable to locate him. Bates County Dispatch conducted a phone ping on the subject’s phone that gave them a different location for the subject.
Cedar Drive Upgrade Noted by Pettis County
Pettis County has contracted Capital Paving and Construction Company (based out of Columbia) to widen and replace Cedar Drive. The construction project will begin on Monday, Aug. 29 and includes all of Cedar Drive between Highway HH and Griessen Road. This section of road will have very limited access in...
TWO INJURED IN RURAL PETTIS COUNTY ATV ACCIDENT
A 69-year-old Hughesville man was seriously injured and a 60-year-old Hughesville woman suffered minor injures in an ATV accident in Pettis County on Wednesday, August 24. According to a release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred when an ATV driven by Michael Cornine was traveling through a cattle pasture when he struck a drainage ditch, abruptly stopping the ATV and ejecting both he and Jenny Cornine.
Woman dies in single-vehicle crash on Interstate 49
A Harrisonville, Missouri, woman died after a single-vehicle crash Thursday night in Cass County.
2 passengers ejected, 1 killed in Belton multi-vehicle crash
Three vehicles crashed in Belton, Missouri, along Missouri 58 Highway between Peculiar Drive and Powell Parkway around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.
WINDSOR MAN FACING MULTIPLE SEX-RELATED FELONIES
A 46-year-old Windsor man facing multiple sex-related felony charges for incidents nearly four years ago who changed his plea in court and was sentenced to spend more than a half-decade in state prison last year is due back in court. In July of 2018, three juveniles alleged to authorities they...
Vandals Hit Salvation Army HVAC Units, Causing $5200 in Damage
Vandals struck the Sedalia Salvation Army, 1200 East Broadway, sometime over the weekend. According to a Sedalia Police report on Monday morning, someone damaged three air conditioning units and drained the Freon out of them. The estimated value to fix the air conditioners was set at $5,200. Magen Hudson, director...
Lawsuits are mounting against Missouri religious schools accused of abusing students
Thirty lawsuits have been filed over the last two years against a pair of southwest Missouri boarding schools accused by former students of physical, emotional and sexual abuse. The latest, filed Aug. 12 against the now-shuttered Circle of Hope Girls Ranch in Cedar County, is the first to proceed in...
Three people hurt after pickup truck rear-ends tractor in Johnson County
JOHNSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Three people, including two teenagers, were hurt Monday night after a pickup truck hit a tractor in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to the crash in the 700 block of Highway Z around 9:45 p.m. Troopers said the pickup truck driven by Albert D. Fike, 65, of Holden, The post Three people hurt after pickup truck rear-ends tractor in Johnson County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Two Juveniles Injured in ATV Rollover
Two children were injured in an ATV accident that occurred Sunday night in Benton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that southbound 2020 Kawasaki Mule, driven by an 11-year-old male from Lincoln, was on Zion Church Road, north of Hensen Avenue around 7:45 p.m., when the ATV began to skid, crossed the center of the roadway, the driver overcorrected and the ATV crossed back over the center, then ran off the right side of the road and overturned.
