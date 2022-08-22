Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This man is now the richest person in Houston (and he is giving a lot of it away)Ash JurbergHouston, TX
52% of Texans' Student Loan Balance Decreased With Biden’s Forgiveness ProgramTom HandyTexas State
Texas Children's Hospital calls child protective services after mother requests mental health evaluation for daughterJenifer KnightonKaty, TX
A Shooting near Humble Middle School causes a lockdown, all students are safe and accounted forhoustonstringer_comHumble, TX
Parents Reported to TxDFPS Question Repeated False Claims and/or HarassmentMontgomery County GazetteHouston, TX
Related
papercitymag.com
Shelby Hodge’s 12 Most Essential Fall Parties Revealed in a Buzzing Houston Night
Shelby Hodge, Shafik Rifaat, Steak 48 chief brand officer Oliver Badgio at the fall social season launch party at the River Oaks District steakhouse. (Photo by Johnny Than) There was a palpable buzz on the second floor of Steak 48 as close to 200 cognoscenti gathered to celebrate Houston’s fast approaching charitable social season. It was a select group representing a dozen nonprofits whose upcoming special events are featured in this scribe’s list of The Most Essential Fall Fundraisers.
forwardtimes.com
Local Students Received Back to School Shopping Spree From Music Exec. Derrick Dixon of Wreckshop Records & Rappers Erica Banks, DJ XO, & Kirko Bangz
ABOVE: Local Students enjoy Back to School Shopping Spree (Photo Credit: Wreckshop Records) On Sunday, August 21st, music Executive and CEO of Wreckshop Records & ASAP Bail Bonds, Derrick Dixon, partnered with Houston rappers, Erica Banks, Kirko Bangz, and DJ XO to take three students on a back-to-school shopping spree in The Galleria Mall.
Click2Houston.com
Family from iconic Harvey rescue photo, 5 years later
HOUSTON – We’re marking the five year anniversary of hurricane Harvey, by revisiting some of the people and places that made an impact on us during the storm. A Meyerland family became a face of the heartbreak when images of the mom and toddler being taken from the water went viral.
Pick a bushel of fun in family-friendly and nature-loving Alvin
It may be a small town, but Alvin is big on charm. Tucked between Houston and the sandy beaches of the Texas Gulf Coast, it boasts antique shopping, museums, historical sites — like the 100-plus-year-old train depot — and family-friendly adventures like the Bayou Wildlife Zoo and the country’s only dedicated, night-lit disc golf course.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
houstonfoodfinder.com
Downtown Houston Food Hall is Revitalized by New and Returning Restaurants
Finn Hall, located in the historic Jones on Main building at 712 Main in downtown Houston, is expanding its food and drink options. A popular chef and his wife are not only returning with their original concept, but bringing a new one, too. Two brand-new companies are offering their food and drink as well. These join existing Finn Hall businesses Greenway Coffee (the second location of the popular local coffee roaster), Papalo Taqueria, casual Korean joint Yong, Pizza Zquare and cocktail bar Swallow’s Nest.
papercitymag.com
Finn Hall Pumps Up Its Restaurant Choices, Expands Its Hours With Comfort Food Push — Maui Bowls, Fried Chicken & Cranky Carrots Are Arriving
At the new bento box restaurant in Finn Hall called Maui Bento Box, you can feast on Ahi Poke. (Photo by Julie Soefer) The powers that be at Finn Hall — the 20,000 square-foot food hall in downtown Houston, situated on the ground level of the Jones on Main building (712 Main) — are welcoming a host of new restaurant and drink offerings to the indoor/outdoor art-deco space. Starting this month through the early fall, you can expect four new food and drink establishments to join the food hall.
Houston Press
Miller Outdoor's Summer Mix Tape Series Returns
Last year the Miller Outdoor Theatre took a chance and hosted some of Houston’s hottest up and coming bands for their first ever Miller Summer Mix Tape Series. This week, the historic Houston landmark will repeat the event with live music on the hill starting Wednesday, August 24 with performances on Thursday and Friday night as well.
franchising.com
Shaquille O’Neal-Owned Big Chicken Opening First Texas Restaurant in Houston
Texas Restaurant, Convenience Store and Gas Station Owner/Operator Group Inks First Lease in the Lone Star State. August 25, 2022 // Franchising.com // HOUSTON - Big Chicken is breaking ground in Houston with its first signed lease in a major multi-unit deal. Part of a 50-unit agreement across the state’s...
RELATED PEOPLE
Manna to relocate to Old Town Tomball, expand bakery into sit-down eatery
The new Commerce Street relocation is under renovations as of publication to add a patio and update the facade of the building, chef Christin Morse said. (Rendering courtesy Christin Morse) Manna, an artisan bakery, will relocate from 24441 Hwy. 249, Tomball, to 306 Commerce St., Tomball, this fall, according to...
Click2Houston.com
60-year-old body builder with inspiring story
Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. on Houston Life, how often do you exercise? How often do you workout? Maybe you go for the occasional jog or swim in the pool. Perhaps you chase your kids or grandkids around the park? Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. on KPRC 2 Derrick Shore will introduce us to a 60 year-old female body builder with an inspiring story. It’s so inspiring she was invited to give a TED x Talk!
Click2Houston.com
🔒How KPRC 2 meteorologist Anthony Yanez, his family helped rescue 2 dogs during Hurricane Harvey
HOUSTON – Two weeks before Hurricane Harvey hit Texas, two dogs were wandering the streets of Houston. They were inseparable. A gentleman saw the dogs on his way to work and on the way home. He knew something had to be done. As the storm neared the Texas coastline, this man was able to wrangle these two dogs into his car and take them to Red Collar Rescue.
Click2Houston.com
Parents share warning after 2-year-old nearly lost fingers at Houston daycare
HOUSTON – A new warning to parents and educators about a potential safety hazard in schools and daycares. One Houston parent got a call from her child’s school hearing the words no parent ever wants to hear, “there’s blood everywhere.”. Rachel Goodlad was 6-months pregnant in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
UH women's basketball director Kaila Chizer dies at 26
HOUSTON — The University of Houston is mourning the sudden loss of one of its own. Women's Basketball Director of Operations Kaila Chizer died Tuesday, UH announced. She was 26. UH said Chizer's passing was unexpected. Chizer was from Pearland, where she played basketball. She started her college career...
5 years after Hurricane Harvey, this Houston bakery is still recovering
The owners of Three Brothers Bakery know that they haven't seen their last disaster.
Click2Houston.com
Meet Corporal Chuck: The Houston-area cop getting millions of views on TikTok
HOUSTON – Houston Life chats with a Houston-area police officer that’s become a TikTok star thanks to his funny videos about police life. On his account, TexasCop2.0, you can see Corporal Chuck virtually sending people to jail for telling a dark humor joke, dancing to Selena or dance battles with other cops, and asking people to fight him for 10 million dollars due to his muscular build.
fox26houston.com
Things to do in the Houston area this weekend: August 26 - 28
HOUSTON - August is almost over and fall is creeping up, but there's still time to soak up some summer fun this weekend. If you want to catch an outdoor movie, try a new restaurant or head to Galveston Island, there's an event for you and more this weekend. Here's...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Houston Press
BB's Tex-Orleans: Houston Restaurant Weeks
Houston gourmands and restaurant connoisseurs love the month of August when Houston Restaurant Weeks runs from August 1 through Labor Day. Restaurants around the Greater Houston area participate in the annual event to help raise funds for the Cleverley Stone Foundation and Houston Food Bank. For the participants, it helps bring in clientele during a slow month in the restaurant industry. It serves the dining public as well, giving them the opportunity to try a variety of restaurants for a reasonable price.
theleadernews.com
Review: Laredo Taqueria rolling with the changes
As a proud Native Houstonian, I’ve seen a lot of changes in our city. I don’t know of another place that has embraced change better than we have. When Laredo Taqueria opened their doors in the 1980’s, Washington Avenue was a much different place than it is now. Back then, the area was known as the West End. Now people call it Washington Heights. The Heights seems to keep expanding. What’s next, Galveston Heights?
Modern Heart and Vascular opens in The Woodlands
Modern Heart and Vascular opened in The Woodlands on Aug. 8. (Courtesy Modern Heart and Vascular) Modern Heart and Vascular, a Houston-based preventive medicine practice, opened a clinic at 3117 College Park, Ste. 200, The Woodlands, on Aug. 8. According to Katherine Conteras, marketing director for Modern Heart and Vascular,...
birchrestaurant.com
12 Best Rooftop Restaurants in Houston, TX
Houston, Texas, is a food lover’s paradise. With so many different cultures represented in the city, there is no shortage of delicious cuisine to choose from. Whether you’re in the mood for Tex-Mex, Cajun, or Vietnamese, you’ll be able to find it in a restaurant in Houston. And if you’re feeling adventurous, you can even try dishes from all over the world.
Comments / 0