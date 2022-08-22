Read full article on original website
Mandan Football Preview
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Pre-season expectations are often built around the amount of returning players a team has. With that in mind, it should not surprise you to know Mandan has some high expectations for this football season. “Nine returning starters on offense and eight returning starters on defense. It’s...
Century Patriots Football preview
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Last season was just the second time in the last seven seasons the Century football team did not play in the Dakota Bowl. The seniors on this year’s team did not lose a game in their Patriots varsity career until midway through 2021. For the...
Bismarck man gets double hip replacement
So, Rohrich went to Sanford Orthopedics in Bismarck for a right hip replacement last year. He then came back for a new left hip in March.
Bismarck school year kicks off with the opening of two new elementary schools
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Public Schools began classes Thursday morning, with 300 more students enrolled this year than last year. Two schools in the district also opened their doors for the very first time. More than 700 students will be heading to Elk Ridge and Silver Ranch. It’s the...
Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College digitally repatriates historical records
NEW TOWN, N.D. (KMOT) – Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College in New Town is working to digitally repatriate records of the Mandan Hidatsa Arikara Nation’s history from the Minnesota Historical Society. In the early 1900′s Gilbert Wilson recorded and published photos, journals, prints, and documents from a study he...
Measures in place to keep kids safe as they head back to school
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As students head back to class for another academic year, safety is a concern for many. Schools across the country are reviewing policy and testing out new technology and it’s not just about preventing shootings. In North Dakota, schools are preparing to offer kids a secure and fun school year.
Brady Martz to provide CPA services for Williston Basin School District as search for business manager continues
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - The Williston Basin School District is continuing to search for a business manager. In the meantime, they are working with a Bismarck-based firm for CPA services. At a board meeting this week, Superintendent Dr. Richard Faidley said he would be using Brady Martz and Associates to...
1st Day Of School Bismarck: Why Are There No Stop Signs Here?
Let's avoid a tragic situation and take out open intersections at schools.
Impressive Rainfall Totals Saturate South-Central North Dakota
The Bismarck Bubble "burst" last night. We received some much-needed precipitation across most of south-central North Dakota early Tuesday evening. Severe Thunderstorm Warnings were posted for parts of Burleigh County which brought heavy rain, 60-mile-per-hour winds, and quarter-sized hail. Some of these storms really packed a punch. Rainfall totals ranged...
Long-Time Bismarck Public Works leader retires
He stayed on and was promoted to his current role, overseeing the public works department, which includes being in charge of not just trees, but snowplows and streetlights.
Apparent Murder-Suicide occurs in North Bismarck
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — A mother and son were found dead in Bismarck on Tuesday around 3:00 p.m. in what police are concluding was a murder-suicide conducted by the mother. According to the Bismarck Police Department, officers responded to the 3800 block of Renee Drive in Bismarck due to numerous welfare checks requested on 45-year-old […]
Food Trucks Converge For Free Midwest Flavor Fest In Mandan!
Bismarck/Mandan, let's all get fired for some fantastic food! Flasher, New Salem, Center, Almont, Saint Anthony, Cannonball...y'all come too! ADMISSION IS FREE. Mandan's first-ever food truck festival is a can't-miss gathering of goodness. I'll tell everybody that my favorite kind of food is food mixed with other food! So I'm...
Dorothy Moses Elementary students get a red carpet welcome
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Staff at Bismarck’s Dorothy Moses Elementary rolled out the red carpet to welcome students back to school Wednesday morning. Teachers and support staff lined the red carpet and greeted the 380 students with cheers, high fives and smiles. Principal Tony Fladeland was also outside, welcoming...
A reunion 49 years in the making happens in Bismarck
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Technology and social media have made it easier than ever to stay in touch with family we may not see every day. Still, nothing beats an in-person reunion. Family get-togethers are a summer tradition for many of us. For one family, this year’s reunion was extra...
Tuesday’s rain could benefit late-season crops, including sunflowers
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - After a substantial rainfall Tuesday evening, one row crop producer is looking forward to harvesting his sunflowers this season. “The rain shower we got last night was a big boost for the sunflowers. I’m thinking that anywhere from two to three inches of rain we got over our fields, we could possibly see three to four hundred pounds per acre, a boost,” said Clark Coleman, producer.
2 charged in shots-fired incident on United Tribes campus
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – Two men have been arrested in Bismarck after Burleigh County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a shots-fired call on the United Tribes Technical College campus there yesterday morning. No one was injured in the shooting but a witness was able to give officers a description of the shooter’s vehicle, which was later located in a trailer park about two miles away. Two men were seen walking away from the vehicle and, after an investigation, Damion and Devin Proffit of Fargo were taken into custody. Damion Proffit is charged with reckless endangerment and terrorizing. Devin Proffit is charged with tampering with evidence.
CyberTip leads to arrest of Hebron man
HEBRON, N.D. (KFYR) - Prosecutors say a Hebron man uploaded child sexual abuse materials on his computer. Cyber crime forensic investigators say a CyberTip led them to the IP address of 66-year-old Steven Kaminsky. They say he had uploaded sexually explicit photos of children to a website and possessed other similar images on flash drives around his home.
High winds take a toll on sweet corn, prompt weekend event
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Tuesday’s rain provided some much-needed moisture for farmers, but it also caused a little damage. High winds knocked over large portions of the sweet corn patch at the Coleman Corn Maze just east of Bismarck. But it’s not all bad news. The sweet corn is...
No injuries in shooting outside of United Tribes Technical College Thursday morning
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - No one is injured after an early morning shooting outside of the United Tribes Technical College. Burleigh County Sheriff’s Deputies said they responded to a report of gunshots around 5:40 Thursday morning at 3315 University Drive and noted a vehicle description of the suspects. Bismarck police stopped the car a short time later to speak with the individuals.
Underwood woman struck by lightning in car
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Last Tuesday there was more than just rain that rolled in through the state. Lightning came with the storm too and one woman from Underwood was in for quite a shock. Rachel Sem was driving home from work in Hazen when a blinding flash and loud...
