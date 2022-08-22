ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
papercitymag.com

Shelby Hodge’s 12 Most Essential Fall Parties Revealed in a Buzzing Houston Night

Shelby Hodge, Shafik Rifaat, Steak 48 chief brand officer Oliver Badgio at the fall social season launch party at the River Oaks District steakhouse. (Photo by Johnny Than) There was a palpable buzz on the second floor of Steak 48 as close to 200 cognoscenti gathered to celebrate Houston’s fast approaching charitable social season. It was a select group representing a dozen nonprofits whose upcoming special events are featured in this scribe’s list of The Most Essential Fall Fundraisers.
HOUSTON, TX
forwardtimes.com

Local Students Received Back to School Shopping Spree From Music Exec. Derrick Dixon of Wreckshop Records & Rappers Erica Banks, DJ XO, & Kirko Bangz

ABOVE: Local Students enjoy Back to School Shopping Spree (Photo Credit: Wreckshop Records) On Sunday, August 21st, music Executive and CEO of Wreckshop Records & ASAP Bail Bonds, Derrick Dixon, partnered with Houston rappers, Erica Banks, Kirko Bangz, and DJ XO to take three students on a back-to-school shopping spree in The Galleria Mall.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Family from iconic Harvey rescue photo, 5 years later

HOUSTON – We’re marking the five year anniversary of hurricane Harvey, by revisiting some of the people and places that made an impact on us during the storm. A Meyerland family became a face of the heartbreak when images of the mom and toddler being taken from the water went viral.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Houston, TX
Lifestyle
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Society
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Houston, TX
Society
houstonfoodfinder.com

Downtown Houston Food Hall is Revitalized by New and Returning Restaurants

Finn Hall, located in the historic Jones on Main building at 712 Main in downtown Houston, is expanding its food and drink options. A popular chef and his wife are not only returning with their original concept, but bringing a new one, too. Two brand-new companies are offering their food and drink as well. These join existing Finn Hall businesses Greenway Coffee (the second location of the popular local coffee roaster), Papalo Taqueria, casual Korean joint Yong, Pizza Zquare and cocktail bar Swallow’s Nest.
HOUSTON, TX
papercitymag.com

Finn Hall Pumps Up Its Restaurant Choices, Expands Its Hours With Comfort Food Push — Maui Bowls, Fried Chicken & Cranky Carrots Are Arriving

At the new bento box restaurant in Finn Hall called Maui Bento Box, you can feast on Ahi Poke. (Photo by Julie Soefer) The powers that be at Finn Hall — the 20,000 square-foot food hall in downtown Houston, situated on the ground level of the Jones on Main building (712 Main) — are welcoming a host of new restaurant and drink offerings to the indoor/outdoor art-deco space. Starting this month through the early fall, you can expect four new food and drink establishments to join the food hall.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Press

Miller Outdoor's Summer Mix Tape Series Returns

Last year the Miller Outdoor Theatre took a chance and hosted some of Houston’s hottest up and coming bands for their first ever Miller Summer Mix Tape Series. This week, the historic Houston landmark will repeat the event with live music on the hill starting Wednesday, August 24 with performances on Thursday and Friday night as well.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Courtney Love
Click2Houston.com

60-year-old body builder with inspiring story

Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. on Houston Life, how often do you exercise? How often do you workout? Maybe you go for the occasional jog or swim in the pool. Perhaps you chase your kids or grandkids around the park? Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. on KPRC 2 Derrick Shore will introduce us to a 60 year-old female body builder with an inspiring story. It’s so inspiring she was invited to give a TED x Talk!
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

🔒How KPRC 2 meteorologist Anthony Yanez, his family helped rescue 2 dogs during Hurricane Harvey

HOUSTON – Two weeks before Hurricane Harvey hit Texas, two dogs were wandering the streets of Houston. They were inseparable. A gentleman saw the dogs on his way to work and on the way home. He knew something had to be done. As the storm neared the Texas coastline, this man was able to wrangle these two dogs into his car and take them to Red Collar Rescue.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Dress#Young Professional#Women Of Wardrobe#Armandos#Liberty Kitchen#Agavales Tequila
KHOU

UH women's basketball director Kaila Chizer dies at 26

HOUSTON — The University of Houston is mourning the sudden loss of one of its own. Women's Basketball Director of Operations Kaila Chizer died Tuesday, UH announced. She was 26. UH said Chizer's passing was unexpected. Chizer was from Pearland, where she played basketball. She started her college career...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Meet Corporal Chuck: The Houston-area cop getting millions of views on TikTok

HOUSTON – Houston Life chats with a Houston-area police officer that’s become a TikTok star thanks to his funny videos about police life. On his account, TexasCop2.0, you can see Corporal Chuck virtually sending people to jail for telling a dark humor joke, dancing to Selena or dance battles with other cops, and asking people to fight him for 10 million dollars due to his muscular build.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Things to do in the Houston area this weekend: August 26 - 28

HOUSTON - August is almost over and fall is creeping up, but there's still time to soak up some summer fun this weekend. If you want to catch an outdoor movie, try a new restaurant or head to Galveston Island, there's an event for you and more this weekend. Here's...
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Philanthropy
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Longevity
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
Houston Press

BB's Tex-Orleans: Houston Restaurant Weeks

Houston gourmands and restaurant connoisseurs love the month of August when Houston Restaurant Weeks runs from August 1 through Labor Day. Restaurants around the Greater Houston area participate in the annual event to help raise funds for the Cleverley Stone Foundation and Houston Food Bank. For the participants, it helps bring in clientele during a slow month in the restaurant industry. It serves the dining public as well, giving them the opportunity to try a variety of restaurants for a reasonable price.
HOUSTON, TX
theleadernews.com

Review: Laredo Taqueria rolling with the changes

As a proud Native Houstonian, I’ve seen a lot of changes in our city. I don’t know of another place that has embraced change better than we have. When Laredo Taqueria opened their doors in the 1980’s, Washington Avenue was a much different place than it is now. Back then, the area was known as the West End. Now people call it Washington Heights. The Heights seems to keep expanding. What’s next, Galveston Heights?
HOUSTON, TX
birchrestaurant.com

12 Best Rooftop Restaurants in Houston, TX

Houston, Texas, is a food lover’s paradise. With so many different cultures represented in the city, there is no shortage of delicious cuisine to choose from. Whether you’re in the mood for Tex-Mex, Cajun, or Vietnamese, you’ll be able to find it in a restaurant in Houston. And if you’re feeling adventurous, you can even try dishes from all over the world.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy